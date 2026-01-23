Floyd Vivino aka Uncle Floyd Dies at 74

Floyd Vivino — the beloved New Jersey entertainer known to generations simply as Uncle Floyd — has died at the age of 74. The news was confirmed by his family on January 23, 2026, with his brother Jerry Vivino sharing the announcement on social media, honoring his life and legacy.

A New Jersey Icon Passes Away

Floyd Vivino passed away on January 22, 2026 at 74 years old after dealing with serious health issues over the past few years, including battles with cancer and the effects of a stroke. His brother’s tribute read: “Rest in peace big brother. You will be missed, but always remembered by friends, family and your loving fans.”

Early Life and Entertainer Roots

Born October 19, 1951, in Paterson, New Jersey, Vivino grew up in a musical family and developed a love for performance early in life. Before he became “Uncle Floyd,” he worked as a child performer, including dancing and piano recitals.

The Uncle Floyd Show: A Cult Classic

Vivino’s biggest claim to fame was The Uncle Floyd Show, a comedy-variety television program that aired from 1974 to 1998 and became a regional cultural staple in New Jersey and parts of New York. The show blended music, offbeat sketches, puppetry, and comedy — often straddling the line between children’s entertainment and zany adult humor.

The program attracted a surprising roster of musical guests and fans. Bands like The Ramones, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, and others appeared on episodes, and international artists such as David Bowie cited the show as a favorite.

Beyond Television: Theatre, Radio & Live Performance

Uncle Floyd’s career extended far beyond TV. After his show ended, he remained a vibrant presence in entertainment through:

Live comedy and musical performances across the Northeast

Radio programs including Garage Sale Music

Streaming projects and podcasts featuring classic segments and behind-the-scenes stories

He was known for his signature look — often a porkpie hat and plaid coat — and his unique brand of humor that left lasting impressions on audiences.

Health Struggles in Later Years

Vivino faced significant health challenges in recent years. In 2022, he was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer following medical complications connected to COVID-19. In 2023, he suffered a serious stroke that required intensive treatment and extended recovery, but he continued creative work into his later years.

Legacy and Tributes

Tributes from fans, fellow entertainers, and New Jersey cultural figures poured in after the announcement of his death. For many, Uncle Floyd was more than a comedian — he was a fixture of local culture, a mentor to fellow performers, and a comforting presence to viewers of all ages.

His blend of humor, music, and warmth made him a truly distinctive figure in American entertainment, remembered not just for his characters and showmanship but for his generosity and dedication to his craft.

In Summary

Floyd “Uncle Floyd” Vivino’s enduring impact on entertainment — from cable television to community stages — marked six decades of creativity and joy. His work resonated deeply with audiences and fellow artists alike. He leaves behind a legacy of laughter, music, and beloved memories.