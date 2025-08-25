Emily In Paris’ Assistant Director Diego Borella Dies On The Set

Emily in Paris assistant director Diego Borella collapsed and died on the sets in Italy on August 22, 2025, while filming Season 5 of the Netflix hit. The tragic incident took place around 7 p.m. local time, while preparations were being made for a final scene at Hotel Danieli in Venice.

In a statement, a Paramount Television Studios spokesperson told ABC News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the Emily in Paris production family. Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Before Emily in Paris, Borella worked on DOC – Nelle tue mani (2022) as a production secretary in the Milan unit, per episode credits.

According to local reports, although medical personnel on set tried to revive Borella, he was declared dead at the scene. Filming for Season 5 of Emily in Paris was briefly halted following the incident, but resumed on Saturday (August 23).

For the uninitiated, production on Season 5, officially approved by Netflix last September, started shooting in Rome earlier this year before moving to Paris and finally to Venice for its final phase of filming.

In an interview, Emily in Paris creator and executive producer Darren Star was quoted as saying, “I think we’ve got a really terrific season coming up. We filmed in Rome for the first four weeks, and that was an exciting experience to be there. Now we’re back in Paris, Emily is definitely back in Paris.”

Netflix recently released the first look of Season 5 and revealed that Lily Collins’ show will premiere on December 18.