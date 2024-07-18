20+ Child Stars: Then and Now

From the world of television to the big world of the silver screen, child stars have always had a special place in everyone’s hearts. They have won the hearts of people around the world through their talent and innocence on the screen. However, besides the acting world, their fans are curious to know what they are doing now and where they are. So, in this article, we will look at the journey of some amazing child stars and see how their lives have changed!!

Jonathan Lipnicki

The list of child stars cannot be started without mentioning Jonathan Lipnicki because he is one of the most loved child stars. He made his debut on the silver screen with the film Jerry Maguire, in which he starred alongside Tom Cruise. After this, he went on to star in many shows and films including The Single Guy, Stuart Little, Stuart Little 2, Like Mike, Dawson’s Creek, and much more. However, he took a break from acting while he was in high school. As of now, the child star has become a professional actor who most recently starred in the horror film, Camp Pleasant Lake and Secrets at the Museum. Also, Jonathan is associated with several foundations such as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Mara Wilson

Mara Wilson was a child actress who has now become a professional American actress. In 1993, she auditioned for the film, Mrs Doubtfire and was given the role of Natalie Hillard. After this, she continued to star in Miracle on the 34th Street, Melrose Palace, A Time to Heal, Matilda, and many more. In 2000, Mara Wilson made an appearance in her last film, Thomas and the Magic Railroad, which received poor reviews at the box office. She shortly left acting after this. Since then, she has been doing stage acting and has started her own live shows. In 2016, the child star made a brief return to television by appearing in an episode of Broad City. Also in 2016, she released her memoir, Accidental Fame and Where Am I Now?: Ture Stories of Girlhood.

Natalie Portman

The American actress who was born in Israel, started her acting career at the age of 12 by starring in the 1994 film, Leon: The Professional. Since then, she has made appearances on Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace, The Thor franchise, V for Vendetta, The Other Boleyn Girl, Annihilation, and many more. However, the actress reduced her acting roles from 1999 to 2003 because, at that time, she went on to attend Harvard University. But after coming back, she continued to star in films and shows. In 2010, she starred in Black Swan and earned the Best Actress Academy Award for her role. Also, she played the role of Jacqueline Kennedy in her 2016 biopic Jackie. Further, she got married to Benjamin Millepied in 2012 and welcomed their kids, Aleph and Amalia. However, the couple’s marriage ended in divorce in 2024.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas

Jonathan Taylor Thomas is an American actor and director who started in career as a child actor. He started his acting career by playing the role of Kevin Brady in the show, The Bradys. In 1991, he played the role of Randy Taylor on Home Improvement and became well-known. After this, he voiced the character of Simba in the 1994 Disney animated film, The Lion King and Pinocchio in the 1996 film, The Adventures of Pinocchio. Further, he starred as a child actor in Tom and Huck and Wild America. However, to focus on his studies, Jonathan left acting but has always kept acting as an extracurricular activity. In 2004, he appeared as a guest on 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenager Daughter and Smallville. Further, in 2013, he appeared on several episodes of the show, Last Man Standing.

Daniel Radcliffe

The English actor who began his acting career at the age of 12 is Daniel Radcliffe. He started his career by playing the role of Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film franchise. The actor has also done stage acting by starring in dramas such as West End, Equus and The Cripple of Inishmaan. Also, Daniel Radcliffe earned a Grammy Award nomination for his Broadway musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Daniel has also appeared in numerous films such as Swiss Army Man, The Woman in Black, The Lost City, Kill Your Darlings, and many more. Recently, he has starred in the television series, Miracle Workers, whose four-year run was completed in 2023.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt began acting as a child and made appearances in films such as Holy Matrimony, A River Runs Through It and Angels in the Outfield. When he was 14 in 1996, he played the role of Tommy Solomon in the television series, 3rd Rock of the Sun and also appeared in The Jury. However, he took a break from acting in 2002 to attend Colombia University but left it in between to continue his acting career. After coming back, he appeared in Mysterious Skin, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, The Walk, Looper and many more. He also wrote and directed the film, Don Jon, for which he also received an award nomination. As of 2014, he is married to Tasha McCauley and has two kids with her.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart is an American actress who also started acting at the age of 12. She played the role of a daughter in the film Panic Room. When she was 16 years old, Kristen appeared as Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga film series and became an international sensation because for this role, she earned the BAFTA Rising Star Award. After this, she played roles in Snow White and the Huntsman, Camp X-Ray, Still Alice, Clouds of Sils Maria, Charlie’s Angels, Happiest Season, and many more. Kristen Stewart came out as bisexual in 2017 and has been dating Dylan Meyer since 2019. The couple got engaged in November 2021.

