20+ celebrities with Best Love Stories

Celebrities are famous figures whose personal lives attract much limelight as compared to their professional lives once they become famous. One such thing in the personal life of a celebrity that garners more attention is their romantic relationships or love stories. It is so because fans love to know who their favorite celebs are dating in the real world or are married to. So, we have curated a list of 45 celebrities who have had the best love stories in Hollywood.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The royal couple met each other in the year 2016 on a blind date which was set up by their friend. Their romance was made public in November 2016 when they confirmed it to the media. The successful relationship between the couple caused a lot of curiosity when it became public. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in May 2018 in a royal wedding and their wedding was watched by almost two billion people. After their marriage, the couple welcomed a son, Archie, and a daughter, Lilibet, into this world.

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka met in 2004 while standing in a corner of an NYC street. They developed a connection and made their relationship public in 2007. In 2010, they welcomed twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott into the world with the help of a surrogate. Finally, the couple got married in 2014, after same-sex marriage was legalized in New York in 2010.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

After meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in the year 2016, Tom Holland and Zendaya developed a close friendship. But the fans of the couple suspected that they had something more. The romantic relationship between the couple was made official in the year 2021 when they were spotted kissing each other in a car.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are among the most cherished couples in Hollywood. They met in 2010 while filming Green Lantern. The couple played on-screen lovers in the film, but soon, in 2011, they transitioned into a real-life couple. Blake and Ryan got married in September 2012 in a private ceremony. Since then, they have welcomed four kids into this world: James, Inez, Betty, and baby no. 4.

Beyonce and Jay-Z

The romance between Beyonce and Jay-Z continues to flourish though they have gone through many ups and downs. The couple met for the very first time between September 1999 and August 2000. Their relationship was confirmed in the year 2001. Finally, Beyonce and Jay-Z tied the knot with each other in 2008 in a secret wedding ceremony that was held in a penthouse. Since then, the couple has welcomed three kids together, namely, Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir.

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama

The couple has been together for decades now, after meeting each other in the year 1989. At that time, Michelle and Barack Obama were working in a Chicago law firm. They instantly felt a connection and got married in 1992 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. After their marriage, they welcomed two daughters, Malia Ann Obama and Sasha Obama, into this world. In 2008, Barack Obama was elected as the President of the United States, and Michelle Obama became the First Lady of the United States.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

George Clooney met Amal in the year 2013 at his own house when he hosted a dinner party at his Lake Como villa. The couple developed a friendship and were spotted getting dinner in October 2013 in London. Further, in February 2014 the couple went on a trip together where George realized that he loves Amal and wants to marry her. Later in September 2014, the couple exchanged vows with each other in a secret ceremony which was held in Venice, Italy. In 2017, the couple welcomed twins, Ella and Alexander, into this world.

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe, a soccer player, and Sue Bird, a basketball player, met each other in 2016 at the Summer Olympics. They started dating each other just shortly after their first meeting. The couple made their romantic relationship public in 2017. Finally, Megan and Sue got engaged to each other in October 2020. As of now, the couple is not married and has stated that they are not in a rush to do so.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are among the best couples in Hollywood. They met in 2008 through a mutual friend at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Immediately after, they started dating and got engaged in 2009. Later, in July 2010, Emily and John tied the knot at George Clooney’s estate. Since then, the couple has welcomed two daughters, Hazel and Violet, into the world.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles

Another couple whose love story is considered amongst the best is Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles. The couple met each other officially on a dating app, Raya, in 2020, though they first had a small encounter in 2019 during the Texans game. They made their relationship official when Biles posted some sweet pictures on Instagram in August 2020. After this, Jonathan and Simone got engaged in February 2022 and finally tied the knot in 2023 in a simple courthouse wedding ceremony.

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz

The couple met in 1992 when they were filming the Spanish movie Jamon Jamon. However, Javier and Penelope started dating in 2007, when they met again on the set of Vicky Cristina Barcelona. The couple dated for three years before secretly exchanging vows in 2010. Since then, the couple has welcomed two children into this world, namely Leo and Luna.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are now divorced, but during their time together, they were amongst the most loved couples. The couple started talking to each other in 2016 through Instagram DMs. After one year, Joe and Sophie got engaged to each other and finally tied the knot in 2019. The couple held two wedding ceremonies, one in Las Vegas and the second one in the South of France. After their marriage, the couple welcomed two daughters, Willa and Delphine, into the world. However, after four years of togetherness, the couple split up in 2023.

