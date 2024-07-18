20+ Celebrities with Big Noses

Hollywood celebrities are high-profile figures who always have to stay in front of the camera. Due to this, there are misconceptions amongst their fans that they have perfect facial features. But this is not true. Just like normal people, celebrities also have some imperfections on their faces; one such imperfection is a big nose. Though some celebrities might have altered this imperfection, with nose jobs meanwhile, some of them embrace their natural self. So, in this article, we have gathered information about some celebrities with big noses.

Barbra Streisand

The multitalented celebrity who began her professional career in the 1960s is one of those celebrities who has a big nose. The Tonight Show actress has a unique nose, which is quite long. However, she has stated that, according to her, her big nose complements her face well. The award-winning celebrity revealed in her memoir, My Name Is Barbra, that she has faced criticism about her nose and has been pressured by people to get a nose job.

Lea Michele

The American actress, who began her professional acting career as a child has a unique nose. The New Year’s Eve actress is one of those actresses in Hollywood, who have a big nose but have not altered their natural facial features. The Scream Queens actress has revealed that when she was 13 years old, she was pressured to get a nose job. But she refused to do it because she loves her nose. Also, she mentioned that whenever she looks at her nose, it reminds her of her father who also had a big nose.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts is an award-winning actress who has appeared in some successful films such as Notting Hill, Runaway Bride, Ocean’s Twelve, and many more. Most recently, the Ben Is Black actress has played the role of Amanda Stanford in Leave The World Behind. The actress is considered to be perfect but has a long-bridged nose. She has revealed that when she entered Hollywood, she was criticized for her big nose and face and she has also risked her professional career by not opting for cosmetic surgery.

Meryl Streep

The best actress of her generation, Meryl Streep has always embraced her natural nose. The actress made her debut in 1975 by doing the play, Trelawny of the Wells, and has stated in the past that she was criticized for her large nose. However, the Kramer vs. Kramer actress has also mentioned that she was insecure about her big nose and never thought that she would become a film actress. People suggested her to get a nose job done, but she refused to walk on the path of altering your natural features.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively, who is currently married to Ryan Reynolds is a famous actress who became famous for her role as Serena Van Der Woodsen in Gossip Girls. The New York, I Love You actress is considered to be the most beautiful in Hollywood, though she has a big and long nose. There have also been rumors going around about her alleged nose job, but there are no conclusive pieces of evidence to support the claim. Nevertheless, The Age of Adaline actress thinks that her nose is perfect and proportionate to her face.

Rachel Weisz

The British actress, Rachel Weisz started her professional acting career in the 1990s when she appeared in the film, Death Machine. The actress, who is famous for appearing in The Mummy and its sequel, The Mummy Returns, has a large and big nose. The Runaway Jury actress has an aquiline nose, which means she has a prominent bridge but the overall nose is large. According to her, she has a big nose which doesn’t look unusual on her face.

Gisele Bundchen

Another talented celebrity who has a big nose is Gisele Bundchen. The Brazilian model, who has appeared on more than 1200 magazine covers, has always mentioned that she has not been insecure about her big nose. However, she revealed earlier that when she was a young model, she was told by the people around her that her nose was too big due to which she would never appear on a magazine cover. Also, she mentioned that the criticism was not easy to hear because she was only 14 years old at that time. Further, Gisele stated that when she told her father about this, he told her that a big nose comes with a big personality.

Owen Wilson

The Royal Tenenbaums actor, Owen Wilson is one of those actors in Hollywood who have a big nose. However, after looking at his large nose, it appears that something has happened with it. In a 2001 interview with the Los Angeles Times, The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou actor revealed that he broke his nose, not once but twice. Firstly, he broke it during a fight in High School, and secondly, it was broken down during a collision on the football field. The actor has mentioned that people have said that his nose looks disfigured, but he doesn’t get bothered about it and embraces his big nose.

Sofia Coppola

The daughter of Eleanor Coppola and Francis Ford Coppola is a popular American celebrity who is known to have a big nose. The American actress made her acting debut in the drama, The Godfather, which was directed by her father in 1972. However, though Sofia Coppola is widely known for her professional endeavors, the award-winning actress is also known to have a long-bridged nose. The actress has revealed that she has a big Italian nose, which makes her more appealing.

Adrien Brody

Adrien Brody is an American actor who has appeared in many films and shows including Hollywoodland, Predators, The Darjeeling Limited, King Kong, and many more. However, though the actor has a perfect life, it has been suggested that he has a big nose. The Detachment actor has described his nose as prominent, Roman, and aquiline because it is quite big and large.