Angus T. Jones

Angus T. Jones cannot be left out of the list of successful child stars. He started his acting career at the age of 5 when he starred in the film, Simpatico. He also played roles in some other films such as George of the Jungle 2, The Christmas Blessing, See Spot Run, and many more. Then in 2003, he was cast as Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men and the show became a huge hit in the United States. However, he left the show in 2014 and called it filth because he was not comfortable with the adult storylines. He announced that he was very uncomfortable in doing adult things while not being an adult. However, he appeared in the finale of Two and a Half Men Season 12 which aired in 2015.

Jodie Foster

Another American actress who started her professional career as a child is Jodie Foster. She made her acting debut in 1968 by appearing with his brother in the sitcom, Mayberry R.F.D. Then she made appearances in television shows such as Kung Fu, The Doris Day Show, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, and many more. In the 1970s, Jodie Foster played the role of a child prostitute in Taxi Driver, and at the age of 14, she earned her first Oscar nomination. She became more popular by starring in Freaky Friday, which became a box-office success and earned Foster a Golden Globe nomination. In 1981, Jodie Foster joined Yale University but continued to star in films in her summer vacations. In 1988, she played the role of a rape survivor in The Accused, and her role is considered as her breakthrough in adult roles. Also, Jodie tried her hand at directing by releasing Little Man Tate, The Beaver, Money Monster and many more.

Josh Brolin

The son of actor James Brolin started his acting career by playing the character of Brandon Walsh in the 1985 film, The Goonies. Then after some years, he went on to star in several films such as No Country for Old Men, Milk, True Grit, Oldboy, Inherent Vice, and many more. The American actor became more popular by appearing in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Deadpool 2, Dune and Dune: Part Two. With regard to his personal life, the actor has been married thrice. First, he got married to Alice Adair and welcomed two kids. Then in 2004, he married actress Dianne Lane and the couple has no kids together. Finally, in 2016, he got married to Kathryn Boyd and welcomed two daughters into this world.

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin became one of the most successful child actors in the 1990s, by playing the role of Kevin McCallister in the first two Home Alone film series when he was just 10 years old. He then made appearances in numerous films such as The Good Son, The Nutcracker, The Pagemaster, and many more. Then in 1995, he took a break from acting and returned in 2003, by starring in Will & Grace, Party Monster, and American Horror Story as a cameo. Apart from this, he is a co-founder of a rock band named, The Pizza Underground.

Christina Ricci

The American actress, Christina Ricci began her acting career at the age of 9 by starring in 1990s Mermaids. She then appeared in more films and shows including The Addams Family, Addams Family Values, Casper, Now and Then, and many more. After reaching the age of 17, Christina Ricci started appearing as an adult actress in projects such as The Ince Storm, Pumpkin, Prozac Nation, Sleepy Hollow, Speed Racer, and many more. She also appeared on television by playing a role on Ally McBeal and Grey’s Anatomy. Apart from her professional acting life, Christina Ricci is a spokesperson for the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network. As of 2021, she is married to Mark Hampton and the couple also has a daughter, Cleopatra together.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning is an American actress who began her career as a child when she played the younger version of her sister Dakota’s character in the film, I Am Sam. She then made appearances in Babel, Phoebe in Wonderland, Daddy Day Care, The Lost Room, Somewhere, Super 8, and many more. As a teenager, she continued to appear in films such as Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The Neon Demon, The Beguiled, and 20th Century Women. The actress has also played cameos in Criminal Minds, House, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Most recently in 2023, Elle Fanning made her Broadway debut in the play Appropriate.

