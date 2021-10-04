Moin Khan the new PCB Chairman?

Just 2 weeks after Ramiz Raja became the new chairman of PCB, Wasim khan gave in his resignation letter. And news of Moin Khan taking over Wasim Khan’s place is now circulating.

Although Wasim Khan’s contract with the PCB didn’t end for another 4 months, he submitted his resignation letter. Furthermore, the PCB has given no explanation as to why Khan has opted for this decision. The PCB released a statement which not only told fans that Khan is resigning but also that the matter regarding this sudden decision will be discussed on Wednesday.

Moreover, besides Wasim khan, two other essential parts of PCB have backed down since Ramiz Raja took the place of Ehsan Mani. Misbah- ul-Haq, Pakistan’s head coach and bowling coach Waqar Younis, both have stepped down from their positions. Not only this but it is expected that more resignations will also follow after Wasim Khan’s. According to an insider, this is because Ramiz Raja, in an attempt to make the Pakistani team best, is giving all the members of the board a tough time. And not everyone is a fan of him.

Moin Khan as the new CEO

All of these resignations mean new people will be added to the PCB. According to sources, Moin Khan will be appointed as the new CEO of PCB after Wasim Khan. It will definitely be difficult for the former cricketer to fill in Wasim Khan’s shoes. After all, he made a lot of effort to make the Pakistan cricket team internationally strong after the 2009 Sri Lankan incident. Since then, Pakistan has hosted matches with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

Moin Khan is currently the head coach of Quetta Gladiators. He was previously a well know Pakistani cricketer. And this is why it is no surprise that he is being considered for the job. If we get any more updates regarding who will be PCB’s new CEO, we will let you know.