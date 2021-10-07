Unauthorized Living Season 3 Release Date Cast Plot Trailer and many more

Unauthorized Living is a Spanish television drama series created by Aitor Gabilondo and stars José Coronado, Claudia Traisac and Álex González. The storyline revolves around the character of Nemo Bandeira who has a businessman background but is a hard-core drug addict. Around his sixteenth birthday when Nemo is going under the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, he chose to keep the same truth as a secret and begins to have a thought on who would be his legal heir in the coming future. The series has a run time of about 75 minutes.

The first season of the series was broadcasted on Telecinco on 24th September 2018 and the second season premiered on Netflix on 13th January 2020 and concluded on 16th March 2020 and consist of a total of 23 episodes through the episodes from the first season aren’t available to watch globally. The show won the hearts of many viewers and was also nominated for multiple awards even the main character José Coronado of the series won the Best Drama Actor Awards for season 1 in the 6th MiM Series Awards. The series has a rating of 8 out of 10 on IMDb.

After watching the two fantastic seasons of the Spanish series, the fans are hoping and requesting for the renewal of the series for the third season, so we are here with every inch of the latest information about the third season of Unauthorized Living. Read out the full article to catch up with all the updates.

Unauthorized Living Season 3 Release Date

To date, there is no announcement from the producers and creators regarding the renewal of the show for one more season. But we would like to be honest with our audience that as it was said that the second season will be the final one.

As said by the showrunner for the Spanish series “Except for a miracle, the series will end in the second round,”. Apart from all of these, the finale episode of the second season also concluded on a happy note by tying together every part of the story which left no question for any further perpetuation.

The director of the series also said in an interview that the story on which the series is based ended up with everything in season 2. So, we doubt if they will go for the renewal of the series for any further season but we can still keep hope alive in case the makers decide to have a second thought on the decision and agree to continue the story with different aspects since the book is over.

Unauthorized Living Season 3 Cast

By any chance, if the third season is supposed to happen then we can expect to return almost every character, read the names below.

José Coronado in the role Nemo Bandeira

Claudia Traisac in the role Lara Balarés / Lara Bandeira:

Álex González in the role Mario Mendoza

Luis Zahera in the role Ferro

Àlex Monner in the role Carlos Bandeira

Giulia Charm in the role Nina Bandeira

Unax Ugalde in the role Malcom Souza

Leonor Watling in the role Berta Moliner: Chon’s sister

Héctor Arteaga in the role Empleado Opensea

Ledicia Sola in the role Elisa: Mario’s wife

Édgar Vittorino in the role Freddy

Patrick Criado in the role Daniel Arteaga

Xabier Deive in the role Adolfo Monterroso

Daniel Currás in the role Tigre

Ricardo Gómez in the role Alejandro

Paula Morado in the role Inspectora Alen

Mercedes Castro in the role Carmiña

Andrew Joseph Perez in the role Young Nemo

Javier Abad in the role Nemo joven

Pol Monen in the role Lara’s boyfriend

Julius Cotter in the role Mr. Anderson

We may see some other additional characters join the cast of the third season, if it happens, let’s wait till the makers announce something on the same.

Unauthorized Living Season 3 Plot

Before getting into the synopsis of the prospective third season, let’s take a quick recap of the events of the previous season. The series is inspired by the novel penned down by Manuel Rivas and revolves around the lead character Nemo played by José Coronado, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and doesn’t reveal his diagnosis from the disease to anyone and begins to anticipate who is going to be his legal heir in future.

In season one of the series, mainly centered around Bandeira since he makes attempts to keep his disease a secret with his family and makes different excuses every single day to get around his issues.

In the second season, we see that the cousins of Bandeira turn up and develop some troublesome situations for him since they attempt to snatch away each and everything he has right from his property and business. He struggled very much and went through a lot of troubles and violence to protect his beloved business from getting into the hands of an incorrect person.

Unauthorized Living Season 3 Trailer

As we know that makers do not even intend to renew the series for the third season, it’s hard to say if we can have a glimpse of the trailer of the third season anytime soon.

Conclusion

The series performed so well that audiences and fans are waiting for just one confirmation from the team of Unauthorized Living but to date, the director has already cleared his final call on not continuing the series further. In an interview, Manuel Villanueva stated that “The truth is, no. This is a closed and very closed story. It is the story of a saga that has a very resounding ending. And from the beginning, it was thought to end there.

Examining some characters you could see it. You cannot say that I will not drink from this water. But it doesn’t fit into our plans.” So, after that, we can only hope to get a positive update soon.