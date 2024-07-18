20+ Greatest NBA Players of All Time

Basketball is a highly loved sport worldwide, and the enthusiasts praise the players associated with it. The National Basketball Association, or NBA, has produced some great players who have become legends, known for their skills and determination for the sport. So, here we have compiled a list of some of the greatest NBA players of all time who have redefined the game.

Michael Jordan

It can not be denied that Michael Jordan, the former professional Basketball player, is a legend. He was an NBA player who played 15 seasons in the NBA and also helped to make the NBA famous around the world. Michael was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the year 1984. As a player for the Chicago Bulls, he won six NBA championships. Throughout his career, he has received many awards and honors including the Presidential Medal of Freedom which was awarded by Barack Obama in 2016.

LeBron James

LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA. He has competed in 10 NBA annual championships and has won four NBA championships. LeBron James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers as a No.1 pick in the 2003 NBA draft. Throughout his career, he has played for multiple teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is an American basketball player who was the NBA Most Valuable Player for a total of six times. Before Kareem’s retirement, he played 20 seasons in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks. During his high school career, he was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks as a No. 1 pick in the 1969 NBA draft. Also, Kareem was selected as the United States Cultural Ambassador in 2012 for promoting several causes.

Bill Russell

Bill Russell could not be left out of the list of greatest NBA players of all time. In the 1956 NBA draft, he was drafted by the St. Louis Hawks as a No. 2 pick but was traded to the Boston Celtics for Cliff Hagan and Ed Macauley. Throughout his 13-year career, Bill Russell played for the Boston Celtics and won 11 NBA Championships. However, at the age of 88, Bill Russell passed away in 2022.

Magic Johnson

The three-time NBA Most Valuable Player, Magic Johnson is one of the greatest NBA players of all time. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1979 NBA draft as the No. 1 pick after he won a National Championship with Michigan State. Throughout his career, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA and helped the team in winning five NBA championships. However, Magic’s career ended slowly after he announced that he was diagnosed with HIV.

Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain was an American basketball player who stood at a height of 7 feet 1 inch. Throughout his career, he played for various teams including the Philadelphia/ San Francisco Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Lakers. Also, he played for 14 seasons in the National Basketball Association. Further, he also made an appearance in the 1984 film, Conan the Destroyer. However, in October 1999, Chamberlain died at the age of 63.

Larry Bird

Before getting selected as the No. 6 pick in the 1978 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics, Larry Bird was a local basketball star. He played for the Boston Celtics throughout his career and helped them appear in five NBA finals. After retiring as a basketball player, he joined the Indiana Pacers as the head coach from 1997 to 2000. During his career, he has received many awards and honors such as Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, All-Star MVP, and many more.

Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is a four-time NBA Champion, who has played for various teams in the NBA during his 19-year career. He was drafted by the Orlando Magic in the 1992 NBA draft as the No. 1 pick. Throughout his career, Shaquille has played for Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics. However, the great basketball player retired in 2011, after playing for the Boston Celtics for the 2010-11 season.

Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan was an American basketball player who played for the San Antonio Spurs throughout his career. The basketball legend had a 19-year-long career and was known as the greatest power forward in the NBA. Tim Duncan was selected as the No. 1 pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 1997 NBA draft. Also, he is a five-time NBA champion, who has created the Tim Duncan Foundation with the mission of raising health awareness and funding education.

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was an American basketball player who played professionally for 20 years. Throughout his career, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships. In the 1996 NBA draft, the Charlotte Hornets selected Kobe Bryant as the No. 13 pick, but he was ultimately traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the great basketball player and his daughter Gianna died in a Helicopter crash in Calabasas along with seven other people.

Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon is one of the greatest NBA players of all time, who played for two teams during the course of his NBA career. The Nigerian-American basketball player played for the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors. In the 1984 NBA draft, he was selected by the Houston Rockets as the No. 1 pick. Throughout his career, he has received many awards and honors such as NBA Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP for his both offensive and defensive skills as a player.

Oscar Robertson

The NBA player who is also known as The Big O, is a legendary Basketball player who played for Cinncinati Royals and Milwaukee Bucks during his career. In the 1970-1981 season, Oscar Robertson was one of those players who helped the Milwaukee Bucks in winning their first NBA title. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Royals as a territorial pick in the 1960 NBA draft. However, he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in 1970 for Charlie Paulk and Flynn Robinson.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant or KD is an American basketball player who has won two NBA championships and was selected 14 times as an NBA All-Star. Currently, he plays for the Phoenix Suns but has played for the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and Seattle SuperSonics/ Oklahoma City Thunder. In the 2007 NBA draft, he was selected as the No. 2 pick by the Seattle SuperSonics. Also, Kevin Durant has made an appearance in the 2012 sports comedy film, Thunderstruck.