Kate Middleton and Prince William

The couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton have one of the best love stories which seems like a fairytale. The couple met in 2001 while they were studying at St. Andrews University in Scotland. In 2003, the couple started dating each other. Then in 2007, Kate and William broke up with each other for some time and Kate went on vacation to Ireland with her friends. However, in 2010 the couple got engaged while they were on a trip to Kenya. Finally, the royal couple tied the knot in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Now, the couple are parents to Prince George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are considered the power couple of Hollywood. The couple met each other in 1981 on the set of Bosom Buddies. But at that time, they were just friends because Tom Hanks was married to Samantha Lewes. Then in 1985, they met again on the set of the film, Volunteers and sparked a chemistry. The relationship between the couple became official in 1986. Finally, Rita and Tom got married in 1988 and welcomed their first child, Chester Chet Hanks in 1990. Then in 1995, the couple gave birth to their second child, Truman Hanks.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon

The celebrity couple, Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have been together for a very long time. The couple fell in love with each other while they were filming Lemon Sky. In 1987, Kyra and Kevin got engaged to each other and finally exchanged vows in September 1988. Since then, the couple has welcomed two kids, a son named Travis born in 1989, and a daughter named Sosie born in 1992.

Julius Tennon and Viola Davis

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon make a lovely pair. The couple met each other while filming City of Angels in 1999. After meeting Julius, Viola couldn’t stop thinking about him because he was the perfect man, according to her. After dating for a while, the couple got married in the year 2003. In 2011, Julius and Viola adopted their daughter Genesis. In June 2023, the couple uploaded an Instagram post, celebrating their 20th anniversary.

Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr.

John F. Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy were one of the most iconic couples. They met each other in the year 1992 when Carolyn was working for Calvin Klein in New York City. In 1994, the couple began dating each other and in 1995, Carolyn moved into the apartment of John F. Kennedy Jr. Finally, the couple exchanged vows with each other in 1996 in a secret ceremony. The wedding ceremony was held at a church located on a remote island of Cumberland. However, the couple died in a plane crash in the year 1999.

David Furnish and Elton John

The iconic couple Elton John and David Furnish have been together for decades now. They met in 1993 at a party hosted by a mutual friend. They immediately started their romance, and in 2005, they entered into a civil partnership. The couple welcomed their first child, Zachary, into this world in 2010 via surrogacy. Then, in 2013, the couple became parents to another son, Elijah. Finally, David and Elton exchanged vows with each other in 2014, on the ninth anniversary of their civil partnership.

Savannah Brinson and LeBron James

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson have been together since they were in high school. The couple met each other when Savannah was just 16 years old and had their first date at an Outback Steakhouse. They started dating and officially exchanged vows with each other in 2013. The wedding of the couple was attended by some famous Hollywood stars. Since then, LeBron and Savannah have welcomed three kids into this world namely, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

The couple met in 2006 while filming the music video for John Legend’s song Stereo. John and Chrissy instantly sparked chemistry and kept their romance casual for some time. They exchanged vows with each other in September 2013 at a courthouse in New York City. Then again in December 2013, the couple got married to each other in a lavish ceremony which was held in Italy. Since then, they have welcomed four kids into this world, namely, Luna Simone, Miles Theodore Stephens, Esti Maxine, and Wren Alexander Stephens. The fourth child of the couple was born via surrogacy in June 2023.

Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor’s love story is considered among the best in Hollywood. The couple met each other in 2005 at a party but started dating after a long time in 2015 when Holland Taylor messaged Sarah on Instagram. The relationship between the couple was confirmed in December 2015. The couple has since been together and is spotted together at multiple events.

June Carter Cash and Johnny Cash

The romance between Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash is one of the most famous. The couple met each other in 1956 at the backstage of Grand Ole Opry. By the early 1960s, the couple went on musical tours together. In February 1968, Johnny Cash proposed to June onstage at the London Ice House in front of a huge crowd. Then in March 1968, the couple exchanged vows with each other, and further in 1970, they welcomed their son, John Carter Cash into this world. However, the love story of the couple met a tragic end when June Carter Cash died in 2003.

Iman and David Bowie

David Bowie and Iman met each other in the year 1990 when they were set up on a blind date. The couple instantly fell in love and later got married in the year 1992. After their marriage, the couple welcomed their daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones, into this world in August 2000. However, David Bowie passed away in January 2016 due to cancer, which ended the love story of the couple. In an interview in 2021, Iman stated that she still feels married, though her husband has died.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s love story was the most cherished in the 90s. The couple met each other in 1997 while they were filming I Know What You Did Last Summer. The couple became romantically involved in 2000 after an accidental date. Finally, they tied the knot with each other in 2002 at a resort located in Mexico. Since then, the couple has welcomed two kids into this world: a daughter named Charlotte Grace, who was born in 2009, and a son named Rocky James, who was born in 2012.

