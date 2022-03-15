DEADPOOL 3 Ryan Renolds Starrer isn’t Releasing in 2022

DEADPOOL 3 will not be filming in 2022. Shawn Levy, the director, has confirmed that DEADPOOL 3 will not be entering production in 2022. The reason behind this has been cited as the commitments of Shawn Levy for television projects. Deadpool starring Ryan Reynolds made its debut in 2016 across the globe. The movie is known for its sarcasm and anti-hero take and it has been a huge hit amongst the audience. The success of Debut soon welcomed Deadpool 2 in 2018. The future of the Deadpool franchise looked extremely bright. However, recently the producer of the franchise, 20th Century Fox was acquired by Disney. The views of the old and the new company do not align extremely well and therefore, no announcement was made regarding DEADPOOL 3 but details of the movie have started slowly unfolding.

Why DEADPOOL 3 Will Not Be Produced This Year?

Shawn Levy will be directing DEADPOOL 3 and this created quiet anticipation. However, in a recent tweet Steven Weintraub, editor-in-chief of Collider tweeted that Shawn Levy is currently busy directing All The Light You Cannot See and Stranger Things and he will be pretty busy this year and therefore, chances are high that DEADPOOL 3 will not be shooting this year. The same was confirmed by Shawn Levy in a reply.

Not only is the schedule of Shawn Levy is busy, but MCU has a pretty tight schedule because of its interlocking productions. Most of these productions are in its pre-production stage. In addition to that, MCU is also pretty busy with the simultaneous production of a few movies. Currently, MCU is busy with their work with Thor: Love and Thunder, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Secret Invasion and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The movie belongs to a massive project of MCU and therefore, special care will be taken while producing it for sure.

When Will the Movie Be Released?

The production of DEADPOOL 3 has still not started. The Movie will be entering its production phase in 2023 and most likely, the movie will be available in 2024 or later. Even though DEADPOOL 3 will be released late, the audience can sigh a relief by knowing that at least the movie will be out there.

According to reports, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Wendy Molyneux will be writing DEADPOOL 3 and Kevin Feige and Ryan Reynolds will be producing the movie. The announcement of the movie was made by Ryan Reynolds back on 27th December 2019. It is also confirmed that the movie will be having an R rating.

Interestingly, this won’t be the first time for Levy and Ryan Reynolds. They have previously worked together in The Adam Project and Free Guy. While committing on the same and of course, the movie, Ryan Reynolds along with an image tweeted that his third film in the Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby. Currently, there is no release date for the movie and also, the cast of the movie is not available. This, of course, creates an interest in the movie because there is too much missing information of DEADPOOL 3. However, once the production of DEADPOOL 3 begins, news about the movie will start rolling out surely.

Even though the tweet regarding the delay of the production of the movie looks like a piece of disappointing news, in truth, many people are keeping their fingers crossed for the fact that at least DEADPOOL 3 will see work on it next year and this will, of course, increase the chances of releasing this highly anticipated movie super soon.