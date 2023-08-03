RHOP star Gizelle Bryant announces the passing of her father Curtis Graves at age 84, cause of death unrevealed

The passing of Curtis Graves, father of Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant, has left fans and followers devastated. As the news of his death broke on social media, tributes poured in for the trailblazing figure known for his contributions to the fight against racial inequality. Gizelle Bryant paid tribute to her beloved father in a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing her gratitude for the “best dad a little girl could ever want or need.”

However, details about Curtis Graves’ cause of death and the manner of his passing have not been disclosed. In this article, we’ll delve into the tributes paid to Curtis Graves, his significant contributions to the civil rights movement, and his remarkable career in Congress and at NASA.

Curtis Graves Cause Of Death

Even though Gizelle Bryant confirmed the news of her father’s death, she has not shared any details regarding Curtis Graves’ cause of death.

Tributes Paid To Curtis Graves

The star of Real Housewives of Potomac took to her Instagram to share the heartbreaking news with her followers. She expressed her gratitude to her father, referring to him as the “best dad a little girl could ever want or need.” The caption was accompanied by a heartfelt post stating that she would miss him every single day of her life.

Bryant also shared a photo on her Instagram featuring herself, her father, and her three daughters: Grace, aged 18, and twins Angel and Adore, aged 17.

Bryant’s eldest daughter, Grace, also paid tribute to her late grandfather through Instagram. She shared a throwback photo of them, taken at her high school graduation, showing their bond and love for each other.

Related: What is Robin Tamang’s Cause of Death?

Related: George Michael Death Cause: What Did Wham Singer Die From?

More About Curtis Graves

Curtis Graves was a trailblazing figure in the fight against racial inequality. He achieved several historic milestones during his distinguished career. Moreover, he broke barriers by becoming the first black individual to serve in the Texas House of Representatives since Reconstruction.

He worked closely with the renowned Dr Martin Luther King Jr., further solidifying his dedication to the civil rights movement.

Additionally, Graves made significant contributions to NASA, where he held a prominent role in the Academic Affairs Division, ultimately ascending to Director for Civil Affairs. His impressive tenure at the space agency spanned until 2003 when he decided to shift his focus and pursue a full-time photography career.

The wider public got to know Graves through his appearance on the reality show Real Housewives of Potomac during its debut season in 2016. During this time, the host of the Reasonably Shady podcast had the privilege of witnessing her father being acknowledged for his remarkable and distinguished public service career in Congress.

Related: 18 Prominent Celebrities Who Passed Away In June 2023