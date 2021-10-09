El Chapo Season 4 Why was Season 4 Cancelled?

El Chapo is an American crime thriller biographical television series based on the life of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, co-produced by Univision and Netflix. The series was written by Silvana Aguirre and Carlos Contreras, directed by Ernesto Contreras and José Manuel Cravioto, stars Marco de la O in the lead role, Alejandro Aguilar, Humberto Busto, Rodrigo Abed, Luis Fernando Peña, Rolf Petersen, Juan Carlos Olivas, Carlos Hernán Romo and Marcela Mar.

The series articulates the starting of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán in the year 1985 when he used to be a low-level fellow of the Guadalajara Cartel, the journey of his mount to power being the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel and his destruction as well.

The first season of the series initially aired on 23rd April 2017 on Univision and concluded on 21st May 2017 with a total of 10 episodes, the second season aired on 17th September 2017 and concluded on 3rd December 2017 with 12 episodes in total, and the third season aired on 9th July 2018 and concluded on 25th July 2018 consisting 13 episodes. The average run time of each episode is around 45 minutes.

The series manages to win the hearts of its viewers and has a rating of 7.8 out of 10 on IMDB and 82% on rotten tomatoes. The fans have been asking for the fourth season and here is everything they need to know right from release to synopsis.

El Chapo Season 4 Release Date

Unfortunately, as per the statement given by the creator of the series, Silvana Aguirre, the probability is there will be no fourth season of the series after the series concluded in 2018. In an interview, he said “This season sees the culmination of the journey the characters of El Chapo and Don Sol started in season one.

It has been a great challenge to tell this important story with all its complexities and nuances. We have been privileged to see the audience’s reaction around the world and the success of the series to date is a testament to the incredibly talented team that worked on the show in the past three years.”

As of now, season 4 has not been renewed yet. By any chance, if Netflix intends to have second thoughts on their decision of not renewing, we will update this and we hope that the series will get its fourth season soon.

El Chapo Season 4 Cast

Though there is no confirmation on the renewal of the series for a fourth season, if it happens, we can expect the characters below to return for reprising their role from previous seasons.

Marco de la O in the role of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán

Humberto Busto in the role of Conrado Higuera Sol “Don Sol”

Alejandro Aguilar in the role of Toño

Rodrigo Abed in the role of Amado Carrillo Fuentes

Luis Fernando Peña in the role of Armando “Rayo” López

Juan Carlos Olivas in the role of Héctor Luis Palma Salazar

Antonio de la Vega in the role of Arturo Bernal Leyda

Rolf Petersen in the role of Ramón Avendaño

Carlos Hernán Romo in the role of Benjamín Avendaño

Héctor Holten in the role of President Carlos Salinas de Gortari

Diego Vásquez in the role of Ismael Zambrano

Paul Choza in the role of Chente

Luis Rábago in the role of General Roberto Blanco Macías

Dolores Heredia in the role of Gabriela Saavedra

We can also see some other recurring cast to return to the cast of the fourth season. The names are Ricardo Lorenzana, Mauricio Mejía, Biassini Segura, Valentina Acosta, Juliette Pardau, Laura Osma, Abril Schreiber, Hugo Gómez, Joseph Fusezzy, David Ojalvo, Ermis Cruz, Iván Aragón, Wilmer Cadavid, Carlos Sanchez, Camilo Amores, Irán Castillo, Marcela Mar, Juan Pablo de Santiago and Teté Espinoza and there may certain other additions as well to the cast.

El Chapo Season 4 Plot

Let’s take a quick recap of the events that happened in the earlier seasons before getting into the prospective synopsis of the fourth season. As we know, the main story focuses on the journey of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman being a drug addict.

He began his career with a very low position in the Guadalajara cartel which was originated by Felix Gallardo before he became the leader of the dreaded Sinaloa cartel. But, like many of the other citizens of Mexico, El Chapo also took birth in severe poverty. When he was young his father used to thrash him, who threw all his family wealth on women and drinking alcohol.

El Chapo grew up while consuming marijuana as the business of weed in Mexico was the most significant drug business before the Guadalajara cartel shifted to cocaine and moved in with the Medellin and Cali cartels in Colombia.

In the end, El Chapo’s era was all over when he was caught and sentenced to United States prison. For those who don’t know, we would like to clarify that the not-so-famous drug lord’s trial began recently and made the highlights also. Nobody ever dared to disrespect El Chapo because of his cruel behavior which also proved to be one of the reasons behind his journey from a low-level member to the leader that too in such a world where a good friend can attempt to kill you from the back only like a rival.

We guess that the fourth season if it happens, will be continuing the same synopsis though the hope is very low that there will be any further renewal to the series.

El Chapo Season 4 Trailer

Since even the renewal and production are under question as of now so we wonder if we will see any trailer soon.

Conclusion

Ultimately, since the series is a biography and as said by creators there won’t be any fourth season, we can only hope for some positive news if the makers get on to their decision. We will update you with everything on the subject until then stay tuned.