Glen Davis Net Worth: How Much is Retired NBA Player ‘Big Baby’ Worth?

The Retired American professional basketball player Glen Davis net worth is $10 million. The 36-year-old is 6’9″ and was the power forward and centreman NBA player. He has always been in the spotlight for his height and extraordinary skills. Nowadays, his net worth is making rounds on the internet as all his fans are interested to know how much money Big Baby has after retirement from the NBA.

Glen Davis Net Worth in 2023

The former NBA player Glen Davis net worth is in millions. According to sources, his overall net worth is $10 million. Most of his wealth comes from his eight-year stint in the NBA, where he earned $32,175,991. Apart from this, he has also made several million by working in international basketball leagues and tournaments. He has also earned millions of dollars by being a part of various endorsements, including Adidas and EA Sports.

It is expected that Glen Davis net worth will only grow more in 2023, thanks to his salary from his NBA contracts and the several endorsements he has to his name. According to sources, Glen Davis net worth increases by 7 to 8% every year.

Glen Davis Early Life

Davis was born on January 1, 1986, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Even with all the fame and people following him, Glen Davis has managed to keep his personal life away from the public.

Moreover, Glen was always interested in playing basketball. At just the age of 9, Davis began playing basketball in front of others. During his early childhood, he would get bullied a lot by older opponents due to his unusually tall height for his age. Sometimes, Davis would cry, and during this time, his youth league coach would motivate him by saying, “Stop Crying, You Big Baby.” This is where Davis got the nickname, Big Baby.

He started playing during his college days at Louisiana State University. He achieved many rewards and awards for his outstanding performance and was referred to as Louisiana’s Mr. Basketball. While playing for his college, he also won the SEC Player of the Year, Second-team All-American – TSN, and Third-team All-American – AP in 2006. He left college without completing it to join the big leagues in 2007.

Glen Davis Career

Seattle SuperSonics selected Davis in the second round of the 2007 NBA draft. However, he was soon traded to the Boston Celtics in 2007 and continued to play for them until 2011. In 2008, Davis won the NBA Championship and signed a two-year deal worth $6.5 million the following year.

After five years of playing for the Boston Celtics and giving his best, he was traded to the Orlando Magic. He played with this team from 2011 to 2014. In 2014, Davis earned $6.6 million, the highest annual salary he has ever earned. This helped build Glen Davis net worth greatly.

He moved on to Los Angeles Clippers in 2014 by signing a massive contract with them. This was also the last team he played with as he finished his career while leaving them.

Recently, Davis got in legal trouble with some other NBA players. Almost two dozen NBA players have been alleged to be a part of a health insurance fraud scheme. All of these players have been indicted in the New York federal court and alleged to have misused NBA players’ health and welfare benefits. According to it, the players would submit fake claims for medical and dental services and get paid for them.

Glen Davis Personal Life

Glen Davis married Jenna Gomez in 2013. However, the two parted ways after two years of marriage in 2015. He also has a daughter named Amari with Gomez. Since then, he has dated several models and finally married Theodora. He now lives with his wife in Baton Rouge.

He is also a philanthropist who founded Team FORD Foundation. This charity tries to provide the basic necessities of life, i.e., food, education, and resources, to underprivileged children in Baton Rouge. In addition, he works with several other charities, including United Way, the Boys and Girls Club of America and the Special Olympics. He always tries to give back to the basketball community as well.

Davis has built a legacy thanks to his ability to play under pressure and give his opponents a hard time. He is known to play aggressively and find ways to get buckets even when surrounded by the defense. Glen Davis has come a long way, and we expect his success to only increase over time.