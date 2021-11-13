Dynasty Season 5 Release Date, Cast and More

A reboot of the 1980s, Dynasty has managed to stay on top of the charts every season. Aired first in the US on the CW and then internationally on Netflix, the show revolves around the Carringtons and the Colbys and their fight for power.

With the fourth season ending on the CW and recently released on Netflix, viewers have begun wondering when Dynasty Season 5 will air?

We don’t blame the fans for asking the question this soon! This is because instead of releasing in its usual release window of October, season 4 aired in May 2021.

Because of delays caused by the pandemic. Ultimately, this delay has also affected the release date of season 5 which couldn’t begin in October 2021. The fourth season had its finale in that month.

So, what is the latest news regarding Dynasty Season 5? And how soon can fans expect it? Here are all the details!

Dynasty Season 5 Release Date

Dynasty Season 5 was renewed back in February 2021 before season 4 even began airing in the US. This wasn’t that big of a surprise as the show has been a hit since its first season.

The CW show which first airs in the US every week will be released on December 20, 2021. This news was confirmed by the network on November 5, 2021, and came out as a surprise as everyone was expecting it to be released next year i.e. in 2022.

This is because season 4 just ended in October 2021 on CW and aired in November 2021 on Netflix worldwide.

The first episode will be 2 hours long. We do realize that Dec 20 will be a Monday which is a bit unusual as the show usually airs every Friday on CW. But, don’t worry! The hit show will start airing on Friday at 9 pm from March 11, 2022.

Once the show ends on the CW, it will air after some time with all its 22 episodes on Netflix. This is because Netflix has stopped airing the show every week and releases its entire season together just eight days after the season ends on CW.

Synopsis

The official synopsis for season 5 hasn’t been shared. No leaks have managed to surface as well. But, we do expect an awful lot of drama in the new season.

According to us, the bullet that Fallon was hit within its season 4 finale is exactly what she needed to come back stronger. We know for a fact that Fallon will not sit quietly and seek revenge from Eva. Liam will probably be by her side.

He might even forgive her easily, after all, she had been recently shot.

Moreover, viewers can expect Blake to continue his campaign. Who knows? He might even succeed and become a senator.

Adam and Amanda are going to spice up the new episodes with their rivalry. Finally, the official synopsis will probably be released in December, just a few days before the actual season begins airing.

The synopsis will be able to provide more details to a season which is bound to make everyone shocked with all the drama.

Dynasty Season 5 Cast

Dynasty has had a cast that has been in and out of the door in various seasons. But, it seems to have come under control in season 4. So, here are the expected cast members for Dynasty season 5:

Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington

Grant Show as Blake Carrington

Daniella Alonso as Cristal Carrington

Elaine Hendrix as Alexis Carrington Colby

Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby

Rafael de La Fuente as Sam “Sammy Jo” Jones Carrington

Sam Underwood as Adam Carrington

Eliza Bennett as Amanda Carrington

Michael Michele as Dominique Deveraux

Robert Christopher Riley as Michael Culhane

Maddison Brown as Kirby Anders

Adam Huber as Liam Ridley

It has been a while since James Mackay acting as Steven Carrington has appeared in the show.

And he might just make a reappearance in season 5. At least, that’s what we are hoping so that he can mourn the death of Anders and help Fallon compete with their other new siblings. But the news hasn’t been confirmed yet. And once we get an update, we will share it with you.

Dynasty Season 5 Trailer

No trailer has been released yet! But its release date is pretty close as season 5 is releasing in December. The trailer for dynasty season 5 will be released just a few days before the actual season starts airing. Until then, fans can rewatch the previous seasons on Netflix.