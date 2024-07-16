20+ Celebrities Who Admitted to Their Nose Job

Celebrities are popular figures who stay in front of the camera for the most amount of time. So, in order to appear in their most perfect way, they undergo several cosmetic transformations. One such cosmetic change that is the most popular among celebrities is a nose job or rhinoplasty. Here, we have gathered information about some of the celebrities who have admitted to their nose job and have also shared the reasons associated with it. Some of them had long noses, while the other hand some said they didn’t like their noses.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Just three months after getting released from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard underwent a nose job in April 2024. She posted a Get Ready With Me video on TikTok, in which she admitted that she has recently got her nose fixed. She also stated that before taking this huge step, she did proper research on TikTok and was shocked to know that it takes a whole year to see the final results.

Bella Hadid

The fashion model, Bella Hadid has been open about her nose job which she has done at the age of 14. In an interview, Bella Hadid stated that she regrets her rhinoplasty and wishes that she should have kept the noses of her ancestors. Further, she added that she has not undergone any other cosmetic procedure or has never used any fillers on her face. Also, she revealed that she had imposter syndrome, where people made her feel like she did not deserve anything.

Tori Spelling

The American actress Tori Spelling has admitted to having a nose job done by posting a picture on her official Instagram page. The Beverly Hills star uploaded a pre-nose job picture of her in honor of Beverly Hill, 90210’s 33rd anniversary. The picture was taken when she was just 15 years old and showed how the actress looked before the surgery. She revealed in the caption that the picture was taken when the pilot of the show was shooting.

Khloe Kardashian

The American media personality, Khloe Kardashian revealed during the reunion of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she has had one nose job done. She stated that everyone gets upset about why she does not talk about it, but she revealed that no one has ever asked her about her nose job. Dr. Raj Kanodia, a certified surgeon in Beverly Hills took credit for Khloe’s nose job and Khloe also thanked him in her Instagram stories. Further, Khloe also admitted to having injections but not Botox.

Nene Leakes

The Real Housewives of Atlanta actress, Nene Leakes has admitted to having nose job done. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Nene Leakes revealed that she has got two nose jobs and not just one. Further, she stated that she underwent the second procedure due to some medical reasons. The cartilage in her nose was growing, and the tip of her nose touched her lip.

Tyra Banks

The American model and television personality Tyra Banks admitted to having undergone a nose job. She revealed in 2018 to People’s magazine that she had bones in her nose that were growing and itching. Due to this, she had to do a nose job because she couldn’t breathe properly. She further stated that she was responsible for telling the truth to her audience because what she is today is because of them.

Dianna Agron

The American actress, Dianna Agron, has admitted to fixing her nose not once but twice. The former Glee actress revealed while making an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2011 that she broke her nose twice and went under the knife to get it fixed. She stated that she broke her once in high school when she was in freshman year. Some years later, while on a tour with Glee, she broke it again, but now it is completely fixed.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco, the American actress who is known for starring in the ABC sitcom 8 Simple Rules has admitted that she had a nose job in the past. The actress revealed in an interview that she had a nose job in addition to breast augmentation and fillers. She also stated that nobody should do it for a man rather they should do it to make them feel confident.

Ashley Tisdale

Another actress who has admitted to having a nose job done is Ashley Tisdale. The High School Musical actress has revealed that she underwent a rhinoplasty in 2007 in order to fix the deviated Septum. She mentioned that she didn’t do it because she believed in plastic surgery rather she did it because of some medical reasons. Further, Tisdale revealed that the right side of her nose was completely blocked which did not let her breathe properly.

Lisa Kudrow

The FRIENDS star, Lisa Kudrow is one of those actresses who have openly talked about their nose jobs. She revealed in 2013 that she had a rhinoplasty at the age of 16 and called this experience life-altering. Lisa Kudrow mentioned that she had her nose fixed before going to a new high school, so the people there wouldn’t know how bad she looked before. She also stated that the decision to undergo a nose job was a life-changing decision.

Courtney Love

In 2014 while making an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live, Courtney Love admitted to having undergone a nose job. The multitalented celebrity revealed that she had a rhinoplasty in the mid-1980s because her appearance affected her professional career as a singer as well as an actress. Courtney also mentioned that she tried for a movie before which also starred Justine Bateman, but due to her appearance, the role was given to Julia Roberts.

Heidi Montag

The American television personality, Heidi Montag shocked the world when she revealed that she has had 10 cosmetic surgeries in the past including a nose job. Heidi Montag revealed that, in 2009 she had a chin reduction, nose job, breast augmentation, brow lift, liposuction, facial fat injections, and got her ears pinned back. Further, she revealed that all the cosmetic surgeries were very difficult.

John Stamos

John Stamos, The American actor and musician has revealed in his memoir If You Would Have Told Me, that he had two nose jobs at the beginning of his career. He revealed that the appearance of his nose used to bother him when he was first cast in General Hospital in 1982. Further, he opened up about being bullied for his nose when he was a child. John Stamos stated that the results did not turn out as expected when he had his first nose job. So he went to Michael Jackson’s plastic surgeon again to get it fixed.

