If you are a fan of American actress and singer “Cher,” then you most probably have heard of Georgia Holt, right? Well, what the subsequent generations do not know is that she is not only Cher’s mother but was also a famous entertainer in her own right, who has many of her own accolades and accomplishments as a thriving artist of her time too.

However, her sudden death on 10th December 2022 left many wondering about Georgia Holt net worth before she passed away.

What Is Georgia Holt Net Worth In 2023?

As per our resources, Georgia Holt net worth was a whopping $5 Million USD dollars at the time of her death.

Surprised? Well, you should not be folks! Even though in her later years she was famously known as Cher’s mother, she was quite popular in her heyday as well and has earned a lot from her time in the Entertainment Industry.

Not only that, she was also one of the wealthiest and most lovable members of her family. And seeing that their family is thought to be one of the richest families in the United States of America is saying in itself how big of a statement this is!

So, Georgia Holt net worth was expected to be a great sum, even in her old age.

Property Value Net Worth $5 million Name Georgia Holt Date of Birth June 9, 1926 Age 96 years old (as of 2023) Height Unknown Weight Unknown Body Measurements Unknown Annual Salary N/A Monthly income N/A Profession Singer-songwriter, actress, model Nationality American

Georgia Holt Biography

Now that we have found out about Georgia Holt net worth, let’s dive deep into her biographical details down below!

Who is Georgia Holt?

Georgia Holt was a well-known American singer-songwriter, actress, producer and model who was born in Kensett, Arkansas, USA in the year 1926.

Initially given the name of Jackie Jean Crouch at birth, Georgia Holt was the daughter of mother Lynda Inez Gulley (aged thirteen) and father Roy Malloy Crouch (aged twenty-one) – a baker who was also the one who taught her how to sing and play the guitar.

Though she had a troubled childhood because of her parents’ separation as she had to constantly move back and forth between the two, as a result, she attended around seventeen junior high schools her whole life.

She was of English, German, Irish, French, Dutch, and Cherokee descent and was also known as the mother of the popular celebrity, Cher.

Georgia Holt Personal Life?

Georgia Holt was married and divorced six times in her whole life:

The actress’s first marriage was with Armenian-American John Sarkisian in 1946, who is also the father of her daughter Cher, but they went their separate ways in 1947. (She remarried him nineteen years later but later got divorced from him again)

Her second husband was Chris Alcaide; she married him in 1948 but their relationship ended in 1949.

The elite star’s third marriage was with John Southall; they were together from 1951 to 1955 and also had a daughter with one another, namely: Georganne LaPiere (born Georganne Elizabeth Southall).

Her fourth husband was Joseph Harper Collins; they were married for only four years (1957 to 1961).

Her fifth husband was a bank manager named Gilbert Hartmann LaPiere who legally adopted Cher and Georganne, changing their surnames to LaPiere.

Her last husband was Hamilton T. Holt. whom she married in 1970 and separated in 1974.

After her divorce from her sixth husband, she never married but she did have a long-term relationship with Craig Spencer that began in 1976 and lasted till her death.

Does Georgia Holt have Grandchildren?

As of now, she has two grandsons from Cher; Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman.

Georgia Holt Net Worth Through Career

Georgia Holt made her debut on an Oklahoma City radio station as a singer when she was just six years old, and when she turned ten, she was already singing with Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys.

With the passage of time, she not only won several talent and beauty competitions but also got numerous minor roles in television and films as a rising actress in the 1950s.

Not only that, after her ground-breaking performance in a singers’ workshop (Phil Moore’s “Get Your Act Together”) in July 1978 at Studio One in Los Angeles, she immediately got booked to make appearances on Mike Douglas, Merv Griffin, and Dinah Shore television talk shows.

Other than that, she also appeared on the U.S. game show Card Sharks as part of an audience polling member of a group of ten mothers of famous celebrities from July 4 to 8, 1988.

Her daughter “Cher” also released a 2013 Lifetime documentary for her mother “Dear Mom, Love Cher” in which she was the main subject.

Georgia Holt’s Cause of Death

Georgia Holt’s cause of death has not been revealed yet but taking in the fact that she was quite old there is a high chance that she passed away from old age.

However, there have been reports that she was sick with pneumonia in her last days and it was also the cause of her death, but it has not been confirmed by the concerned authorities yet.

Wrap Up

Hope you found all the answers to your pertaining questions about “Georgia Holt net worth” as well as about her personal and professional background.

