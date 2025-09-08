Debby Ryan Pregnant: Expecting First Baby With Josh Dun

Jessie alum Debby Ryan is expecting her first child with her husband, Josh Dun. The couple shared the news in a playful and stylish way.

The 32-year-old actress and her husband, Josh Dun, 37, drummer for Twenty One Pilots, took to social media to announce their exciting news on September 7, 2025. The couple shared a series of photos updating their status from “Dun & Dun” to “Dun & Dun plus one.”

In the pictures, the former Disney Channel star showed off her baby bump, while Josh held a tiny pair of baby’s shoes. They also included a picture of the sonogram.

Fans and friends flooded the couple’s comment section with congratulatory messages.

Lily Collins wrote, “Eeeeeeee yayyyyyyyyy congratulations!!!” Kevin Chamberlin commented, “So thrilled for you and Josh! Sending you lots of love and good vibes!” and Adam DeVine wrote, “Hooray! Congrats you too!!! Can’t wait to meet the lil one!” (sic)

Josh and Debby began dating in 2013 and got engaged in December 2018. They went on to plan their entire destination wedding in just 28 days, tying the knot in a private New Year’s Eve ceremony in 2019 in Austin, Texas. They later confirmed their marriage in an interview with Vogue.

Talking about their marriage, Josh told the publication, “The ceremony was the perfect balance. I felt like it was game night at our house, and this was the ultimate game, and boy did I win! I remember every detail from how it felt to be walking down the aisle, to the full-body chills I got watching Debby walk down toward me.”

In a 2022 interview with Kenny Sipes, Josh spoke about their relationship and said, “I always tried to envision what marriage would look like from when I was a kid, and it never really looked quite like this. When I was young I felt like my parents were just so grown up. Debby and I are just kids.”

He added, “We live in an adult house and decorate it like kids and do kid stuff in it. We couldn’t sleep the other night so we just hung out in the kitchen and jumped around and ate snacks. I bet my parents did that stuff too probably, but I never saw it and never knew this is what marriage could be like.”