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning became popular at the age of 7 as a child star by playing Sean Penn’s 6-year-old daughter in I Am Sam. She then appeared as a child actress in Man on Fire, The Secret Life of Bees, War of the Worlds, The Cat in the Hat, Uptown Girls, and many more. After becoming an adult, she went on to star in more films and shows including The Runaways, The Twilight Saga series, The Alienist, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and The First Lady. Most recently, she has played the character of a CIA agent in Equalizer 3 and also starred in the 2024 film, Ripley. Dakota Fanning will also appear alongside her sister, Elle Fanning in the film, The Nightingale.

Hilary Duff

The American actress, Hilary Duff starred as a child actress in the Disney Channel series, Lizzie McGuire, and the film, Lizzie McGuire movie. She gained prominence for starring in these and was labeled as a teen idol. After this, she made appearances in Agent Cody Banks, Cadet Kelly, A Cinderella Story, and Cheaper by the Dozen. Later, she started to play roles in adult projects, such as playing Kelsey Peters’s character in the series Younger, and she received award nominations for her performance. Since then, she has appeared as Sophie Tompkins in the two seasons of How I Met Your Father. She is also a musician who released her debut album, Santa Claus Lane, in 2002. As of 2019, she is married to Matthew Koma, and the couple has three kids together.

Jodie Sweetin

Jodie Sweetin began her acting career as a child actress when she played the role of Stephanie Tanner in the series Full House. Jodie played the character until the show’s end in 1995, from 5 to 13 years of age. She then appeared in films and television shows including Redefining Love, Port City, five episodes of Can’t Get Arrested, and Singled Out. Then from 2015 to 2020, she reprised her role in Netflix’s spin-off, Fuller House. In her 2009 memoir, unSweetined, she revealed her struggle with drug and alcohol abuse, which she cured in 2008.

Candace Cameron

The younger sister of Kirk Cameron became a child star when she played the role of D.J Tanner in the series, Full House. The show ran from 1987 to 1995 and made Candace Cameron an inspiration for all the 12-year-olds. After Full House ended, she appeared on Boy Meets World, Cybill, No One Would Tell, She Cried No, The Wager, Make It or Break It and many more. In 2014, she competed in Dancing with the Stars season 18 and came in third place with her partner Mark Ballas. Then in 2015, she reprised her role in Netflix’s spin-off, Fuller House, which ended in 2020. As of 1996, Candace is married to Valeri Bure and the couple has 3 children together.

Leonardo DiCaprio

The list of successful child stars could not be completed without mentioning Leonardo DiCaprio. He began his career by appearing in the film, This Boy’s Life, in which he played the role of Tobias Wolff. After this, he made appearances in Romeo + Juliet and Titanic, and both of these films made him an international sensation. His fame continued to grow when he made appearances in The Aviator, Blood Diamond, Inception, The Revenant, and Killers of the Flower Moon. Apart from this, he is a United Nations Messenger of Peace who consistently supports social causes such as climate change and the depletion of rainforests.

Mary Kate Olsen

Mary Kate Olsen began her career as a child actress, who shared her role of Michelle Tanner in the show, Full House with her twin sister, Ashley Tanner. At this time, Mary Kate Olsen was just nine months old. After this, she appeared on Our Lips Are Sealed, Winning London, Passport To Paris, So Little Time, When In Rome, The Challenge, and many more. However, she officially retired from acting in 2012 and joined the fashion industry by launching The Row, Olsenboye, and StyleMint brands.

Ashley Olsen

The twin sister of Mary Kate Olsen also began her career as a child actress by sharing the role of Michelle Tanner in Full House. At that time, she was also just nine months old just like her sister. Similar to her twin sister, she appeared in many films and shows including Passport to Paris, Holiday in the Sun, The Challenge, Winning London, So Little Time, Getting There, and many more. Independently, she starred as a guest actor in some films and music videos. However, in 2012, she also retired from acting and joined the fashion industry. In 2023, Ashley Olsen welcomed her son with Louis Eisner, with whom she got married in 2022.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson began her acting career at a very young age when she played the character of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series. The actress rose to stardom after this and starred in Ballet Shoes, My Week with Marilyn, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Noah, The Bling Ring, and many more. Also, she co-starred with Tom Hanks in The Circle, starred as Belle in Beauty and the Beast, and played the role of Meg March in Little Women. Apart from this, Emma started a master’s course in 2023 at Oxford University in creative writing. She is also an advocate of gender equality and empowering women.