Kate Winslet

The English actress started her professional career at the age of 15 by appearing in a British drama titled Dark Season. Further, she rose to prominence after starring in the 1997 film Titanic. However, though the actress has a stellar list of film and television show credits, she is also recognized for having a distinct nose, which is quite big. Also, the actress embraces her natural features and is one of those who has never undergone any plastic surgery. She has mentioned that she does not want to freeze the expressions on her face.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Another popular celebrity who embraces her big nose is Sarah Jessica Parker. The American actress made her Broadway debut at the age of 11 by appearing in The Innocents. Along with a popular actress, Sarah Jessica Parker is a television producer who also runs her own production company, Pretty Matches. However, the fashion icon has a large nose, but she believes that she is a good-looking human being. She has also mentioned that she does not really like looking at herself, but she has therefore skipped plastic surgery.

Scarlett Johnson

If we look at Scarlett Johnson’s pictures, we can say that the American actress has a big nose. The popular actress made her film debut by appearing in the 1994 film, North and is popular for playing the role of Black Widow in the Marvel movies. Further, she has also gained stardom for appearing in Scoop, Match Point, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and many more. However, despite this, the Ghost World actress is also recognized for having a big nose, which, according to her, is proportionate to her other facial features. Recently, a plastic surgeon has also stated that Scarlett Johnson has the most perfect nose.

Will Smith

The award-winning celebrity, Will Smith is a famous actor, producer, and rapper. He began his professional career by appearing in the NBC show, The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Although he is recognized around the world for his professional ventures, but the Summertime rapper is also known for having a big nose. Will Smith is one of those celebrities in Hollywood who have embraced their large nose and has stated that his big nose makes his face look more alluring.

Raven Symone

The American actress, Raven Symone began her professional life as a child by appearing in The Cosby Show. Raven’s character in the show, Olivia Kendall garnered a lot of attention and rose her to prominence. However, if we look at the pictures of Raven Symone, we can clearly say that she has a big nose. The That’s So Raven actress has an eggplant-sized nose which perfectly matches with her wide smile.

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz, the 50-year-old Spanish actress has some perfect facial features, but her big nose has received sheer criticism. The actress who made her television debut at the age of 16 has a long-bridged nose and she revealed earlier, that people suggested her to get a nose job because it would help her in her career. However, she feels that her long and big nose complements her face well.

Lizzy Caplan

The American actress who became widely popular for appearing in Mean Girls, Freaks and Greeks, Cloverfield, and The Class is Lizzy Caplan. She began her professional acting career in 1999 by playing the character of Sara in the show, Freaks and Greeks. Despite this, though the actress is well-known for appearing on television and silver screen, she is also recognized for having a big and broad nose. The Once And Again actress thinks that her big nose complements her wide smile in a positive way.

Karley Sciortino

Another American celebrity in Hollywood who has a big nose is Karley Sciortino. She is a popular American writer and television host, who has founded the website Slutever. However, though Karley Sciortino is very successful because of her professional life, but she has a big and long nose which attracts the attention of people. However, she embraces her natural beauty and has not undergone any cosmetic changes. She also posted a picture on Instagram, where she stated in the caption, that instead of going for a nose job, people should buy lingerie.

Wayne Newton

The American singer Wayne Newton started his professional singing career in the 1950s after being mentored by Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, and Bobby Darin. Since then, the singer has released some blockbuster songs, including Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast, Danke Schoen, and Summer Wind. Apart from this, the well-known singer has a big nose, which does not look unusual on his face. Many reports have stated that Wayne might have had a nose job, but there is no conclusive evidence to support this claim.

Nia Vardalos

Nia Vardalos is a Canadian actress who is mostly known for appearing in the film, My Big Fat Greek Wedding. In addition to acting, Nia Vardalos is also a screenwriter and helped in writing My Big Fat Greek Wedding, for which she also received numerous award nominations. However, the multitalented celebrity has a big nose, which, according to her, compliments her other facial features. Also, she is one of those actresses who have rejected the notion of undergoing cosmetic surgeries, though many people suggested that she undergo the same.

Natalie Portman

After starting her professional acting career at the young age of 12, Natalie Portman has continued to reach heights. The American actress who was born in Israel, has appeared in many films and television shows including Closer, The Other Boleyn Girl, Black Swan, No Strings Attached, and many more. Also, Natalie has played the role of Jane Foster in the Marvel’s Thor film franchise. However, the actress has a big and long nose, which makes her look different from the mainstream actresses. According to her, her big nose makes her face look more appealing.

Mickey Rourke

The American actor and former professional boxer, Mickey Rourke has appeared in many films and television shows including Rumble Fish, Year Of The Dragon, Barfly, The Pledge, Man On Fire, and many more. However, though the well-known celebrity is known for his successful professional life, he also has a big and broad nose which has caught the attention of many people. He broke his nose twice in an accident and revealed in an Instagram post that he underwent surgery to get it fixed.

