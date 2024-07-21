20+ Celebrities who welcomed baby in 2024

Fans worldwide are curious about the personal lives of their favorite celebrities. Today, Instagram, social media, and the major uproar caused by the paparazzi have brought profound changes, disclosing many updates about celebrities’ lives. Of course, celebrities love sharing this wonderful news with their anticipated fans, but a few parts still don’t get public, so here we are putting them down!

In this article, we gathered all the information about some famous celebrities who embraced the arrival of tiny blessings in their lives.

Sienna Miller and Oli Green

Sienna Miller, famous for her roles in Layers Cake and The Lost City of Z, gave birth to a beautiful baby girl in January. This is her second pregnancy, the first with her boyfriend Oli Green, whom she has been dating since 2022. The Couple did not announce the birth formally; she was seen walking with Green and her baby.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

The love birds and longtime Couple, Suki and Twilight actor Pattinson, started dating in 2018. Suki confirmed her pregnancy during a 2023 performance. It is her first pregnancy. They revealed their baby while walking and pushing a stroller around LA. She also made an Instagram post where she wrote, ‘Welcome to the world, Angel.’

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari

Josh welcomed his first baby boy with his new wife, Audra, on January 11. The Couple took it to Instagram and shared it with their followers by uploading cute feet of their baby boy, Shepherd Lawrence. This picture symbolizes the beginning of a little one’s journey in life. They put the caption ‘Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel 1/11/24 with a white heart emoji.

Josh Bowman and Emily VanCamp

The Revenge star, Emily, announced her pregnancy in February in black and white snaps and wrote the caption, “Not long now….Ready when you are little love”. They previously welcomed their first daughter, Iris. The Couple announced the good news on Instagram and uploaded a black and white closeup picture of the baby girl on April 15 with the caption “Rio Rose” on 3-12-24. “Welcome to the world, baby girl; we love you so much.”

Maluma and Susana Gomez

The Colombian singer Maluma welcomed his baby girl with his girlfriend Susana. He made a cute Instagram post where he wrote that on “March 9 at 8:23 am, the love of our lives, Paris Londono Gomez, was born. He expressed his love to his girlfriend, writing, Thank you for fulfilling my biggest dream of being a father”.

David Guetta and Jessica Ledon

French DJ and his girlfriend announced they are expecting a child together in November 2023 on the red carpet for the Latin Grammys. On March 17, They confirmed the arrival of their first child. They named their baby boy Cyan; there isn’t any better way to announce the good news than Instagram, and wrote, “Love is in the air with a red heart emoji, welcome Cyan.”

Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano

Gadot, the Wonder Woman actress, announced it through her Instagram on March 7. She already has three daughters, Daniella, Maya, and Alma. The Couple got married in 2008. She uploaded a picture of herself with a baby girl in hospital with the caption, ‘The pregnancy was not easy, and we made it through; you have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means my light’. She added, “Welcome to the house of girls; daddy is pretty cool, too.’

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson

They got married in 2016. In January 2024, they welcomed their fourth baby into this world. Their Instagram post caption says, “We are so blessed to be given a fourth child; we are now a family of 6.” They are also parents to three sons. The picture they uploaded showed Michael standing with his wife, cradling his baby boy.

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges

‘Three weeks ago today our perfect little guy entered the world. I feel like someone took my heart out and replaced it with one that’s 15 times bigger. Beau Devine 2.16.24’, that’s how Chloe officially announced her baby boy on March 8, uploaded cute pictures of the baby from the hospital. She made her pregnancy public in October 2023.

Drew Scott and Linda Phan

The Couple tied the knot in 2018 and announced the birth of their second child on June 5. The joint Instagram post caption was, “Our family of 3 has become 4! Piper Rae, I love you with all my heart.” The couple is holding the baby’s feet in the picture. Their daughter was born on May 21; Drew said, ‘Piper is healthy, Linda is healthy, and seeing Parker excited to be a big brother is adorable.’

Sarah Herron and Dylan Brown

Sarah and Dylan welcomed twin daughters on July 1st. They made the announcement via an Instagram post on July 6. They wrote, ‘We’re all adjusting to life in the NICU as we have a long road ahead of us—undeniably filled with twists and turns. The girls are fighters and getting stronger every day.’ The twin sisters Everette Rae and Colette Rose had to be admitted to the NICU as they were born seven weeks ahead of their due date.

Sydney Lotuaco and Nick Wehbi

“Our girl is here! Remy Lee Wehby is named after our two grandmas, who we believe played a part in bringing us together. She was born 7/4/24 and will always get fireworks on her birthday,” the couple wrote in the caption on Instagram. She is their first child.

Halle Bailey and DDG

The actress kept her pregnancy secret. Fans were shocked when her first child with boyfriend DDG arrived. On January 7th, she captioned her Instagram post, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son. Welcome to the world, my Halo. The world is desperate to know you.”

