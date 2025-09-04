David Duchovny Talks About Possibility Of The X-Files Return

Chris Carter’s sci-fi drama The X-Files, which launched David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson to stardom, wrapped up its 11-season run in 2018. Even though it ended years ago, the show remains popular, and rumors of a possible reunion still keep coming up. Recently, David, who played the role of FBI agent Fox Mulder in the show, shared his thoughts on the possibility of reviving the series, giving fans a hopeful yet realistic perspective on what the future may hold.

In an exclusive interview with Parade, the 65-year-old actor spoke about the possible return of the long-running UFO drama while promoting his seventh book and first poetry collection, About Time: Poems, which was released on Tuesday September 2, 2025.

The actor said, “I’ve got nothing. I’d be the first to tell you if I had anything, but I don’t.”

The Golden Globe winner expressed his love for the series and said he wouldn’t turn down a reunion if it happened at the right time.

He further added, “I have nothing against the show. I always love the show, and I love working with the people who made the show. So, I wouldn’t say no [to doing a reunion], but it just has to work for everybody at the right time. And obviously, we’re running out of time. [We’re not getting] any younger. But, yeah, I mean, I love that world.”

The X-Files premiered in 1993 and ran for nine seasons before wrapping up in 2002. In 2016, the makers surprised fans with a tenth season, and the series concluded with its eleventh season on March 21, 2018. Over the years, the show has created a lasting legacy, inspiring two films—The X-Files: Fight the Future (1998) and The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)—plus one direct spinoff, The Lone Gunmen (2001), and a related Chris Carter series set in the same universe, Millennium (1996).

As of now, 20th Television/Disney has not announced a series order or official greenlight for a new The X-Files.