GTA 6 Map Leaked Including Vice City Locations and Activities

Grand Theft Auto is an action-packed video game series loved by gamers all around the world. Featuring an exciting underground world full of theft, crimes, and criminals, the games capture your attention from the very second you begin playing them. The series currently includes five successful games available on most gaming consoles, including Playstation, Xbox, and Windows. A sixth extension of the series is in production right now, and fans eagerly gobble up all the information they can get about it. One particular leak has been going viral on the internet regarding GTA 6 Map. Is this map authentic? Or is it just another leak with no official roots? Keep on reading to find out.

GTA 6 Map

Rockstar Games, the official developers and owners of Grand Theft Auto Games have kept their mouths sealed regarding GTA 6. However, there have been several leaks over the past 7 years after GTA 5, and GTA 6 Map is the most recent one. It has gained a lot of hype as both Tom Henderson and Jason Schreier have backed it up, two authentic sources which have previously given us several video game leaks (and all right ones too).

An unknown user released the leaked video on GTAForums and Youtube on Wednesday. It included an unclear fuzzy pause screen along with the map menu. The menu was identical to GTA 5’s and showed the map location to be Vince City.

According to the video, the locations will include downtown Vince City, Kraff Way, Vince Gardens, and Quincy World. This means that the new map will be set between Vince City and South America. Furthermore, two legends were also shown on the screen; a Shops and Services legend and a Pastimes and Activities legend.

Several features of previous GTA games were shown in the blurry footage, including shops and services like gyms, car wash, and drug stores and activities like bowling, street races, and much more. There were also some unique new additions, such as a fishing tournament which could be accessed through the pastimes and activities legend.

A similar leak also surfaced in 2018, which showed GTA 6 to be set near Fred Quincy’s World Resort Radio. Not just this, but several other leaks and rumors have also suggested that the new extension will be set in Vince City and its surroundings.

Unfortunately, the video is no longer available on GTAForums as it was taken down.

The authenticity of the Video Leak

Soon after its release, the video was investigated by several fans, many of which deemed it fake. This was mainly due to the shakiness and blurriness of the video. Fans said that the video was probably incorrect and was created by altering GTA 5’s interface.

On the other hand, several fans favored the leak and said that it seemed believable. This is because almost all past rumors and leaks have hinted towards Vice City being GTA 6’s map location.

We can’t say for sure, but the leak may be right. Rockstar Games obviously won’t make any comments regarding GTA 6, so we will have to wait until the game’s release, predicted to come to our consoles in 2025.

Release Date of GTA 6

Rockstar Games hasn’t officially confirmed GTA 6 for production. They just hinted towards its production a long time ago in an interview, saying that they have 45 years of ideas for the new game. The company is well known for its tendency to surprise fans with an official announcement only months before they release their new game, and thus, we may not hear any official news from them for a few years at least.

The new Grand Theft Auto game won’t be releasing anytime soon, and we may have to wait until 2025 to play the game. It will be available on Playstation 5 and Microsoft XBox’s new generation of consoles, aka Project Scarlet. A version of the game will also be available on Windows PC and Google Stadia.

Minimum System Requirements

The minimum system requirements for GTA 6 will include

Windows 10- 64 bit Operating System

4 GB RAM

An AMD Radeon R9 390 or Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650ti 4GB Graphics Card

Intel Core i5-4460K 3.2GHz/ AMD FX-8350 CPU

100 GB Hard Drive

12 Compatible Graphics Card

Although these are the minimum requirements, we recommend having 8 GB RAM instead of 4, having an AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 liquid 8GB or Nvidia Geforce RTX 2000 Series graphics card and an Intel Core i7-8700K 6 core 3.7GHZ/ AMD Ryzen R7 1700X CPU if you really want to play the game like a pro.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch the GTA 6 Map leak video?

The video has been deleted from GTAForums, but it has been uploaded to several other sites. You can watch the video easily as it is only one internet google away.

Will GTA 6 be available online?

Like GTA 5, GTA 6 will also probably be available online as the former game’s online version was an absolute hit and led to lots of profits for the company.

What era will GTA 6 be set in?

GTA 6 will be set in the modern-day instead of the predicted 1980s, as confirmed by Tom Henderson.