Predictions for the NBA 2K23 Cover Athlete and Release Date: When Will the Next 2K Game Be Released?

NBA 2K23 is highly anticipated following the release of NBA 2K22 last fall on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. As well as returning popular modes like MyCareer, MyTeam, and Franchise, the game adds some new ones as well.

New game modes included Draft and Clutch Time in MyTeam, as well as new quests in The City. In preparation for the next game in the NBA 2K series, let’s look at the cover athlete and release date for NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 Cover Athlete Who’s Going to be it?

NBA 2K’s next online game will likely feature one of the league’s rising stars. Luka Doncic is among the best players in the NBA, so it was a no-brainer for 2K to use him as the game’s cover star. The Dallas Mavericks phenom has arrived from overseas and has established himself as a force in the league. It’s not over for him yet.

As such, it seems like another young star would be a great cover athlete for NBA 2K23. That’s none other than Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. With his array of moves on the court, he’s dazzling fans and leading his team to respectability in the West with superb performances.

Ja is averaging 26.1, 6.8, and 6 rebounds per game during the current season. He’s also shooting at a high rate of 49 percent, which is very impressive for a point guard. He’s become popular with many fans and is becoming a household name as one of the top stars in the league today, making him our top pick for the 2K23 cover star.

It’s not always the way people might expect, though, because NBA 2K can go in any direction. That’s why we’re considering several other players for the NBA 2K23 cover athlete. Previously, the cover star was Damian Lillard. Likewise, Zion Williamson received a unique cover for Next-Gen, and Kobe Bryant was honored on the Mamba Forever Edition.

2K may opt for an established star to return as the Standard Edition cover if Ja Morant does not appear. Stephen Curry, who starred on the cover of NBA 2K16, may make his second cover appearance. At the time, James Harden and Anthony Davis appeared alongside Curry.

James Harden may also be a consideration if he continues to carry the Brooklyn Nets until Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving return. Additionally, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid continue to dominate the Eastern Conference.

NBA 2K19 had the cover featuring the Greek Freek, while Embiid has not appeared on the cover yet. Previously, the 76ers star graced the cover of NBA Live 19. NBA MVP odds show that Embiid is the favorite, but only slightly ahead of Giannis. Our top pick Ja Morant is fifth in the contenders as this report.

In order to predict the release date of NBA 2K23, you need to look at previous release dates. For example, the release date of NBA 2K22 was September 10, 2021, and NBA 2K21 was September 4, 2020.

Also released during September were the three 2K games before that. On September 11, 2018, 2K released NBA 2K19, and on September 19, 2017, NBA 2K18 was released. In 2016, NBA 2K16 was released on September 20.

NBA 2K23 is likely to arrive on September 2 or September 9 based on the game’s previous release history. However, it’s also possible the game will come out on September 16, so there’s more time to improve the game.

Probably June or July will be the time when 2K begins teasing and reveals the cover athlete, trailer, and other essential details about NBA 2K23. So, keep on following us for more updates and news in this regard.