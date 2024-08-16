43 Celebrities Who Went To Rehab

Showbiz is not at all easy! Fame and stardom often come with a heavy price and many celebrities have struggled with their challenges, whether it’s dealing with painful pasts, getting success overnight, or other personal struggles. Many celebrities including Demi Lovato and Bam Margera have turned to rehab in order to deal with their personal struggles. Also, countless of them have shared their journeys, which shows that recovery isn’t easy. So, in this article, we will talk about some of the celebrities who have gone to rehab.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

The American television personality, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has seen many ups and downs in his life. In January 2019, he joined a one-month treatment program for alcohol addiction and depression at Headwaters Origins Treatment Center in Florida. He revealed that he left the center on 10th February 2019 and took the decision because he wanted to be a better person and a better father to her daughter. Also, he mentioned that all the bad choices he made, led him to places where he didn’t want to be.

Amanda Bynes

The former Nickelodeon star, Amanda Bynes is one of the Hollywood celebrities who have gone to rehab. After a breakdown in 2014, Amanda Bynes checked into rehab in 2019 when she had a relapse and received help and treatment from mental health professionals and counselors of drug addiction. A source close to the Big Fat Liar actress revealed that Bynes started struggling again when she re-started her Hollywood career. Further, Amanda Bynes revealed in an interview that she started using drugs at the age of 16.

Bam Margera

Bam Margera is popular for being an alum of MTV’s Jackass, but he is also known for admitting his personal struggles over the years. In 2016, while making an appearance on Family Therapy With Dr. Jenn, he revealed his struggles with substance abuse which was just because of depression. In December 2018, Bam Margera announced that he would be checking into rehab for the 3rd time because previously, he sought treatment in January 2018 after he was arrested for driving under the influence. Over the years, Bam Margera completed many treatment programs and reached one year of sobriety in May 2022.

Ben Affleck

The American actor, Ben Affleck has always been vocal about his struggles with alcohol, which he started drinking at a young age. However, it wasn’t until 2001 that the famous actor sought treatment for his drinking problem. The Gone Girl actor revealed that, in 2001 he checked himself into an alcohol and drug rehabilitation center named Promises. The representative of the actor stated that Ben was a smart and self-aware man who decided to live a fuller life without alcohol. Since then, Ben has been to rehab multiple times, including a stay in 2017 and 2018.

Britney Spears

In 2007, the pop star Britney Spears checked herself into a rehab facility in Malibu after her meltdown where she shaved her head and also attacked a paparazzo’s car with an umbrella. Also, the pop star was seen wearing weird outfits and partying heavily since filing for divorce from Kevin Federline, after two years of marriage. In her memoir, The Woman In Me, the Gimme More singer mentioned that she was also secretly sent to rehab in 2014 and 2019 for using energy supplements excessively.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

In 2011, Catherine Zeta-Jones went to rehab to seek treatment for bipolar II disorder. Again in 2013, the well-known actress voluntarily checked into a treatment facility for a 30-day program for bipolar disorder. Her representative, Cece Yorke stated in an interview that Catherine has voluntarily checked into a health care facility and is committed to periodic care in order to manage her health in the best possible way.

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen has been open about his past experience with drugs and alcohol addiction, revealing that he has been sober for six years now. In 2011, Charlie Sheen was hospitalized after partying for nearly two days with porn stars. The admission of the actor brought a halt in the production of this then-show, Two and a Half Men as he was also sent to rehab. Later, he was fired by CBS in the same year. Previously, the actor entered rehab in 1998 and 2010 after experiencing a deadly overdose. Also, he faced allegations of physical and verbal abuse from multiple women including his former wife, Denise Richards.

Cory Monteith

The Glee actor began experimenting with drugs and alcohol at the age of 13 when he got mixed up with older boys. At the age of 15, he was checked into rehab by his mother, but after a month-long stay there, he started using drugs again and was back in the treatment facility. In April 2013, he again went to rehab voluntarily for substance abuse but in July 2013, he was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room. It was revealed in the autopsy that he had traces of heroin, codeine, and morphine in his body.

David Arquette

David Arquette is famous for being the former husband of the FRIENDS famed actress, Courtney Cox. It has been revealed that the American film producer went to rehab in 2011 and shortly after completing his program he appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show. While his appearance, he mentioned that he grew up in a chaotic environment and began using drugs and alcohol before he was a teenager. He had his first sip of beer at the age of 4, stole pot from his father, and began drinking heavily at the age of 12.

Eva Mendes

In February 2008, the Ghost Rider actress spent time at the rehab facility Cirque Lodge due to her struggles with alcohol and drugs. After she went into the treatment facility, her representative released a statement saying that Eva had been working hard and had taken the necessary time off from her professional life so that she could address some of her personal issues. In an interview, Eva Mendes herself revealed that she is not angry about rehab and celebrity addiction, just a bit outspoken because she has gone through a tough time dealing with the issues.