Ryan Gosling

The Barbie actor, Ryan Gosling has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry by starring in a wide variety of films and television shows. The Canadian actor has made appearances in The Ides Of March, La La Land, Blade Runner 2049, First Man and many more. However, if we look at the pictures of Ryan Gosling, we can clearly see that the popular actor has a big nose. But his broad nose does not look unusual and complements his smile and eyes.

Bryce Dallas Howard

The daughter of Ron Howard and Cheryl Howard, Bryce Dallas Howard is a well-known American actress, who was selected to play a role in the film, The Village. Further, she made a name for herself in Hollywood by making appearances in Spider-Man 3, Terminator Salvation, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, and many more. However, The Help actress has a big and prominent nose, which compliments her overall appearance, including her wide smile.

Viola Davis

Another Hollywood celebrity who has a larger-than-average nose is Viola Davis. The American actress and film producer began her professional career by appearing in stage productions and minor roles. But, she ultimately rose to prominence and appeared in many films and shows including Doubt, The Help, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, How To Get Away With Murder, and many more. Also, the actress has a big nose which she has not altered with the help of plastic surgery. Recently, Viola Davis has worn a prosthetic nose in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and has described the experience as most challenging.

Jerry Seinfeld

The multitalented celebrity, Jerry Seinfeld is one of those celebrities in Hollywood who have a broad nose. He reached great heights in his career when he portrayed a version of himself in the NBC show, Seinfeld, which ran from 1989 to 1998. In addition to being an actor, he is also a stand-up comedian, producer, and writer. However, though he is a high-profile figure, he is not insecure about the appearance of his nose. He believes that a person’s flaws make them unique from the world.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett is regarded as one of the best actresses of her generation because she has done a great amount of versatile work. The Australian actress is widely known for playing the roles of Queen Elizabeth I in the show, Elizabeth and Katherine Hepburn in the 2004’s The Aviator. Though the actress has been popular for her acting credits, but she also has a large nose, which makes her appear different. She mentioned in an interview that she doesn’t have any cosmetic surgeries and feels pity for women who choose to undergo such transformations.

Claire Danes

After getting featured in the show, My-So Called Life, Claire Danes rose to prominence as an American actress. She then appeared in many movies and shows including Little Women, Romeo + Juliet, The Hours, Shopgirl, Stardust, Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines, and many more. However, Claire Danes is one of those actresses who have a big nose and is not at all conscious about her appearance. The actress has an eggplant-sized nose which makes her look a little different.

Lake Bell

Now, if we look at the pictures of Lake Bell it can clearly be denoted that the American celebrity does not have a tiny nose. The American actress has made appearances in some well-known television shows including Surface, Children’s Hospital, What Happens In Vegas, No Strings Attached and many more. The not-so-tiny nose of the actress has made her look different from the other actresses and, this fact has never bothered the No Escape actress.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner is an American actress who became popular after she played the role of Sydney Briston in the show, Alias. The actress has received numerous awards and honors for her films and television shows. However, the Deadpool & Wolverine actress has a long and big nose, which according to her, is a highlight of her face. Also, the nose of the actress is similar to the size of an eggplant.

Bradley Cooper

The 49-year-old American actor, who began his professional acting career in 1999 is Bradley Cooper. He has appeared in several films and television shows including Alias, Wedding Crashers, The Hangover, Limitless, and many more. In addition to being an actor, he is also a filmmaker who starred in and directed the 2023 drama, Maestro. Despite his professional life, Bradley Cooper is also known for having a big nose, which makes him look more appealing. According to the actor, his broad nose enhances his appearance.

Jimmy Durante

One of the most prominent celebrities in Hollywood who was known around the world for his big nose was Jimmy Durante. He was an American stand-up comedian, singer, actor, and pianist whose distinct big nose helped him in achieving notoriety. In the 1920s, Jimmy Durante became a theatre star and a well-known radio personality. However, most of the credit for his stardom goes to his large nose, which helped him become famous from the 1920s to the 1970s.

Rosemarie Dewitt

The 52-year-old American actress, Rosemarie Dewitt became famous after getting featured in the show, Standoff as Emily Lehman. She then went on to star in the United States Of Tara, Rachael Getting Married, La La Land, and Poltergeist. Despite her professional endeavors, the Sweet Virginia actress is also famous for having a big nose. However, according to her, her large nose makes her look more beautiful and complements her attractive face well.

Uma Thurman

The American actress, Uma Thurman began her professional career by appearing on the covers of British Vogue. But she ultimately achieved notoriety when she appeared in the film, Dangerous Liaisons in 1988. Following the success of this, Uma Thurman appeared in a variety of films such as Batman & Robin, Hollywood Stargirl, Gattaca, and many more. However, Uma Thurman has also become popular for having a large nose which makes her appear different from other actresses. Also, the actress has mentioned that she doesn’t feel insecure about her distinct facial features.

