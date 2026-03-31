First Poster for The Housemaid’s Secret Confirms 2027 Release Date

Lionsgate has released the first poster for The Housemaid’s Secret, giving the thriller sequel its first real public rollout and confirming a theatrical release date of December 17, 2027. The studio dated the film this week, with trade coverage and People’s reporting tying the announcement to the sequel’s early promotional push.

For a movie still this far from release, that is the point. The poster is less about showing off the story and more about planting a flag: the Housemaid follow-up is officially on the calendar, and Lionsgate is already starting to frame it as a major late-year studio thriller.

Sydney Sweeney returns, and Kirsten Dunst joins the next chapter

The sequel brings back Sydney Sweeney, with Paul Feig returning to direct and Rebecca Sonnenshine back on script duties. Kirsten Dunst is also joining the cast, with Feig telling People she plays a character named Wendy in what he described as an “unexpected” role. Michele Morrone is set to return as well.

That matters because Lionsgate is not treating this like a quick cash-in. The key creative pieces are staying in place, while Dunst’s addition gives the sequel a fresh hook beyond simple brand recognition. For a psychological thriller franchise, that is the smart move: keep the identity, add a new wildcard.

The film adapts Freida McFadden’s second Housemaid novel

The Housemaid’s Secret is based on Freida McFadden’s 2023 novel of the same name, the second book in her Housemaid series. According to People, the sequel follows Millie as she takes another housekeeping job, only to find herself pulled into a new house with rules, secrets, and another locked-door mystery at its center.

That setup suggests the movie will stay close to the formula that made the first adaptation commercially viable: domestic tension, class anxiety, withheld information, and a thriller engine built around what is being hidden in plain sight. That is exactly what audiences will expect, and Lionsgate would be stupid to abandon it now.

Lionsgate has a real franchise on its hands

The date announcement is not happening in a vacuum. The Housemaid turned into a genuine theatrical hit, and recent reporting pegged the first film’s worldwide gross at about $400 million. That box office performance is the reason the sequel is being pushed early and given a prime December slot.

This is the bigger story behind the poster. Studios do not start staking out year-end dates for sequels unless they think they have something with real audience traction. The first poster is just the surface-level update; the release strategy is the stronger signal.

What the poster actually tells fans right now

At this stage, the poster is doing a simple but effective job. It confirms the title, reminds audiences the sequel exists, and turns a project that was still mostly industry news into something viewers can start tracking. It is an announcement image, not a reveal-heavy campaign piece, and that is fine. The real selling will come later with first-look footage, a synopsis rollout, and eventually a trailer.

For now, Lionsgate has done exactly what it needed to do: keep the momentum alive, attach a date, and make clear that The Housemaid’s Secret is not just in development hell or sequel limbo. It is moving.

The first poster for The Housemaid’s Secret does not need to be flashy to matter. Its real function is to confirm that Lionsgate’s hit thriller is becoming a sustained franchise play, with December 17, 2027 now locked as the next stop. Between Sweeney’s return, Dunst’s casting, and the studio’s clear confidence in the property, this is now firmly in the “watch closely” category for upcoming studio thrillers.