Raven- Symone

Raven-Symone began her career as a child actress when she played the role of Olivia Kendall in The Cosby Show. After the end of The Cosby Show, she appeared in Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper as Nicole Lee and became a prominent figure. Further, at the age of 15, she starred in That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home as Raven Baxter. Apart from sitcoms, she has also appeared in several films including The Princess Diaries 2, College Road Trip, Mighty Oak, The Cheetah Girls, For One Night, The Cheetah Girls 2, and many more. Most recently, she has been the executive producer and host of the pilot of What Not To Design. As of 2020, Raven Symone is married to Miranda Maday.

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris was nominated for a Golden Globe award for his performance as a 16-year-old doctor in the series, Doogie Howser, M.D. He then appeared as Barney Stinson in the show, How I Met Your Mother, and was nominated for 4 Emmy Awards. The actor became a sensation and further starred in A Series of Unfortunate Events, Harold & Kumar, The Smurfs, The Smurfs 2, and Gone Girl. Apart from this, Neil Patrick Harris has been married to David Burtka since 2014 and the couple welcomed their twins, Gideon and Harper through surrogacy.

Lindsay Lohan

The multitalented celebrity, Lindsay Lohan began her career at the age of 10, when she appeared in the soap opera, Another World. She then appeared in The Parent Trap, Life-Size, Get a Clue, Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and many more. But Lindsay Lohan became a teen idol and a leading Hollywood actress after she appeared in Mean Girls. As a singer, she has also released two albums Speak and A Little More Personal (Raw). Most recently, Lindsay has starred in Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish, both of which were a part of Netflix’s multi-picture deal. As of 2022, she is married to Bader Shammas and the couple also has a son together.

Zendaya

The award-winning actress, Zendaya began her professional career by making her television debut in Shake It Up. She then went on to star in Disney’s sitcom, K.C. Undercover, which ultimately ended in 2018. After becoming a star, Zendaya made her film debut with the superhero film, Spider-man: Homecoming and also appeared in its sequels Far From Home and No Way Home. Further, she has also been praised for her roles in Challengers, The Greatest Showman, Dune, Dune: Part Two, and Malcolm & Marie. Apart from this, she is in a romantic relationship with Tom Holland.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer is one such child star who began her acting career at a very young age. She made her film debut in 2004’s Barbershop 2: Back in Business and became popular. After this, she went on to appear in The Wool Cap, Akeelah and the Bee, So Uncool, Jump In, Shrink, and many more. In 2013, Keke Palmer transitioned to adult roles and starred in CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story, Berlin Station, Scream Queens, Animal, and Hustlers. As of 2022, Keke Palmer is hosting the game show, Password and has also won a Primetime Emmy Award. Also, Palmer has a son with his former partner, Darius Jackson, whom she started dating in 2021.

Miley Cyrus

The daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus became a child star when she appeared in the television series, Hannah Montana at the age of 13. She has starred in several films and shows including Bolt, The Last Song, LOL, Drive-Away Dolls, Hannah Montana: The Movie, and many more. Further, she then went on to have a successful musical career and released her first two pop albums Breakout and Meet Miley Cyrus. During her musical career, she has transitioned to different styles and has released Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, Younger Now, and Plastic Hearts. Most recently, she released her 8th studio album Endless Summer Vacation and its song Flowers became an international sensation.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne is an actress who began her acting career at a very young age. She appeared in the series Dirty Sexy Money as Margaux Darling and in My Own Worst Enemy as Ruthy Spivey. Through these two roles, Bella became a child star and went on to appear in Shake It Up as CeCe Jones. After this, she made appearances in numerous films and shows including Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, THE DUFF, Famous In Love, Infamous, Blended, and many more. In 2019, Bella Thorne also made her debut in direction by releasing the adult film, Her & Him.