Jerry West

Jerry West was the greatest NBA player, and he played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA throughout his professional career. He had multiple nicknames, including Mr. Clutch, the Logo, Mr. Outside, and Zeke from Cabin Crew. In the 1960 NBA draft, he was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers as the No. 2 overall pick. After his playing career ended in 1974, he joined the Los Angeles Lakers as the head coach for three years. However, Jerry West passed away in June 2024 at the age of 86.

Stephen Curry

Another NBA player who is considered one of the greatest in history is Stephen Curry. He is an American basketball player who plays as the point guard for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA. Stephen Curry started his professional career in 2009 after he was selected by the Golden State Warriors as the No.7 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft. Stephen Curry won his first MVP title in the 2014-2015 NBA season and helped his team win the first NBA championship after 1975.

Karl Malone

Karl Malone or The Mailman, is an American basketball player who is regarded as the greatest power forward in the NBA. In the 1985 NBA draft, he was selected by the Utah Jazz as the No. 13 overall pick and played for the team till 2003. However, he played his final 2003-2004 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He retired as a player in 2004 and joined the Lousiana Tech Bulldogs basketball team in 2007 as an assistant.

Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett is one of the most legendary basketball players, and he is known for his defensive ability. He is one of the greatest power forwards who has played for 21 seasons in the NBA. Throughout his career, he has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets. In the 1995 NBA draft, he was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the No. 5 overall pick. Also, he played a fictionalized version of himself in the film Uncut Gems.

Moses Malone

Moses Malone was one of the most underrated basketball players who played for both the NBA and ABA. During his career, he was named the NBA Most Valuable Player three times and NBA All-Star twelve times. In the NBA and ABA, he played for several teams, including the Utah Stars, Spirits of St. Louis, Buffalo Braves, Houston Rockets, Washington Bullets, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, and San Antonio Spurs. However, in 2015, Moses Malone died at the age of 60.

Julius Erving

Julius Erving was one of those players who became well-known when the American Basketball Association merged with the NBA. Throughout his 16-year career, he has won three basketball championships, and three scoring titles with Virginia Squires, Brooklyn Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers. However, he retired in 1987 at the age of 37 with two jersey numbers, The Brooklyn Nets No. 32 and Philadelphia 76ers No. 6.

David Robinson

David Robinson was a two-time NBA champion, a 10-time NBA All-Star, an NBA MVP, and an Olympic gold medalist two times. During his professional career, he was nicknamed The Admiral because he initially served in the United States Navy. In the 1987 NBA draft, David Robinson was selected by the San Antonio Spurs as the No.1 pick and he played for the team until his retirement in 2003. In his final 2002-2003 season, David helped the San Antonio Spurs win the NBA finals against the New Jersey Nets.

Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki is a 7-foot-tall basketball player who is regarded as the greatest power forward in the history of the NBA. In the 1998 NBA draft, Dirk was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks as the No. 9 overall pick. However, he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the same year, where he played until 2019. Dirk Nowitzki is the only NBA player who has played for a single team during his 21-year career. Finally, the great player retired in 2019 after winning a game against the Phoenix Suns in his final NBA season, 2018-2019.

Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley is an American basketball player who is now a television analyst working with CBS and TNT. He was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers as the No. 5th overall pick in the 1984 NBA draft. During his 16-year career, he played for three teams, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets. Also, he won two gold medals as a member of the US national team, when he competed in the 1992 and 1996 Olympic games. After his final 1999-2000 NBA season, Charles Barkley retired from the sport.

Elgin Baylor

Another basketball player who is considered an NBA great is Elgin Baylor, who played a total of 14 seasons in the NBA. In the 1958 NBA draft, Elgin Baylor was selected as the No. 1 pick by the Minneapolis Lakers now Los Angeles Lakers. Throughout his career, he played only for the Los Angeles Lakers and became NBA Rookie of the Year and an 11-time NBA All-Star. However, in March 2021, Elgin Baylor passed away at the age of 86.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He is a Greek and Nigerian player who is popularly known by the nickname, Greek Freak. In the 2013 NBA draft, Giannia was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks as the No. 15 overall pick. In October 2013, he made his NBA debut at the age of 18 as one of the youngest NBA players. After getting drafted into the NBA, Giannis has only played for the Milwaukee Bucks, though he has played for youth teams such as Filathlitikos.

