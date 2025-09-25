Fire Country Season 4 Trailer Confirms Main Character’s Death

Fire Country Season 4 is all set to premiere on October 17, 2025, but CBS isn’t making fans wait until then. The recently released first trailer confirms Vince (played by Billy Burke)’s death, shows that Sharon (played by Diane Farr) and Walter (Jeff Fahey) survived the blaze, and hints that Bode (played by Max Thieriot) is held back outside the blaze.

In the trailer, Jake (Jordan Calloway) restrains Bode (Max Thieriot) from running back inside; Bode snaps, ‘I will never forgive this.’

After the fire, the trailer shows Bode giving a eulogy at his father’s funeral. He says, “I’m going to spend the rest of my career protecting my father’s town, my father’s station, and my father’s mission.” Later, he clashes with Jake over the now-vacant battalion chief role, insisting, ‘It’s my birthright’—his claim, not a confirmed entitlement.

The trailer also shows Station 42 dealing with their loss, searching for a new chief, and facing a suspension from active duty. It also shows Audrey (Leven Rambin)’s return and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) telling Bode she still loves him.

Shawn Hatosy appears as a Cal Fire officer brought in to evaluate Station 42—assessing whether it should be dissolved, reassigned, or rebuilt.

The makers of the show had opened up about the decision to kill off Vince, telling TVInsider that on a show about firefighters, including a death felt “truthful to the work that these people do.”

Tony Phelan was quoted by the news outlet as saying, “Last season was about legacy. Vince dealing with the legacy of his father and using that as a lens to look at what his relationship with Bode was. And as we were talking about the end of the season, we felt like the thing that was really going to shake up the show and shake up our characters in the best way possible and force them to really reassess where they were and what they were doing was this kind of loss.”

He further added, “And so at the same time, we want to be very respectful of the character of Vince, of how important he is to the show, and how important Billy was as a presence on the show. So, the loss of Vince is going to echo through the entire season, and we are going to see our younger firefighters really have to begin to grapple with growing up and what is the next step for them.”

Fire Country Season 4 premieres on Friday, October 17, 2025, 8:00–9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+. The series moves to its regular 9:00 p.m. slot starting Friday, October 24.