The Offer: Trailer, Release Date, and Everything We Know About the Making of the ‘Godfather’ Series

The Godfather managed to be one of the best movies of its time. Its making clearly deserved to be shared in a proper cinematic way. And thus, The Offer came into being. The Offer is a Paramount Plus project which will be compiling all the ups and downs that happened during the making of oscar-winning The Godfather.

An official release date for the Paramount+ series is here. It will be released exactly 50 years and one month after The Godfather was released in 1972. This is the perfect time for the series to release as The Godfather itself will also be released once again in theatres on its 50th anniversary.

The Offer will release with its first three episodes on April 28, 2022. Then, the rest of the seven episodes will release one by one on a weekly basis every Thursday. And will finally come to an end on June 16, 2022.

The Offer Cast

Since The Offer shows behind the scenes of The Godfather, it had to come up with a cast of equally talented if not better. Looking at their names and their previous performances, we are sure these cast members will do justice to the series. And hence, these are the main cast members:

Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy

Matthew Goode as Robert Evans

Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo

Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus

Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola

Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt

Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn

A couple of other actors will be appearing to bring life into the series as well. They are:

Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando

Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo

Josh Zuckerman as Peter Bart

Meredith Garretson as Ali MacGraw

Nora Arnezeder as Francoise Glazer

Paul McCrane as Jack Ballard

Anthony Skordi as Carlo Gambino

Jake Cannavale as Caesar

James Madio as Gino

Michael Rispoli as Tommy Lucchese

Stephanie Koenig as Andrea Eastman

Lou Ferrigno as Lenny Montana

Frank John Hughes as Frank Sinatra

Danny Nucci as Mario Biaggi

Anthony Ippolito as Al Pacino

Kirk Acevedo as Special Agent Hale

Ross McCall as Moran

Eric Balfour as Dean Tavoularis

Michael Gandolfini as Andy Calhoun

Zack Schor as Fred Gallo

Synopsis

The Offer is going to bring to life all the events that lead to the making and release of The Godfather. All the stories which have been shared related to the movie on The American Dream will be featured in the series.

The Offer Trailer

A trailer for the ten-part limited series has been released. It shows everything the series will be about from Al Ruddy coming up with the movie to the difficulties he faces along the way to make The Godfather.