Genshin Impact 2.0 Update is Releasing on July 21

The action role playing game Genshin Impact features an open world in which a team of four adventurers travel through the Land of Tevyat, defeating enemies and completing difficult challenges to raise their Adventure Rank and World Level. The game receives a new update every six weeks to keep things fresh by presenting players with new quests and challenges. These updates include new characters with different powers, a bunch of new weapons and much more. The latest update 1.6 included an exclusive archipelago as part of a new quest, Mysterious Islands: Journey to the Unknown. Now, a new update, Genshin Impact 2.0, is in the making and is soon going to be released.

It is going to be one of the biggest updates which will play a significant role in advancing the storyline. You can find out all about Genshin Impact Version 2.0-“The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia ” including its release date and new features down below.

Release Date of Genshin Impact 2.0

The biggest update in Genshin Impact’s history, update 2.0, will be available for everyone from July 21,2021. This new update will also be available for pre-installation on mobiles and Pc’s two days before the official release as confirmed by the game’s official twitter page.

Genshin Impact 2.0 Pre-Installing Update 2.0

For pre-installing Update 2.0 on PC’s and Android and iOS devices, players should first complete all remaining quests and challenges. PC users can simply go to the Genshin Impact launcher and click on the “Game Preinstallation” button. As for Android and Apple users, they can use either of the two methods given below

Select the Paimon icon to go to the Paimon Menu. Next, tap on “Settings” followed by “Other”. The pre-installation option will be given here and players can simply click on it to begin downloading the new update.

Alternatively, players can open Genshin Impact and click on the “Pre-Install Resource Package” option given on the screen’s bottom left side before they enter into the game. This will download update 2.0.

New Features included in Update 2.0

The biggest addition to the game will be the introduction of the Inazuma Islands which are based off of Japan. It has been predicted that players will be able to visit three out of six islands in update 2.0 and the remaining three islands will become available for exploration in the next update. These islands will be full of shrines, furnaces, gorges, teahouses and clan estates. Players will also get access to a new elemental power; electro as the lands of Inazuma are deeply infused with this element.

Apart from the islands, players will be introduced to gardening which can be done using the Serenita Pot and they will also be provided with new types of wood to make furniture. Several new enemies will also make an appearance as part of update 2.0 including the Perpetual Mechanical Array, the Pyro Hypostasis and Maguu Kenki; all of them will be hardcore bosses and taking them down won’t be an easy task.

Genshin Impact 2.0 New Weapons

The following new weapons will be added in Genshin Impact as part of the new update

Thundering Pulse- A five star bow

Hamayumi- a four star bow

Hakushin Ring- A four star catalyst

Mistsplitter Reforged- A five star sword

Katsuragikiri Nagamasa- A four star claymore

Kitain Cross Spear- a four star spear

Amenoma Kageuchi- a four star sword

New characters

Three new characters will be introduced in version 2.0. They are

Ayaka- a five star cryo princess who can deal massive damage to any enemy.

Sayu- a four star Anemo ninja who uses claymore and loves to take short naps. She can turn herself into a wind wheel and destroy anyone who dares to come in her path.

Yoimiya-a five star Pyro archer who can also make fireworks.

New Events

Lots of new events will be available in the 2.0 update including several quests associated with the Inazuma islands. The region will also have a reputation system in which players will need to complete quests to increase their reputation and get access to blueprints for powerful recipes and weapons. A four week event called ‘Thunder Sojourn’ will also be included in which players will get currency by completing tasks. They can then use this currency to redeem a free Beidou. The update will also feature the ‘Phantom Flow’, ‘ Ley Line Overflow’ and ‘Lost Riches’ events.

New Artifacts

New five star artifacts will also be launched including

The Emblem of Severed Fate Artifacts

This includes two suits.

Two Piece Set– this artifact will give players a 20 percent energy recharge boost

Four Piece Set– this will increase the damage caused by elemental bursts by 25% of energy recharge. This set can give players the ability to deal a maximum 75% more damage.

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Artifacts

This also includes two suits.

Two Piece Suit– Increases attack by 18%

Four Piece Suit– When players use their elemental skills and their energy is 15 or above, they lose 15 energy and their attack damage will remain double for ten seconds.

Genshin Impact 2.0 Minimum System Requirements

The minimum system requirements for Genshin Impact 2.0 are

8 GB RAM

30 GB free storage space

NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 Graphics cards

Intel Core i5-4460 CPU

Windows 7 Operating System

However, you can run the game in expert mode if you use 16 GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Graphics card, Intel Core i7-6700 CPU and Windows 10.

Trailer

A 5 minute trailer of Genshin Impact Version 2.0- “The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia” is available on Youtube. The news officially roll out by Mihoyo, the developer company of Genshin Impact, during the 2.0 special program.

The trailer gave us our first proper look at Inazuma along with introducing us to the new characters and weapons.