Stedman Graham and Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham have been together for many years now. The couple met each other in 1986 at a charity event and instantly became friends. One year later, the couple started dating each other. Following this, the couple also made an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1987. In 1992, Oprah and Stedman got engaged to each other. However, they called off their engagement in 1993 but stayed as a couple. As of now, the couple is not married because Oprah Winfrey feels that if they had gotten married, they would not have been together.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

The famous couple, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together for a very long time. Kurt and Goldie met in 1968 while they were filming, The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. The couple reconnected years later and started dating each other in 1983 when they met for the auditions of Swing Shift. Further in 1986, Kurt and Goldie welcomed their first son together namely, Wyatt Russell. Also, Kurt is the stepfather of Goldie’s kids, Oliver and Kate, and Goldie is the stepmother of Kurt’s son, Boston.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham

David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham have one of the dreamiest love stories. It was revealed by David that he saw Victoria in Spice Girls and had a longtime crush on her. The couple met each other in 1997 at a charity soccer match and got engaged the following year. In March 1999, the couple welcomed their first child, Brooklyn Joseph into this world, and in July 1999, David and Victoria tied the knot with each other at Luttrellstown Castle outside Dublin. Further, the couple gave birth to their second child, Romeo James in 2002. In 2005 and 2011, the couple welcomed their third and fourth child, Cruz David and Harper Seven.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have the most beautiful love story. The couple met each other when they were filming That 70s Show in 1998. At that time, Mila was just 14 years old and Ashton Kutcher was 20 years old. The couple began dating each other in 2012 and were spotted sharing a kiss with each other. Initially, they started dating casually but they quickly got serious and moved in together. In 2014, the couple got engaged and also announced that they were expecting their first child. In October 2014, the couple welcomed their daughter, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, into this world. Further, in 2015, they officially tied the knot in a private ceremony. Then in 2017, the couple gave birth to their son, Dimitri Portwood Kutcher.

Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan have one of the best love stories. The couple met in 1985 when they were filming, Family Ties but did not start dating then. Tracy and Michael actually began dating in 1987 when they reunited on the set of Bright Lights, Big City. Further in 1988, the couple officially got married in Woodstock, Vermont. In May 1989, the couple welcomed their son, Sam Michael. Then, in 1995, they gave birth to twin girls, Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances. Further, they welcomed their third daughter, Esme Annabelle in 2001.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Justin Mikita was a fan of Jesse Tyler Ferguson because of his role in Modern Family. The couple met each other and instantly started dating. Jesse and Justin got engaged in the year 2012, while they were on a vacation in Mexico. Soon after in 2013, the couple got married in New York City when same-sex marriage was legalized. The couple has since welcomed two sons into the world, Beckett Mercer and Sullivan Louis via surrogacy.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland

The romantic relationship between Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams began through an Instagram DM. Sarah Hyland saw Wells Adams in The Bachelorette Season 12 and became interested quickly. She posted about having a crush on him several times on Twitter and got a flirty reply from Adams. In November 2017, Sarah Hyland posted a picture of the couple on Instagram, confirming the romantic relationship. However, after having a long-distance relationship for a while, the couple moved in together in 2018. In 2019, the couple got engaged and finally in August 2022, the couple got married in an outdoor ceremony.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker have one of the longest marriages in Hollywood. They met in 1991 when Matthew’s brothers introduced them to each other while working in the same theater company. The couple started dating instantly and tied the knot in 1997 at NYC’s Angel Orensanz Synagogue. In October 2002, the couple welcomed their son, James Wilkie into this world. Then, in June 2009, the couple welcomed twin girls, Marion and Tabitha, through surrogacy.

Swiss Beatz and Alicia Keys

The couple met each other for the first time in the 1990s when they were just teenagers. They again met in 2008 for a music project and instantly connected with each other. The couple started dating and announced their engagement and pregnancy in May 2010. After this, the couple got married in July 2010 in a private home located on the Mediterranean Sea. Then in October 2010, Alicia and Swiss welcomed their son, Egypt Daoud Dean into this world. Alicia and Swiss then gave birth to their second son, Genesis Ali Dean in 2014.

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are amongst the bestest couples. The couple met each other in 2006 at an LA club and their relationship was confirmed in 2007. In July 2008, the couple welcomed their first baby, Levi McConaughey into this world. Again in January 2010, the couple welcomed their second child, Vida Alves McConaughey. The couple exchanged vows in 2012 in a ceremony which was held in Austin, Texas. Soon after in December 2012, the couple welcomed their third baby, Livingston Alves McConaughey.

