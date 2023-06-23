The passing of Clark Haggans at the age of 46 has sent shock waves throughout the whole community of American football. The Pittsburgh Steelers were Haggans’ team in the National Football League (NFL), which he played for.

The host of a sports radio show in Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening broke the news to the audience about the passing of the Super Bowl XL champion and confirmed the news for his audience. A total of 13 seasons were spent by Haggans playing for teams in the National Football League. Eight of those seasons were spent with the Pittsburgh Steelers between the years 2000 and 2007. The year 2005 marked the year in which he became the first player in his career to win the Super Bowl. The Steelers were victorious in that game by a score of 21-10, and by the end of the season, he had accumulated a career-high nine sacks to his name.

Clark Haggans’ cause of death is unknown

The coroner’s office issued a statement saying that “no foul play is evident,” despite the fact that the cause of death for Haggans has not been determined at this time.

The Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers were two of the other teams that Haggans played for. He participated on the team that won the National Football Conference championship in 2012 and led the 49ers to another trip to the Super Bowl.

Because the Steelers had picked his college buddy and close friend Joey Porter the year before, his selection by the team in the draft in the year 2000 had an especially heartwarming subplot to it.

“I was happy to be drafted, and even happier to go see Joey there waiting for me with open arms.” According to what Haggans said to Steelersnow.com in 2019, “They should have played that Reunited song.”When Haggans was asked to reflect on his first game in the NFL, he replied, “I was star-struck seeing Troy Aikman.” “He was a member of the team I used to use for Techno-Bowl,” Haggans added. “At that time, Randall Cunningham was playing for the other team, and when they snapped the ball, I didn’t move. It all happened so quickly, and all I could do was stand there and grip my crotch.

“Before I made it to the big leagues, my coach would tell me, ‘That guy with the ball, go get him and don’t let him score.'” “As long as we finished with a higher point total than the other team, I was satisfied,” Haggans stated. “At this point, it was necessary for me to acquire knowledge regarding unbalanced lines, jumbo packages, spread offenses, and two-minute offenses. It was completely insane. It was no longer enough to just go after the man who had the ball.

Clark Haggans Professional Career

Haggans was selected by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. When the team released long-time starter Jason Gildon in 2004, he became a regular starter at left outside linebacker.

Haggans has six quarterback sacks in 2004, and nine in the 2005 regular season. Haggans led the Steelers defense in tackles and had a sack in Super Bowl XL, helping the Steelers overcome the Seattle Seahawks. Haggans became an unrestricted free agent in 2008.

Haggans signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals on March 26, 2008. On December 19, he was placed on injured reserve due to a foot injury, therefore ending his season. The Cardinals would reach Super Bowl XLIII without Haggans but would lose to his old team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-23.

Haggans, an unrestricted free agent in 2009, was re-signed to a three-year contract by the Cardinals on March 17. In 16 games played in 2009, he recorded 74 tackles, 5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. In 13 games in 2010, he has 47 tackles, 5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.[4] In 2011, he reconnected with Ray Horton, the new Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator, to develop the Pittsburgh Steelers style defense at Arizona.

On June 5, 2012, Haggans re-signed with the Cardinals on a one-year contract. Haggans signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers on September 2, 2012. The 49ers ended the 2012 NFL season with a 114-1 record and advanced to Super Bowl XLVII, where they were defeated 3431 by the Baltimore Ravens.

College Life

At Colorado State University, Haggans was a defensive end. At Colorado State, where he walked on as a freshman and subsequently earned a scholarship, he was a prolific pass rusher. Former Steelers player Joey Porter and former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Adrian Ross were teammates. Haggans still maintains the Colorado State all-time sack record with 33 sacks. In 2015, he was inducted into the Colorado State University Athletics Hall of Fame.

To conclude the untimely death of Clark Haggans was quite shocking as tribute started pouring for the star on Twitter and other social media.