Keith Urban

Keith Urban has always been open about his struggles with drug and alcohol addictions. In an interview, the musician revealed that during the early days of his career, he heavily used cocaine and alcohol as a coping mechanism. In 1998 he went to a rehab to overcome his addiction problems. He revealed that eight years later when he got married to Nicole Kidman, he again checked into a treatment facility named Betty Ford Center for drug and alcohol addiction.

Nicole Richie

The American television personality, Nicole Richie went to rehab in 2003 after she got arrested by the police on the suspicion of having a controlled substance. The action was taken because the police recovered a balloon of heroin from her car. In an interview, the multitalented celebrity revealed that during her teenage years, she started doing drugs just because of boredom and got involved in it heavily. The Simple Life star also said that at the age of 18, she did a lot of cocaine.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. who is famous for his role of Iron Man and iron man suits, has turned his life after struggling with substance abuse for many years. He revealed that he started doing drugs when his father gave them to him as a child. With regular use, he became addicted to cocaine and used to experiment with crack heroin. The substance abuse of the famed actor landed him in rehab several times and also in prison for 3 years, beginning in 1996. Finally, in 2003, Robert Downey Jr completed his rehab treatment and became sober.

Demi Moore

Another Hollywood celebrity who has been open about her addiction struggles is Demi Moore. The American actress revealed in her 2019 memoir, Inside Out that she checked into a rehab at the request of St. Elmo’s Fire director Joel Schumacher before she started the filming of the 1985 movie. Further, Demi Moore mentioned that she relapsed and went to a treatment facility for a second time in 2012. She checked into the Cirque Lodge in Sundance, Utah for her addiction issues, following the end of her marriage to Ashton Kutcher.

Drew Barrymore

The popular actress, Drew Barrymore has always talked candidly about her time when she was addicted to drugs and alcohol. Barrymore has revealed that she started drinking at the age of nine and began smoking pot regularly by the time she was 10 years old. Also, she got addicted to cocaine at the age of 12 and tried to commit suicide by cutting her wrists. Due to all these problems, she entered a rehabilitation treatment center at the age of 13. The hospital was called Van Nuys Psychiatric and was located in Los Angeles.

Kelly Osbourne

The Fashion Police co-host has talked openly about her addiction issues and how her tonsillitis medication turned into a drug habit. Kelly Osbourne revealed that her addiction to Vicodin, which was given to her by her physician, turned into a heroin addiction. But one day, her mother Sharon Osbourne caught her buying it and the next day she was sent to a rehabilitation facility. In April 2004, the famous figure was put into a rehab called Promises to deal with the addiction to painkillers. A year later, she relapsed and went to the Las Encinas Hospital. Also, in 2009 she went to another treatment center for only one month.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan has documented her post-rehab life in a docuseries for OWN, a Network for Oprah Winfrey. The actress has had a troubled life which includes six arrests, seven car accidents, fourteen days in jail, six visits to rehab, and much more. In 2007, Lohan checked herself into a rehab voluntarily named Wonderland Center in Los Angeles. Then in May of the same year, she entered a 45-day program at the Promises Treatment Center in Malibu for drugs and alcohol. Her third stint of rehab came in July 2007 when she was arrested for the possession of cocaine. In 2010, after serving 14 days in prison, she went to rehab for the 4th time. After failing a mandatory drug test, in September 2010, Lohan was sent to the Betty Ford Center for her 5th stint in rehab. Finally, in June 2012, after getting involved in a minor car accident, she was sent to rehab for the 6th time.

Elton John

Sir Elton John started doing cocaine, after he was introduced to it by his manager John Reid, and felt that it opened him. He also started consuming other drugs with his addiction to cocaine. However, when his young friend, Ryan White, an AIDS activist passed away in 1990, he felt deep regret about spending his life being absorbed in drugs and alcohol. In 1990, he checked into a rehabilitation center in Chicago to seek treatment.

Eric Clapton

The legendary musician’s battle with addiction was the one that almost took his life. Due to his immense success, drugs became a coping mechanism for him. In the early 1970s, Eric Clapton became addicted to heroin and though he recovered from it later, he continued using alcohol and cocaine. In 1987, he got treatment at a rehabilitation facility and overcame his addiction.

Carrie Fisher

Another popular celebrity who has spoken about her drug and alcohol addictions, just a few weeks before her death is Carrie Fisher. The famous personality has revealed that when she was 24 years old, she was told that she had bipolar disorder and was unable to accept that diagnosis. Also, Carrie has revealed that she started using cannabis at the age of 13 and took cocaine on the set of the film, The Empire Strikes Back. To overcome these, the actress had several visits to rehab and electroconvulsive therapy.