Maria Valverde

Maria Valverde, a 37-year-old Spanish actress is among those celebrities who are known for having a larger-than-average nose. The Weakness Of The Bolshevik actress began her professional acting career at the age of 16 and has an aquiline nose, which, according to her makes her look more beautiful. Also, the actress does not feel conscious about the appearance of her nose because it is perfectly proportionate to her face.

Idina Menzel

The American actress and singer, Idina Menzel entered the entertainment industry as a stage actress when she appeared in the musical, Rent. Since then, Idina has starred in many films and television shows such as Enchanted, Glee, Uncut Gems, Cinderella, and many more. Also, she has given her voice to the character of Elsa in the Frozen franchise. However, the celebrity has a broad and big nose which makes her look more beautiful. According to the actress, her large nose is one of her powerful facial features.

Kat Dennings

Another celebrity who has a large nose is Kat Dennings, who is popularly known for playing the role of Darcy Lewis in several MCU movies such as Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Thor: The Dark World. Apart from her professional life, Kat Dennings is also known for her big nose, which makes her appear more beautiful. Previously, she uploaded a picture on Instagram in which she wrote in the caption, why spend money on cosmetic surgeries when you can just pull up your face with a towel.

Adam Driver

The American actor, Adam Driver started his professional career by appearing in Mrs. Warren’s Profession in 2010. Since then, Adam has appeared in many films and shows such as Girls, Lincoln, Hungry Heats, Silence, Logan Lucky, and many more. However, the Frances Ha actor is also known for his distinct-looking nose, which is quite big. He mentioned in an interview, that in his early career, people said many unusual things about his facial features.

Andy Samberg

Andy Samberg is an American actor who is also a musician and comedian and is also known around the world for his big and long nose. The multitalented celebrity has made a name for himself by appearing in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, That’s My Boy, Hot Rod, Hotel Transylvania film series, and many more. The popular actor has a big nose, which according to him is a unique feature of his face.

Mayim Bialik

The American actress is most popularly known for appearing in the show, Big Bang Theory as Amy Farrah Fowler. She is also popular for hosting the game show, Jeopardy! with a fellow host, Ken Jennings. However, Mayim Bialik is one of those actresses who have a big nose and have not undergone cosmetic surgeries to alter their distinct facial features. Also, in a Variety essay, she reflected on the SNL sketch that mocked her big nose by making a fellow actress wear a fake big nose.

Jon Hamm

The 53-year-old American actor has starred in many films and television shows, but he is mostly known for playing the character of Don Draper in Mad Men. Also, Jon Hamm is among those American actors who have a big nose. However, the large nose of the actor does not make him look unusual and is one of the unique features of his face.

Sylvester Stallone

Another American actor who has a big and wide nose is Sylvester Stallone, along with dramatic eyebrows and a broad face. The American celebrity initially struggled to make a successful acting career, but after playing the role of Rocky Balboa, he rose to prominence. Also, Sylvester Stallone was known for his big physique including his broad nose, which made him look unique in the entertainment industry.

Robert De Niro

One of the greatest actors in the history of Hollywood is Robert De Niro, who is mostly known for his work with Martin Scorsese. Apart from his professional life, Robert De Niro was considered a sexy grown man, who also had a big and large nose. However, his big nose was considered objectively hot because it made him appear more alluring on the silver screen.

Anjelica Huston

Anjelica Huston is one of the American actresses who have an aquiline nose. However, the 73-year-old, Agnes Browne actress had never been insecure about the appearance of her nose. The Witches actress has stated in an interview that, she had an accident in the past in which she smashed her face against the steering wheel and her nose got broken. Due to this fatal accident, she had to undergo an operation and get her nose fixed.

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson, the 72-year-old award-winning actor has a distinct nose which makes his appearance more alluring. The Northern Ireland actor started his professional career in 1981, by appearing in the film, Pilgrim’s Progress and rose to prominence after this. Liam Neeson is also known for having a big nose, which according to him, is a special feature of his face. Also, the Taken 2 star has mentioned that he will never get plastic surgery because he wants to grow old naturally.

Liam Hemsworth

At last, we have Liam Hemsworth, who is one of the Australian actors who are known for having a distinct and big nose. The Hunger Games actor started his professional acting career in 2007 and has since become very popular. Liam has started in many movies and shows including The Expendables and its sequel, The Last Song, The Elephant Princess, Independence Day: Resurgence, and many more. In addition to this, he is also known for having a big nose, which makes him appear more alluring on the silver screen.