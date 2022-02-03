The Offer: Trailer, Release Date, and Everything We Know About the Making of the ‘Godfather’ Series

The Godfather managed to be one of the best movies of its time. Its making clearly deserved to be shared in a proper cinematic way. And thus, The Offer came into being. The Offer is a Paramount Plus project which will be compiling all the ups and downs that happened during the making of oscar-winning The Godfather.
The Offer Release Date
An official release date for the Paramount+ series is here. It will be released exactly 50 years and one month after The Godfather was released in 1972. This is the perfect time for the series to release as The Godfather itself will also be released once again in theatres on its 50th anniversary.
The Offer will release with its first three episodes on April 28, 2022. Then, the rest of the seven episodes will release one by one on a weekly basis every Thursday. And will finally come to an end on June 16, 2022.
The Offer Cast
Since The Offer shows behind the scenes of The Godfather, it had to come up with a cast of equally talented if not better. Looking at their names and their previous performances, we are sure these cast members will do justice to the series. And hence, these are the main cast members:
- Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy
- Matthew Goode as Robert Evans
- Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo
- Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus
- Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola
- Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt
- Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn
A couple of other actors will be appearing to bring life into the series as well. They are:
- Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando
- Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo
- Josh Zuckerman as Peter Bart
- Meredith Garretson as Ali MacGraw
- Nora Arnezeder as Francoise Glazer
- Paul McCrane as Jack Ballard
- Anthony Skordi as Carlo Gambino
- Jake Cannavale as Caesar
- James Madio as Gino
- Michael Rispoli as Tommy Lucchese
- Stephanie Koenig as Andrea Eastman
- Lou Ferrigno as Lenny Montana
- Frank John Hughes as Frank Sinatra
- Danny Nucci as Mario Biaggi
- Anthony Ippolito as Al Pacino
- Kirk Acevedo as Special Agent Hale
- Ross McCall as Moran
- Eric Balfour as Dean Tavoularis
- Michael Gandolfini as Andy Calhoun
- Zack Schor as Fred Gallo
Synopsis
The Offer is going to bring to life all the events that lead to the making and release of The Godfather. All the stories which have been shared related to the movie on The American Dream will be featured in the series.
The Offer Trailer
A trailer for the ten-part limited series has been released. It shows everything the series will be about from Al Ruddy coming up with the movie to the difficulties he faces along the way to make The Godfather.