Anitta

The Brazilian singer and songwriter, Anitta opened up about her cosmetic surgeries to WSJ. Magazine. The multitalented celebrity revealed candidly in November’s Innovator cover story, that she has had a nose job, breast augmentations, and jaw-shaping procedures. She further stated that all these plastic surgeries were taboo in her native country. However, Anitta mentioned that even if these procedures did not turn out the way she expected, she was happy with the process.

Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham, the American television personality, has talked openly about her cosmetic procedures. The actress has recently revealed that she has undergone quite a few cosmetic procedures such as lip fillers, breast augmentation, chin implants, and rhinoplasty. Also, Farrah Abraham stated that the changes she made to her face ended up getting her the show, Botched.

Melissa Gorga

The cast member of Real Housewives of New Jersey has opened up about getting cosmetic procedures done on her body. The actress admitted that she has had a nose job done in the past. However, there were rumors that she had four nose jobs done, but she denied these rumors by admitting to getting only one. The reality TV star also mentioned that she was aware that she would get negative feedback for her plastic surgery, but she is not ashamed to admit it.

Jillian Michaels

Jillian Michaels, an American fitness expert and businesswoman is one of those celebrities who have admitted to their nose job. The celebrity, who is known for appearing on The Doctors revealed in May 2015, that she had her nose fixed at the age of 16 and it completely changed her life. Jillian revealed that she did not regret her decision because her surgery helped her build her confidence. Further, she revealed that she became conscious of her appearance because she was bullied in the past when she was a child.

Jennifer Aniston

The former FRIENDS star, Jennifer Aniston admitted that she got her nose fixed in 2007. The actress has undergone a rhinoplasty because she had a deviated septum which did not allow her to breathe properly. Further, she mentioned that getting her nose fixed was the best decision she ever made because she slept like a baby after so many years.

Ashlee Simpson

After getting surrounded by nose job rumors, Ashlee Simpson finally opened up in 2007 about getting a rhinoplasty. Though she has not been outright, she has also never denied it. In 2006, Ashlee Simpson appeared on the cover of Marie Claire magazine, but after the cover went out in public, people noticed visible changes in the shape of her nose. Fans of the singer and actress were upset about it, but she stated that it was completely her choice and she did not get bothered by what people were saying. Ashlee’s father, Joe Simpson confirmed her nose job by stating in 2007 that she had a problem with breathing.

Kathy Griffin

The American comedian and actress, Kathy Griffin has admitted that she had undergone a nose job to change her appearance. The actress revealed that during her early career, she was repeatedly told that her nose was not appealing and it was the size of Texas. Because she was young and impressionable, she started to believe what all people used to say and got her rhinoplasty done at the age of 26.

Josh Hutcherson

The American actor, Josh Hutcherson had revealed that he had rhinoplasty in 2012 to fix his broken nose. The Hunger Games Star tweeted back in 2012, that he had surgery to fix his broken nose. Later, when fans of Josh started questioning his decision, his representative stated that Josh Hutcherson had a deviated septum due to which he had to undergo a rhinoplasty.

Iggy Azalea

Another celebrity who has admitted that she underwent nose surgery to fix her nose is Iggy Azalea. The Australian rapper and songwriter revealed in an interview, that yes she got a nose job, and she would not deny it because denying it would prove to be lame. Also, Iggy stated that she will not apologize for her body modifications, despite what people have to say about her changed appearance.

Gia Giudice

Gia Giudice, the daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, has admitted that she got a nose job. Gia was 19 years old when she got her rhinoplasty done and couldn’t be happier with the results. After going under the knife to fix her nose, the television personality uploaded a picture on Instagram and unveiled her new look to the audience. She revealed in the caption that her nose was an insecurity for her, and now she is completely comfortable with her own skin. However, Gia Giudice has taken down the Instagram post.

Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Star, Teresa Giudice has revealed in an interview that she got a nose job done. The American television personality revealed that she got the tip of her nose tweaked and was very nervous about getting it done. Further, she also stated that after she got it fixed, no one even noticed it. However, she mentioned that the appearance of her nose made her feel better after it got fixed.

Kyle Richards

The main cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards, has always been open about her real life, and when it comes to cosmetic procedures, she does the same. The American actress revealed that she got her nose fixed first in 2006 when the shape of it bothered her. Then again, in 2019, she got it fixed when the actress broke her nose on the set of Halloween Kills. She revealed that because it was broken and the bone was poking outward, she had to get under the knife. She started having breathing problems, due to which she was not able to sleep. Also, she revealed that the poking out of the bone was pointed out to her by her makeup artist.

Dina Manzo

Another cast member of Real Housewives of New Jersey, who has opened up about her new appearance is Dina Manzo. The television personality reposted a photo from Teresa Giudice’s Instagram profile and revealed in the caption that two years ago, she got her nose fixed. She stated that people have been commenting that she looks different, which is absolutely true. The actress stated that the transition from a prominent Italian round nose to a perfectly positioned nose has been very good, and she loves her new look. But she also mentioned that adjusting to her new nose was very challenging for her.

