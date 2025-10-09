Dolly Parton’s Sister Begs Fans for Prayers After Iconic Singer Falls Ill

Freida Parton, Dolly Parton’s sister, is requesting fans to pray for the country legend as she continues to face health challenges.

Almost a week after the 79-year-old Nashville icon delayed her Las Vegas residency due to some health concerns, her sister shared a message about her on social media.

Freida Parton wrote in a Facebook post on October 7th, 2025: “Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

Dolly’s sister ended her message by writing: “She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

Fans quickly showed their love and support, with one commenting, “I love dolly so so much! She’s in my prayers. She’s a wonderful woman, with such a beautiful soul. ❤️ lord please watch over her 🥺🥺.” Another fan wrote, “Dear God, Please watch over Dolly and her loved ones. Give them peace and healing.”

Last month, Dolly Parton revealed that she’s postponing her upcoming Las Vegas residency by almost a year just to focus on several medical treatments, which her doctors have recommended.

The Queen of Country announced on Instagram: “I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

She further added: “In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say. And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

Parton hasn’t shared details about her health problems, but she recently had to skip a Dollywood event after being diagnosed with a kidney stone. In a video shared at the event, she explained, “Hello Dollywood! It’s me. I know – and I’m here, and you’re there. And you’re wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem. I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it’d given me an infection, and the doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be travelling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better. So, he suggested I not go to Dollywood today, but I’m there with you in spirit. I was looking so forward to it.”

This December, the singer was set to headline a limited-run residency, “Dolly: Live in Las Vegas” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The shows, which were scheduled to coincide with the National Finals Rodeo, were set to feature fan-favorite songs from over the years, including “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You.”

In a previous press release about the residency, Dolly expressed her excitement about performing, noting it would be her first extended run in Las Vegas in 32 years. She said, “I haven’t worked Vegas in years, and I’ve always loved singing there. I’m looking forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars, and I hope you are as well. See you there!”

The residency has been rescheduled and it will run from Sept 17, 19, 20, 23, 25, and 26, 2026.

Amid all this, the Grammy-winning singer shared in March 2025 that her longtime husband, Carl Dean, had passed away, after nearly 60 years of marriage, at the age of 82. She went on to honor his memory by dedicating her new song, “If You Hadn’t Been There,” to him.