John Stockton

John Stockton is an American basketball player who played for Utah Jazz throughout his NBA career. During his 19-year career, his team, the Utah Jazz, made it to the playoffs every time. John Stockton was a 10-time NBA All-Star, who holds numerous records. In the 1984 NBA draft, John was selected by the Utah Jazz as the No.16 overall pick. However, after his successful career, the all-time great announced his retirement in 2003 but his team retired his jersey no.12 in 2004.

Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas is a former basketball player who carried himself most appropriately during his NBA career. He is one of the greatest point guards who played for the Detroit Pistons in the NBA. In the 1981 NBA draft, Isiah was selected as the 2nd overall pick by the Detroit Pistons and led them to two NBA championships, 1988-1989 and 1989-1990. After he retired from the sport in 1994, he joined the Indiana Pacers as the head coach and also the New York Knicks as the head coach and executive. He also became an analyst for NBA TV.

Rick Barry

The professional basketball player who played at the NCAA, NBA, and ABA levels is Rick Barry. In the 1965 NBA draft, Rick Barry was drafted by the San Francisco Warriors as a 2nd overall pick. Throughout his career, Rick Barry has played for several teams including Oakland Oaks, Washington Caps, New York Nets, Golden State Warriors, and Houston Rockets. However, Rick Barry retired from the sport in 1980 when the Boston Celtics swept away the Houston Rockets in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference.

Dwayne Wade

Though Dwayne Wade had a challenging childhood and came from a broken home, he became a basketball legend when he was selected in the 2003 NBA draft. Throughout his 16-year career, Dwayne played for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and Cleveland Cavaliers, but most of his time is spent with Miami Heat. In 2006, he led the Miami Heat to their first NBA championship and was named the NBA MVP. He also helped them in winning back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013. In 2016, he left the Miami Heat for a short time and played for the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, but ultimately joined the Miami Heat back in 2018. However, Wade retired in 2019, and his jersey retired in 2020.

John Havlicek

The American basketball player John Havlicek spent his entire career playing basketball for the Boston Celtics. He joined the franchise in 1962 as a rookie and ultimately became the all-time leading scorer. John Havlicek was a 13-time NBA All-Star and was also named the All-NBA First Team four times. During his time with the Boston Celtics, John Havlicek won 8 NBA championships and also served as the team’s captain from 1969 to 1978. However, he retired in 1978 and his jersey no. 17 was retired by the Celtics. In 2019, John Havlicek passed away at the age of 79.

Chris Paul

Chris Paul is one of the greatest NBA players who currently plays for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA. He is one of the greatest point guards who has played for several teams such as the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors. In the 2005 NBA draft, Chris was selected by the New Orleans Hornets as the 4th overall pick. After this, he successfully became one of the best players in the league.

Bob Pettit

Bob Pettit is a former basketball player who won the NBA All-Star Game MVP award four times. He was an American player who played 11 seasons of the NBA with the Milwaukee/ St. Louis Hawks. Also, Bob Pettit is regarded as one of the greatest power forwards of all time. In the 1954 NBA draft, Bob was selected by the Milwaukee/ St. Louis Hawks in the first round. However, after having an 11-year-long career, Pettit retired in 1965.

Scottie Pippen

Another NBA player who is regarded as one of the greatest of all time is Scottie Pippen. He is an American basketball player who played 17 seasons in the NBA. Out of these, Scottie won six NBA championships by playing for the Chicago Bulls. In the 1990s, Scottie Pippen helped make the NBA known to the world and also made the Chicago Bulls a championship team. In the 1987 NBA draft, he was traded by the Seattle SuperSonics to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Olden Polynice. Throughout his career, he has played for multiple teams including the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and many more.

Bob Cousy

A 13-time NBA All-Star, Bob Cousy is a former Basketball player who was regarded as the first great point guard of the NBA. During his playing career, he played for the Boston Celtics from 1950 to 1963 and with the Cincinnati Royals for the 1969-1970 season. In the 1950 NBA draft, Bob Cousy was selected by the Boston Celtics as the 3rd overall pick in the first round, though the Tri-Cities Blackhawks first drafted him. After retiring from the sport as a player, Bob served as Boston College’s basketball coach and the head coach of Cinncinati Royals. In 2019, he was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

George Mikan

George Mikan is considered one of the pioneers of professional basketball. He was a 6 feet 10 inches tall American basketball player, who was nicknamed Mr. Basketball. During his professional career, he played for the Chicago American Gears and the Minneapolis Lakers. George Mikan had a dominant personality due to which he introduced many rule changes in the NBA such as the introduction of the goaltending rule and the shot clock. However, in June 2005, George Mikan died at the age of 80 years.