Rob Lowe

The famous American actor, Rob Lowe recently celebrated his 33 years of sobriety by posting a shirtless picture of him on Instagram. The Outsiders actor has revealed that his struggle with alcohol peaked in the 1980s when he was filming Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders because beer was provided on the set to underage actors. Soon drinking became a huge part of his life and when a tape of him having intercourse with an underage girl went viral, he entered into rehab. After getting treatment from a facility, he got sober.

Matthew Perry

The FRIENDS actor, who tragically died at the age of 54, was remarkably open about his struggles with alcohol and painkillers. In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the famous actor revealed that he became addicted to alcohol by the age of 14. After a jet ski accident in 1997, Matthew Perry was prescribed to take Vicodin, but while using it as a medication, he eventually got addicted to it. Due to his struggles with addiction, he joined a 28-day rehab program at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

Amy Winehouse

Before Amy Winehouse died in 2011, it was revealed that the popular celebrity struggled with drug and alcohol addiction. In 2008, the English singer checked into a rehab after she admitted the need for treatment for her drug addiction. She took this decision because a video of her smoking crack cocaine went viral. Again in May 2011, a spokesperson of the singer revealed that Ami joined a treatment program at the Priory Clinic in London. However, in July of the same year, the famous figure was found dead at her home due to accidental drug poisoning.

Artie Lange

The longtime contributor for the Howard Stern Show and great comedian has gone to rehab after he tested positive for cocaine twice in two months. It has been revealed earlier that the famous figure struggled with drug and alcohol abuse for years. However, Lange overcame his struggles in 2019 and spent a total of 7 months and 14 days in the rehabilitation facility. The comedian revealed the news by posting a tweet along with a photo of himself.

Colin Farrell

The Irish actor, Colin Farrell has always been open about his substance abuse and the recovery journey. At the age of 14, the famous actor developed a drinking habit and it accumulated to the point where he could not put a full stop to it. Therefore, as a preventive measure, Farrell checked himself into rehabilitation centers from time to time, so that he could become completely sober. Also, it has been revealed that the actor entered an undisclosed treatment facility for the dependency on his prescription medicines, which were given to him for his back injury.

Demi Lovato

The famous figure, Demi Lovato struggled with substance abuse and it got worse to the point that she almost died due to a deadly drug overdose in 2018. In her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, she revealed that she tried cocaine at a very young age with a couple of her friends. The Alone musician has completed several stints in rehab starting in 2010 when she was just 18 years old. Also, along with substance abuse, Demi Lovato suffered from eating disorders, self-harm issues, and bipolar disorder. Most recently, she went to rehab in 2022 and has completed her stay to the fullest.

Selena Gomez

The famous singer, Selena Gomez has revealed that going to rehab was the hardest but best thing she has ever done. Though there were rumors that the Calm Down singer entered rehab for her addiction problem, but she actually checked into the facility in 2014 due to her lupus diagnosis. In 2016 and 2018, she again went to a rehabilitation facility to fight her anxiety and depression. She revealed that since her lupus diagnosis, she started having panic and anxiety attacks, and just to focus on her mind and health, she decided to join a rehab.

Zac Efron

Zac Efron became addicted to drugs and alcohol when he was transitioning from being a teenage star of High School Musical to more adult roles in movies such as The Paperboy. Though it took him a long time to understand that something was wrong, he entered rehab in 2013 but was confused about what treatment he needed to seek. Also, the actor has revealed that his addiction was a never-ending struggle and he drank way too much due to the extreme public attention and work pressure.

Steven Tyler

The American singer and songwriter, Steven Tyler has battled with the addiction of drugs and alcohol. Also, the lead singer of Aerosmith has been vocal about his stints in rehab to achieve sobriety. In May 2022, it was announced by the singer’s band that he had entered a treatment facility after he relapsed following ten years of sobriety. Further, they announced that the musician had left the rehabilitation center after staying there for 30 days. In the 1980s, during the early days of Aerosmith, Tyler also had some unsuccessful stints in rehab.

John Mulaney

John Mulaney has chosen honesty when it comes to discussing his struggles with drugs and alcohol. During his 2012 comedy special, New In Town, the famous figure revealed his struggles with alcohol and drugs and mentioned that he stopped drinking years ago after he got treatment in rehab. In December 2020, he voluntarily checked himself into rehab for alcohol and cocaine addiction and left in February 2021.