Frankie Grande

The brother of Arina Grande has recently revealed on Instagram that he has got a rhinoplasty done. The Celebrity Big Brother alum posted a picture on his official Instagram page on 6th July 2024 with tapes on his nose. The American dancer’s post was filled with positive comments, to which he replied by posting another picture of 8th July 2024.

Michael Jackson

The American singer and dancer Michael Jackson had many cosmetic surgeries to alter his appearance, but he only admitted to getting two nose jobs done. Also, he stated in the past that his skin has become pale due to the condition Vitiligo. However, Dr. Wallace Goodstein, who worked with Michael’s surgeon, revealed that he has multiple nose jobs, not just two. Also, he was a frequent customer who came after every two months. Dr. Goodtein revealed that he had about 10 to 12 surgeries in just two years.

Dolly Parton

The American singer and actress Dolly Parton has admitted that she had many cosmetic surgeries in the past. She revealed that she is not a natural beauty, but she can surely enhance it by trying to make the most out of everything. Dolly Parton has admitted that she had breast augmentation, brow lift, nose job, breast implants, eyelid surgery, and chin implants.

Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes is a former actress who has admitted to having undergone multiple nose surgeries. The Amanda Show actress has revealed that she has had three nose surgeries till now and wants a fourth one to thin out the bridge of her nose. She posted about the nose surgeries on her official Twitter account because, at that time, this was the only primary means of communication with the public.

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson is another actress and singer who has admitted that she had gone under the knife only once, and it was just to fix the shape of her nose. There have been many speculations that she has achieved ageless beauty with the help of many procedures, but she has denied all these rumors. A surgeon has stated that Janet Jackson had a surgical rhinoplasty procedure because her nose’s bridge, tip, and nostrils appear thinner.

Jennifer Grey

The American actress Jennifer Grey has recently opened up about getting her nose fixed. However, she revealed in her memoir, Out of the Corner, that after undergoing the nose transformation surgery, she felt like she had committed an unforgivable crime. Further, she stated that the cosmetic change nearly broke her professional acting career. Also, she revealed that rhinoplasty was suggested to her by her mother at the age of 25.

Erika Jayne

The 53-year-old American celebrity has always been surrounded by rumors about her changed appearance. However, Erika Jayne has only admitted that she went under the knife to fix her nose. The American television personality has revealed that she underwent a rhinoplasty, which most likely happened between 2007 and 2016. Further, she has blamed her changing appearance on her nose, though people speculate she has had more surgeries.

Ferne McCann

The English model and television personality, Ferne McCann is not somebody who shies away from going under the knife. Ferne has revealed previously that she has had a nose job done in the past because she was very insecure about her appearance. She displayed her new nose live on television when she was working on This Morning. She also revealed that despite there being some visible bruises on her nose, the change is very subtle.

Rebecca Adlington

A former competitive swimmer, Rebecca Adlington has recently revealed that she underwent cosmetic surgery to reduce the size of her nose. The freestyle swimmer revealed in an interview that she used to look at herself in the mirror every day and feel that she had a very big nose. Further, she stated that she received criticism with regard to her big nose when she was in the limelight for winning at the Olympics.

Cardi B

Cardi B is one such celebrity who has never felt shy in discussing her cosmetic surgeries in public. The American rapper has recently detailed her unwanted nose job, which she had to have after botched fillers. She made an appearance on The Jason Lee Show and discussed her past cosmetic procedures. While being on the episode, she also revealed that Kim Kardashian gave her a surgeon’s number in order to get her nose fixed. She also recalled that back in 2019, people suggested non-surgical ways to reduce the size of her nose.

Megan Fox

While making an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Megan Fox admitted that she has had only a nose job done. She revealed that it is a common misconception that she has had many rhinoplasties, but the truth is that she has only had one, and that was many years ago. Further, Megan revealed that she went under the knife when she was in her early 20s. In the past, she has been accused of having 7-8 nose surgeries, but this is not true, according to her.

Cameron Diaz

The American actress, Cameron Diaz, has always been open about her cosmetic surgeries such as lip fillers, Botox, and laser treatments. However, she has previously revealed that her 2006 nose job was purely for medical purposes. The actress revealed that during a surfing incident in 2003, she broke her nose due to which she needed to fix it up. Also, before getting the nose job, she told W Magazine that she was getting it fixed because she had a deviated septum and her nose was completely shattered.

Ava Michelle

The American actress who is well-known for appearing in Netflix comedies, Tall Girl and Tall Girl 2 has recently spoken out about her nose job. The actress posted a video on her Instagram page and spoke to the camera about her procedure with tears in her eyes. She revealed in the video that she has undergone this procedure both for medical as well as cosmetic reasons. Ava Michelle mentioned that over the past years, she had issues with breathing due to a deviated septum, which made the procedure necessary. She also revealed that she had a bump on her nose, making her feel insecure.

Jax Taylor

The Vanderpump Rules alum, Jax Taylor has revealed in the past that he has had multiple nose jobs done. He also revealed that the reason behind his multiple nose jobs is his own fault because he simply used to be an idiot. Jax Taylor mentioned that he underwent multiple surgeries for his nose because he did not listen to the doctor, and it was not the doctor’s fault. Also, sex with his wife, walking into a window, and swimming are some more reasons.