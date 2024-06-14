20+ Celebrities With Longest Noses

It is very easy to feel self-conscious about having a big nose when society often promotes certain beauty standards. But as we all know, beauty is diverse, and many celebrities have embraced their large noses, turning it into a unique aspect of their appearance. Large noses deserve more appreciation than they usually get, and celebrities have proved that they can be beautiful in their own way. So, here is a list of celebrities who have large noses and look absolutely fabulous with them.

Jennifer Garner

The very first American actress who is known for her large nostrils is Jennifer Garner whose real name is Jennifer Anne Garner. The American actress started her professional career after getting featured in the television adaptation of Danielle Steel’s romance novel Zoya and further gained recognition by appearing in the thriller series Alias as Sydney Bristow. The actress has a huge eggplant nose and has admitted that she has never undergone any cosmetic changes. Her large nose is a highlight of her beautiful face.

Rosemarie Dewitt

Rosemarie Dewitt, also known as Rosemarie Braddock DeWitt, is a popular American actress who is widely recognized for playing Emily Lehman in the show Standoff. The popular actress not only has a good-looking face but also a large nose, which makes her look more alluring. Her big and broad nose complements her attractive face very well. Also, she stated that she had not had any surgeries and that the large nose was completely natural.

Claire Danes

The American actress who has won four Golden Globe Awards and three Primetime Emmy Awards is Claire Danes who is also referred to as Claire Catherine Danes. The actress became well-known for being featured in the show, My So-Called Life. The actress looks perfect with her wide and broad nose which also enhances her appearance. Due to her long-bridged nose, her features look more attractive both on and off-screen.

Raven Symoné

Raven Symoné who is also popularly known as Raven is a widely acclaimed American actress and producer. In addition, she is also a popular director, singer, and songwriter. The multi-talented celebrity started her career as a child artist by appearing in The Cosby Show as Olivia Kendall. The American actress has an eggplant-sized nose which compliments the wide smile on her face. She also embraces her appearance and does not think that she looks unusual with a big nose.

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz whose real name is Penélope Cruz Sánchez is a popular Spanish actress who also looks beautiful with her large nose. The actress is well-known for appearing in both English and Spanish films and has also received several accolades. Despite having a long-bridged nose, the actress looks quite attractive as it complements her long face. Also, her nose appears to be natural, with no signs of any cosmetic procedures.

Rachel Weisz

The popular British actress who is known for her appearances in blockbusters and independent films is Rachel Weisz, whose full name is Rachel Hannah Weisz. She is one of the actresses who have a large nose and it often gets highlighted on camera because it does not look unusual on her petite face. Also, she has never undergone any plastic surgeries and believes that flaws should be embraced and not hidden.

Lizzy Caplan

Another American actress who has a broad and long nose is Lizzy Caplan who is also known as Elizabeth Anne Caplan. The American started her professional career by appearing in the television show Freaks and Geeks. Apart from this, the Mean Girls actress has a large nose which doesn’t look unusual on her face because it makes her wide smile more attractive. Also, the actress has not had any plastic surgeries in this regard.

Jennifer Aniston

The popular actress who rose to fame after appearing in the television sitcom FRIENDS as Rachel Green is Jennifer Aniston, whose real name is Jennifer Joanna Aniston. For her appearance in the FRIENDS, she also received numerous awards, including Screen Actors Guild awards and a Primetime Emmy. The well-known actress is among the cute actresses who have a large nose that makes her face more alluring. Also, she has had a little nose operation in the past, but she didn’t let it alter her prominent features.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep who is also known as Mary Louise Meryl Streep is a famous American actress who has never felt self-conscious about her large nose. The Julia actress has revealed that in her initial days, a bus rider told her that her large nose was like her calling card. However, she did not feel embarrassed by it and always described her as alluring. Meryl is one of the record holders in the Hollywood industry for having 21 Academy Awards nominations.

Nia Vardalos

The Canadian actress who is famous for appearing in romantic comedies is Nia Vardalos who is also known as Antonia Eugenia Vardalos. In addition, Nia is also a famous playwright, director, and producer who has won many nominations for Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards for her film, My Big Fat Greek Wedding. The actress has a large nose which complements her beauty. Further, the notion of altering facial features to look more attractive is rejected by her.