DMX

In October 2019, the American rapper DMX uploaded an Instagram post and announced that he was putting his sobriety first. The famous rapper wrote in the caption that he has checked himself into rehab and has canceled all the upcoming shows. Also, the late rapper apologized for any inconvenience that may have caused his fans after the cancellation of his shows. The hip-hop star has struggled with substance abuse for years and has also been arrested several times for the possession of drugs.

Kit Harington

The famous actor, Kit Harington revealed on the wellness podcast Hidden, that he entered a luxury health center in Connecticut in 2019 for his addiction to alcohol and was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder when he went to a second rehab facility. The actor has also said that his fame from HBO’s series, Game of Thrones has caused him to struggle with alcohol and mental issues.

Scott Disick

Another popular celebrity who has talked openly about going to rehab is Scott Disick. The famous television personality has struggled with drug and alcohol abuse for years and during his initial days, he attempted rehab but only stayed there for a week before leaving. In 2015, Disick checked himself into Cliffside Malibu, a luxury drug and alcohol rehabilitation center, following his split from Kourtney after nine years together. Again, the media personality went to rehab in Colorado in 2020 because he was getting out of control.

Kim Richards

The American actress, Kim Richards is famous for being the cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It has been revealed that she struggled with alcohol and drug addiction while being on the show. In 2011, the former child actress entered a rehab facility because of her addiction problem. Again in 2015, Kim Richards checked herself into a Malibu treatment facility after her arrest for public intoxication and assaulting a police officer.

AJ McLean

American singer, AJ McLean is famous for being a member of the Backstreet Boys, but he has faced some challenges on his way. In 2020, the musician revealed that he tried cocaine for the first time while being on the set of Backstreet Boys’s music video for The Call and became addicted to it. After this, the other members of his band noticed a significant change in his behavior because he started skipping rehearsals. Therefore, when he realized that he needed help, he went to rehab on several occasions and became sober.

Billy Joel

The legendary musician, Billy Joel started to struggle with alcohol abuse around the year 2000. The 9/11 terrorist attack in 2001 caused him a lot of depression and to overcome it, he chose alcohol as a form of self-medication. However, the famous celebrity became addicted to it and went to rehab for the first time in 2002. After some time being sober, he checked himself into a treatment facility again in 2005 because he relapsed.

Anthony Kiedis

American musician, Anthony Kiedis struggled with cocaine and heroin addiction throughout his life because he was exposed to them, as his father used them frequently. In 1988, after the death of Hillel Slovak, he decided to get clean and checked himself into a rehab. He stayed in the treatment facility for five years but eventually relapsed in 1994 and kept using drugs for six more years.

Chuck Negron

American singer, Chuck Negron struggled with drug and alcohol abuse for several years. It was revealed before his death that the Three Dog Night singer went to the treatment facility 37 times because he was ruled by heroin addiction. Also, it was revealed that due to his addiction problem, he stayed in a cardboard box on Los Angeles’s infamous skid row.

Cindy McCain

Cindy McCain has talked openly about her struggles with addiction to painkillers. In early 1989, McCain became addicted to Percocet and Vicodin after she had a back surgery and ruptured her two disks. Though she has not mentioned what kind of treatment she has undergone to overcome her addiction, but reports have surfaced that the American diplomat completed a drug treatment program at the Meadows, a facility in Wickenberg.

Corey Feldman

The famous Hollywood celebrity has always been in the spotlight because of his professional life, but he also became the center of attraction due to his drug problems and legal issues. Corey has spoken publicly about his alcohol and drug addiction, which he started due to the abuse of his mother and his sexual abuse in the film industry. Also in 1990, he was arrested for the possession of heroin. Due to all these problems, he underwent a 10-month rehab program to recover from his heroin addiction.

Corey Haim

The Canadian actor, Corey Haim struggled with substance abuse for a very long time. He started drinking beer while he was a teenager in 1985 and just one year after, he tried marijuana while filming The Lost Boys. After some time, he got addicted to different types of drugs and by 2001, he went to rehabilitation centers for a total of 15 times. He spent a long time in the treatment facility and was put on prescribed medications.

Courtney Love

The multitalented celebrity, Courtney Love struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for several years of her life. In 2004, the famous singer was ordered to undergo a rehabilitation treatment for her drug use, after she was accused of trying to break into her ex-boyfriend’s house while being overdosed on cocaine. The Superior Court judge ordered Courtney Love to enroll in a drug counseling program that will require regular drug testing.

Daniel Baldwin

American actor, Daniel Baldwin was arrested in 1998 for the possession of cocaine after he was found running naked in the Plaza Hotel in New York. After the incident, the famous celebrity was ordered to enter a treatment facility for three months because he had been battling with cocaine addiction since 1989. Again in 2006, he was arrested by the police for the possession of paraphernalia.