Brenda Song

The popular American actress began her career at the age of 6 and went on to star in Thunder Alley, Fudge, 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd, and Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior. Brenda Song became famous for starring in the Disney Channel film, The Ultimate Christmas Present, and also won the Young Artist Award. Further, she made appearances in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Phil of the Future, Like Mike, Stuck in the Suburbs, The Social Network, Scandal, New Girl, and many more. Most recently, Brenda has appeared in Secret Obsession, Changeland, and has also starred in the horror video game, The Quarry. Apart from this, Brenda has been in a relationship with Macaulay Culkin since 2017 and the couple has two sons together.

Danielle Fishel

Another actress who began her professional career as a child is Danielle Fishel. She started her career at a young age by appearing in Full House and Harry and the Hendersons. She then went on to appear in the sitcom, Boy Meets World as Topanga Lawrence. Then in 1993, she reprised her role of Topanga in Girl Meets World which ran from 2014 to 2017. Also, Fishel has tried her hand at directing and has directed the episodes of Raven’s Home, Sydney to the Max, Lopez vs Lopez, and many more.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is a pop icon who started her professional career as a child. At the age of 15, Ariana Grande appeared in the Broadway musical 13 and became a famous figure. She then went on to appear in the television series Victorious and its spin-off Sam & Cat, in which she played the character of Cat Valentine. After this, she transitioned to have a successful musical career after she released her debut studio album, Yours Truly. She also rose to prominence by releasing her singles Bang Bang, Break Free and We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love). Ariana Grande also works with charitable organizations and speaks for mental health, gender equality, and LGBTQ rights.

Tyler James Williams

The popular celebrity, Tyler James Williams began his career as a child actor. He starred in Sesame Street, Saturday Night Live, and Little Bill and became famous. Further, he became more popular after playing the role of Chris Rock in the sitcom, Everybody Hates Chris. In the Disney Channel film Let It Shine, Tyler played the role of Cyrus DeBarge. Also, the American actor has received awards and nominations for his role as Gregory Eddie on the sitcom, Abbott Elementary.

Dylan Sprouse

Dylan Sprouse began his acting career in 1993 by sharing the role of Patrick Kelly in the sitcom Grace Under Fire. Then, in 2005, Dylan was cast to star alongside his brother, Cole Sprouse, in the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. The show ran from 2005 to 2008. Further, he made appearances on Dismissed, Carte Blanche, Banana Split, and Daddy. In 2020, he also appeared in After We Collided and played the character of Trevor. He has also been married to Barbara Palvin since July 2023.

Cole Sprouse

Just like his brother Dylan, Cole Sprouse also began his career at a very young age. He shared the role of Patrick Kelly in the sitcom Grace Under Fire with his brother from 1993 to 1998. Then, in 2001, Cole Sprouse began appearing as the son of Ross Geller in the episodes of FRIENDS, without his brother. Further, in 2005, he portrayed the character of Cody Martin in the series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and also reprised his role in The Suite Life on Deck. After returning from college, Cole appeared in Riverdale as Jughead Jones, then starred in Five Feet Apart, and in 2021, he appeared in Moonshot.

Tahj Mowry

Tahj Mowry is the brother of twin actresses Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry and started his career at a young age. He became a child star after appearing in the sitcoms, Smart Guy as T.J. Henderson and Full House as Teddy. Tahj Mowry also made appearances in Disney Channel films such as The Poof Point. Further, he starred as a guest in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Star Trek: Voyager’s episode Innocence. Most recently, in 2023, he made an appearance on the show, The Muppets Mayhem.

Amanda Stenberg

Another actress who started her acting career as a child is Amanda Stenberg. She appeared in several films and shows, including Colombiana, The Hunger Games, Sleepy Hollow, and Mr. Robinson. Further, as an adult actress, Amanda Stenberg has starred in The Acolyte, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Everything, Everything and The Hate U Give. Apart from this, she is an ardent speaker for LGBTQ rights and is also outspoken about her political views.