Danny Moder and Julia Roberts

The couple met each other in 2001 while they were filming the movie, The Mexican. Soon after, the couple exchanged vows with each other in 2002 in a private ceremony which was held at Julia’s ranch in New Mexico. In 2004, the couple became parents to twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. Again in 2007, the couple welcomed their third child, Henry Daniel into this world.

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow were made for each other. The couple met each other in 1995 when they were auditioning for The Cable Guy. The couple instantly connected and went on their first date at a basketball game in 1996. In 1997, the couple tied the knot with each other in a private ceremony held in Hawaii. Further in December 1997, the couple welcomed their first daughter Maude into this world. In October 2002, the couple gave birth to their second daughter, Iris.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard found true love in each other. The couple met for the first time in 2007 at a birthday dinner which was hosted by their mutual friend. They instantly felt a connection and got engaged to each other in 2010. Then in March 2013, the couple welcomed their first child, Lincoln Bell Shepard into this world. In the same year, Dax and Kristen exchanged vows with each other in a secret ceremony that was held at a Beverly Hills courthouse.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

The couple met each other in the year 1994 in Nashville and at that time, both of them were with different people. Soon after, Faith and Tim became engaged and got married in October 1996. In 1997, the couple welcomed their first baby, Grace into this world. Then again in 1998, the couple welcomed their second child, Maggie into this world. The third child of the couple, Audrey was born in 2001.

Nancy Walls and Steve Carell

Steve Carell and Nancy Walls met each other in Chicago by way of improv classes. Nancy Carell used to work in a bar near the Second City Theater and was a student of Steve Carell, who used to take improv classes in Chicago. They connected instantly and got married in August 1995. The couple welcomed their first child, Elisabeth Anne Carell, in the year 2001. Their second child, John Carell, was born into this world in 2004.

Carey Hart and Pink

Pink and Carey Hart’s romance is considered one of the dreamiest. The couple met each other in August 2001 at the Summer X Games in Philadelphia and immediately started dating. But the couple broke up in 2003, though they did not respond to the comments publicly. Soon after, the couple reunited in 2004 and exchanged vows with each other in 2006. The couple got married at the For Seasons Resort in Costa Rica. Then in 2008, the couple announced their separation but in 2009, they reunited again and called off their divorce. The couple welcomed their first child, Willow Sage Hart in 2011 and announced it on Twitter. Then in 2016, they welcomed their second child, Jameson Moon Hart into this world.

Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King

The love story of Coretta Scott King and Martin Luther King Jr started when their mutual friend, Mary Powell, called her from Martin’s phone. The couple started dating after a few meetings with each other. On 18th June 1953, the couple got married in a ceremony that was held at Coretta’s parent’s home in Alabama. After their marriage, the couple welcomed four kids, namely, Yolanda Denise King, Martin Luther King III, Dexter Scott King, and Bernice Albertine King. But the love story of the couple came to an end in 1968 when Martin was assassinated outside his hotel room in Memphis.

Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart

The love story of Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall was one to remember. The couple met each other in 1943 when Lauren was just 19 years old. They started seeing each other secretly because Bogart was married at the time. Shortly after Bogart’s divorce from his wife, the couple got married to each other in 1945. In 1949, Lauren and Humphrey welcomed their first child, Stephen, into this world. Then, in 1952, they gave birth to their second child, Leslie. However, the love story of the couple was cut short when Bogart died in 1957 due to cancer.

Jackie Kennedy and John F. Kennedy

The golden couple of America met each other at dinner party in Washington hosted by a friend at that time, John was a US Senator and Jackie was a reporter. Soon after, they started a romance and got engaged in June 1953. Then in September 1953, the couple exchanged vows with each other at St. Mary’s Church in Rhode Island. After their marriage, they welcomed a baby girl, Caroline in the year 1957. Then, in 1960, the couple became parents of a baby boy, John F. Kennedy Jr. In 1963, the third child of the couple, Patrick Bouvier Kennedy, was born, but he lost his life just 39 hours after his birth. However, the love story of the couple ended when John F. Kennedy was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald in November 1963.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

The couple met each other in 2011 on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines and started off with their romance. In September 2014, the couple welcomed their first child, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, into this world. Then, in April 2016, their second child, Amada Lee Gosling, was born into this world. Though the couple has not been married, the tattoo on Eva’s wrist suggests that she and Ryan have been married. In an Instagram post, Eva Mendes showed off her tattoo, which says de Gosling.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi

The couple met each other in 2001 at the backstage of Rock the Vote concert. However, they started dating when they met again in 2004 for a photo shoot. The romantic relationship of the couple was confirmed in 2005 when they attended the afterparty of the Golden Globe Awards together. The couple got engaged in May 2008 and got married in August 2008. In April 2023, the couple celebrated their 15th anniversary together.