Blake Lively

Another popular American actress who has a long-bridged nose is Blake Lively whose real name is Blake Ellender Lively. The daughter of Ernie Lively gained international stardom for appearing in the CW show Gossip Girls as Serena van der Woodsen. The famous actress has a large nose and is considered one of the most beautiful actresses to have that feature. Nonetheless, the shape of her nose is perfectly proportioned, from the bridge to the tip.

Natalie Portman

The American actress was born in Israel and has appeared in many independent films and blockbusters which have made her a household name in the entertainment industry. The actress started her career at the age of 12 by appearing in the film Léon: The Professional. Despite this, the actress is also praised for the shape of her nose which perfectly suits her stunning face. Even with a big nose, the actress gets a lot of compliments for her alluring beauty.

Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard is a widely known American actress who is also known for being the first daughter of Ron Howard and Cheryl Howard. In addition to this, she is also a popular television director who is praised for her different works. The actress has a prominent nose which gives a distinct touch to her overall physical appearance. The actress has gorgeous ginger curls and a broad smile which are complimented by her large nose. The actress also rejects having any cosmetic surgeries to alter her facial appearance.

Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen whose full name is Gisele Caroline Bündchen is a famous Brazilian fashion model who, in 2012, earned the top spot on Forbes’ top-earning models list. However, being a fashion model she is not self-conscious about having a large nose and is completely comfortable with it. She believes that our flaws are what make us unique and it is often these imperfections that help us shine bright.

Cate Blanchett

Another popular actress who is known for having a large nose is Cate Blanchett who is also known as Catherine Elise Blanchett. The American actress gained international stardom for playing the character of Queen Elizabeth I in the television drama Elizabeth which came out in the year 1988. The actress has a large nose which has not stopped her from being the eternal beauty. Her expressive eyes and calm demeanor are complemented by her long nose.

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman, the famous American actress is widely praised for her work in a variety of films such as romantic comedies and dramas. The actress rose to prominence when she played the character of Mia Wallace in the film Pulp Fiction. However, the model and producer is one of the actresses in Hollywood who has a large nose and is not at all conscious about it. Rather she states that this feature makes her unique and helps people in distinguishing her from others.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Ingrid Johansson who is popularly known in Hollywood as Scarlett Johansson, is a famous American actress who is widely known for appearing in the Marvel movies as Black Widow. Despite this, the actress is recognized for having a large nose which enhances the shape of her face and eyes. Her cheekbones and lips also look more prominent due to the size of her nose which is perfectly proportionate.

Barbra Streisand

The American actress who is also a popular singer, songwriter, producer, and director is Barbra Streisand, who has a professional career that spans over 60 years. The multi-talented celebrity started her professional career in the 1960s and has since achieved great notoriety. The actress has a unique large nose, which according to her complements her face in every possible way. She has also revealed that she made it to Hollywood without changing her name or fixing her nose and teeth.

Julia Roberts

Julia Fiona Roberts who is popularly known in the Hollywood industry as Julia Roberts, is a famous American actress who has played many different types of characters in films and shows such as My Best Friend’s Wedding, Notting Hill, and Runaway Bride. The actress has recently stated that when she entered Hollywood she was criticized for her long nose and face. Also, she was suggested to have a facelift but she didn’t listen to anyone and continued the way it was.

Sofia Coppola

The former American actress who is also a popular film director, screenwriter, and producer is Sofia Coppola whose full name is Sofia Carmina Coppola. She is also well-known as the daughter of Eleanor and Francis Ford Coppola who were renowned filmmakers. The former actress has recently been praised for directing the 2023 drama Priscilla. However, despite being recognized for her work, she is also known for having a long-bridged nose which makes her look more alluring. She’s also known for refusing to hide her flaws through plastic surgery.

Maria Valverde

Another Spanish actress who appears to have a large nose is Maria Valverde who has won a Goya Award for Best New Actress in the entertainment industry. The actress is widely praised for appearing in Three Steps Above Heaven and The Weakness of the Bolshevik. The large nose of the actress might not fit into the traditional idea of beauty, but it surely enhances her appearance.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker is a well-known American actress whose acting career spans over five decades, during which she appeared in Did You Hear About the Morgans? The Family Stone, and Failure to Launch. She is also a popular television producer who has produced several television shows. The veteran actress has a large nose and has also received criticism about it. But this hasn’t stopped her from considering herself as beautiful and responding to negative comments about her facial features.