Miranda Cosgrove

Miranda Cosgrove began her professional acting career at the age of 7. She made her acting debut with the 2003 film School of Rock. After this, she went on to star in Drake & Josh as Megan Parker and iCarly as Carly Shay, and because of these roles, she rose to prominence. Miranda Cosgrove has also appeared in numerous films such as The Intruders, Drugstore June, North Hollywood, and Mother of the Bride. She also hosts the series Mission Unstoppable with Miranda Cosgrove, which airs on CBS.

Yara Shahidi

The American actress Yara Shahidi, began her acting career as a child when she went on to appear in Imagine That, Alex Cross, and Butter. Yara Shahidi became notorious after playing the role of Zoey Johnson in the sitcom Black-ish and its spin-off, Grown-ish. Further, in 2019, she appeared in her first adult project, The Sun Is Also A Star, which is a 2019 drama film. Then, in 2023, she played the part of Tinker Bell in the film Peter Pan & Windy and starred in the anthology series Extrapolations.

Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin is one of those child actors who have become very successful. She appeared in the 2014 sitcom Black-ish and played the character of Diane Johnson. It is one of Marsai’s best roles, for which she is loved worldwide. In 2016, she made her film debut by starring in American Girl Story- Melody 1963: Love Has To Win. In 2019, she appeared in the comedy film Little, which she also produced. By producing the film, Marsai Martin also became the youngest person to produce a film. Further, in 2022, she produced and appeared in the film Fantasy Football.

Rowan Blanchard

Rowan Blanchard is an American actress who earned Young Artist Awards nominations for starring as Rebecca Wilson in Spy Kids: All the Time in the World and Riley Matthews in Girl Meets World. However, she began her acting career at age five by appearing in The Back-Up Plan and Dance-a-lot Robot. Further, Rowan has made appearances in Invisible Sister, The Goldbergs, and A Wrinkle in Time. Most recently, she appeared in the Hulu movie Crush alongside Auli’i Cravalho. Apart from this, the actress announced in 2014 through an Instagram post, that she has been dealing with depression.

Jacob Tremblay

Jacob Tremblay is a Canadian actor who began his acting career in 2013 by starring in The Smurfs 2. He then went on to star in the film Room and won numerous awards for his performance. Further, Jacob Tremblay starred in the drama Wonder, in which he played August Pullman. His voice roles include Damian Wayne in Harley Quinn, Orion Mendelson in Orion and the Dark, and many more.

Rico Rodriguez

The list of successful child stars could not be completed without acknowledging Rico Rodriguez. He began his acting career at the age of nine by playing a role in Cory in the House. In 2009, the child actor played Manny Delgado in the popular sitcom Modern Family, which concluded in 2020. He also made appearances in numerous films and shows, including Endgame, Unfiltered, Epic Movie, The Substitute, and El Americano: The Movie.

Jaden Smith

The son of Will Smith made his acting debut in 2006 by starring in the film The Pursuit of Happyness and also won an award for the same. Then, in 2010, Jaden Smith played a role alongside Jackie Chan in the film The Karate Kid and its sequel, Karate Kid 2. Further, in 2014, Jaden Smith went on to appear in the film The Good Lord Bird. He then went on a break and released his mixtape Cool Tape Vol. 2. However, he returned to acting in 2017 and starred in the Netflix original The Get Down.

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale is another actress who started her professional career as a child. After appearing in television commercials, she joined the cast of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody in 2005 and played the role of Maddie Fitzpatrick. Further, she played the role of Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical films. Also, she has voiced the character of Candace Flynn in Phineas and Ferb. Apart from acting, Ashley Tisdale is also a singer who has released many studio albums such as Guilty Pleasure, Headstrong, and Symptoms. As of 2014, she is married to Christopher French and the couple has two kids together.

Selena Gomez

The popular singer Selena Gomez started her professional career as a child actress. She appeared in the kids television series Barney & Friends from 2002 to 2004. She then rose to notoriety and starred as Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place. Apart from acting, she is also a famous singer who has continued to find success with her studio albums and singles. All of her songs Come & Get It, Same Old Love, Lose You To Love Me, Goof For You, and many more have made her an international sensation. Apart from music and acting, she works with charitable organizations and speaks in support of mental health, LGBTQ equality, and gender equality. Selena Gomez also founded her own beauty brand, Rare Beauty.