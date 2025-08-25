Emily In Paris’ Assistant Director Diego Borella Dies On The Set

By Nagarathna

Emily in Paris assistant director Diego Borella collapsed and died on the sets in Italy on August 22, 2025, while filming Season 5 of the Netflix hit. The tragic incident took place around 7 p.m. local time, while preparations were being made for a final scene at Hotel Danieli in Venice.

In a statement, a Paramount Television Studios spokesperson told ABC News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the Emily in Paris production family. Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Before Emily in Paris, Borella worked on DOC – Nelle tue mani (2022) as a production secretary in the Milan unit, per episode credits.

According to local reports, although medical personnel on set tried to revive Borella, he was declared dead at the scene. Filming for Season 5 of Emily in Paris was briefly halted following the incident, but resumed on Saturday (August 23).

For the uninitiated, production on Season 5, officially approved by Netflix last September, started shooting in Rome earlier this year before moving to Paris and finally to Venice for its final phase of filming.

In an interview, Emily in Paris creator and executive producer Darren Star was quoted as saying, “I think we’ve got a really terrific season coming up. We filmed in Rome for the first four weeks, and that was an exciting experience to be there. Now we’re back in Paris, Emily is definitely back in Paris.”

Netflix recently released the first look of Season 5 and revealed that Lily Collins’ show will premiere on December 18.

Share

Nagarathna
Nagarathna
Nagarathna, who holds a master's degree in Biotechnology, is a dedicated and passionate freelancer and content writer. Before entering the freelance world, she was working with online media and publishing companies for several years as full-time content writer and proofreader. As an entertainment freak, she loves staying on top of trends. In her free time, she enjoys reading novels, listening to music, or blogging and vlogging, where she gets to share her insights about various topics, including gardening, relationships and other lifestyle subjects.
Related
News

Who Won Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Fight

The 8-round heavyweight fight between Jake Paul and Mike...
Read more
News

13 States That Won’t Tax Your Social Security, 401(k), IRA, or Pension Income

Retirement income which includes social security, pension incomes, 401(k)...
Read more
News

Why FEMA Money Requests Are Being Rejected?

FEMA money has been in the news lately because...
Read more
News

The Northern Taurid Meteor Shower Could Produce Fireballs. Here’s How to Watch Northern Taurid Meteor Shower

The Northern Taurid meteor shower is a popular celestial...
Read more
News

Tony Todd cause of death: What did the Candyman and Final Destination star die of at age 69?

Candyman, best known for his role in Candyman, passed...
Read more

Copyright © 2025 openskynews.com