George Gervin

The former basketball player is regarded as one of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history. After playing in the ABA for Pontiac Chaparrals and Virginia Squires, George Gervin became eligible for the NBA and was eventually selected in the 1974 NBA draft. Throughout his NBA career, he has played for San Antonio Spurs from 1974 to 1985 and Chicago Bulls from 1985 to 1986. After leaving the NBA, he played for various teams in Europe such as Banco di Roma, Quad City Thunder, and TDK Manresa.

Elvin Hayes

Elvin Hayes is one of the greatest basketball players because he is often regarded as one of the best power forwards in NBA history. Known for his defensive and offensive skills, Elvin Hayes has a 16-year-long NBA career. In the 1968 NBA draft, Elvin was selected by the San Diego/ Houston Rockets as the 1st overall pick in the first round. However, in 1972, he was traded to the Baltimore Bullets now Washington Wizards in exchange for Jack Marin. In 1981, Elvin was traded back to the Houston Rockets.

Steve Nash

A two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and an eight-time All-Star selection, Steve Nash is a basketball legend who played 18 seasons in the NBA. In the 1996 NBA draft, he was picked up by the Phoenix Suns as the 15th overall pick. During his professional career, he has also played for the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers. Also, he is regarded as one of the greatest point guards of all time. In 2015, Steve Nash announced his retirement and served as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2020 to 2022.

Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson is a former basketball player who played for 14 seasons in the NBA. He played as a shooting guard and point guard during his professional career. Allen Iverson is an 11-time NBA All-Star, 2-time All-Star Most Valuable Player, and NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2001. In the 1996 NBA draft, he was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers as the 1st overall pick in the 1st round. Since then, he has played for various NBA teams such as the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies. In 2013, he announced his retirement, and his jersey no. 3 was retired by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014.

Patrick Ewing

Patrick Ewing is a former basketball player, who is regarded as one of the greatest centers of all time in NBA history. In the 1985 NBA draft, Patrick was selected by the New York Knicks in the 1st round as the 1st overall pick. During his time with the New York Knicks, he played an important role in the franchise’s success. Also, during his 17-year career, he has briefly played for Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic.

Clyde Drexler

The former basketball player played 15 seasons in the NBA and was a 10-time NBA All-Star. Clyde Drexler is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. In the 1982 NBA draft, Clyde was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round as the 14th overall pick. He played with the franchise till 1995 and was ultimately traded to the Houston Rockets. In 1995, Clyde Drexler won an NBA championship with the Houston Rockets against the Orlando Magic.

Willis Reed

A 7-time NBA All-Star, a 5-time All-NBA selection, and a 2-time NBA champion, Willis Reed was a legendary basketball player. In the 1964 NBA draft, Willis was selected by the New York Knicks as the 8th overall pick in the second round. The professional player had a 10-year playing career, which was spent entirely with the New York Knicks of the NBA. After retiring, he joined several teams as a head coach but died in March 2023 at the age of 80 from heart failure.

Jason Kidd

The greatest point guard of all time, Jason Kidd is a former basketball player, who currently head coaches the Dallas Mavericks of the NBA. He is a ten-time NBA All-Star, nine-time NBA All-Defensive Team member, and five-time All-NBA first-team member. In the 1994 NBA draft, he was selected by the Dallas Mavericks as second overall pick in the first round. During his playing career, he has also played for the Phoenix Suns, New Jersey Nets, and New York Knicks.

Walt Frazier

Walt Frazier is one of the greatest basketball players who led the New York Knicks to its 1970 and 1973 championships. In the 1967 NBA draft, Walt Frazier was selected by the New York Knicks in the first round as the fifth overall pick. However, after the 1976-1977 season, Frazier was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Jim Cleamons. Walt Frazier has received numerous awards and honors, including the Curt Gowdy Award in 2022.

Reggie Miller

Reggie Miller is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history; he has an 18-year-long career in the NBA. In the 1987 NBA draft, he was selected by the Indiana Pacers in the first round as an 11th overall pick. Throughout his playing career, Reggie Miller played only for the Indiana Pacers and is regarded as the franchise’s greatest player of all time. He announced his retirement in 2005, and his jersey no. 31 was retired by the Indiana Pacers in 2006.