Emely Fardo and Jesse Palmer

Jesse Palmer introduced his newborn to the world via Instagram. He uploaded his selfie with his wife and baby on Jan 11. “Our worlds have been forever changed. Shes’s finally here.” Ella Reine Palmer. Their hearts are filled with love and gratitude. They got married in June 2020.

Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton

The Big Brother stars announced the birth of their second baby, Christopher Jordan Williams II, on Jan 15. They already had a daughter, and now their family seems complete. They wrote, “Our little family is officially complete!! A daughter and a son! Our son is finally here. He was born in the UAE, a different country, which made their experience amazing.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma

It is her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband have two daughters, Koma Mae James and Banks Violet. She gave birth to Townes Meadow at home in early May. She shared photos on May 7 and wrote, “Now we know why she made us wait so long. She was perfecting those cheeks! I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months.” She has a son with her ex-husband.

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker

The Decker family welcomed the new member, Denver, on February 9th. The Decker family includes daughter Vivianne and sons Eric Jr and Forrest. “Our beautiful boy is here, Denver Calloway Decker 2/9/24,” with the picture of Jessie and Eric holding their son. They also shared a solo photo of a baby boy on Instagram.

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner

Barrett announced the birth of a baby girl on 18th Feb. Baylah and Augustine got another sibling, Ivy Josephine. The singer wrote on Instagram with a picture of the baby’s toes, “Our third baby arrived earthside early this morning, at home. Another life to love and cherish.” “Praising God for His kindness.” The couple has given her a cute nickname, Ivy Jo.

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy

They welcomed their first child on February 2. Their joint Instagram post is a sweet caption revealing their daughter’s name, “River Rose Viall 2/2/24, named after Natalie’s great-grandmother and niece. The best part of life starts now. They uploaded a lot of adorable pictures of River Rose.

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan gave birth to a baby girl named Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee on June 14. She is her second child with Kazee; Callom, her son, was born in March 2020. The baby girl made her social media presence when her parents uploaded her pictures from the hospital. “Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world, baby girl.”

Montana Jordan and Jenna Weeks

The Young Sheldon star welcomed his daughter on May 21, 2024. He announced on Instagram, “5/21/2024 God has blessed me with beautiful baby girl Emma Rae Jordan; Momma and Daddy love you. Forever and always”.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

The supermodel announced the birth of a baby boy on Snapchat in Feb, saying, “We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed.” She also shares her oldest child with her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom.

Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman

The Hamilton stars welcomed the arrival of their firstborn with a cute message on Instagram. “Dear baby, you have forever changed us. Our hearts are filled with a kind of love we never thought possible. We love you more than you will truly ever know. Thank you for choosing us.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

The Charlie’s Angels actress and her husband announced the arrival of their second child on March 23. They had a daughter. “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome, and We are all so happy he is here! They shared a joint Instagram post. They didn’t share any pictures for privacy reasons.

Tessa and Barron Hilton

Hilton and Tessa met in St. Bart’s in 2016 and married two years later. They were already parents to Caspian and their daughter Milou Alizee. Now, they’ve welcomed their third child on March 8. They announced the exciting news by posting a monochrome picture of their newborn son and wrote, “Apollo Winter Hilton 03.08.2024.”

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae

On June 18, singer Kane and wife Jae were blessed with their third child. The next day, they shared pictures from the hospital with their fans through Instagram: a baby boy, “Krewe Allen Brown on 6.18.” They are also the parents of daughters.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

The High School Musical Actress and husband welcomed their first baby on July 3, Tucker’s birthday. They have not officially announced the exact date and gender of the baby. They were seen leaving the hospital carrying little one, Vanessa, in a wheelchair while Tucker was holding their stuff.

Aly Michalka and Stephen Ringer

The couple married in 2015 and welcomed their son on April 21. They confirmed the news on June 12th:”We’ve been enjoying every minute with our baby boy these past weeks, and we can’t help but marvel at this miracle we were given.” They named him Jack after Michalka’s late grandfather, while Francis is Stephen’s family name.

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel

They made an official announcement in June while their twins were born in April. They are blessed with a baby boy and a baby girl. They uploaded pictures of babies with them and wrote, “Welcome to the world Cooper and Maya!”

Darren Criss and Mia Swier

The couple already has a baby girl but welcomed a baby boy this time. On June 3, baby boy “Brother Laszio Criss” was born. They shared a cute picture of the baby wrapped in a Star Wars blanket and sunglasses covering his eyes.

Bliss Poureetezadi and Zach Goytowski

The season 4 Love is Blind alums welcomed their first child, “Galileo Terri Rayne,” who was born on April 26th. They said, “We are forever changed and are so blessed to spend the rest of our lives loving her. She is our moon, our stars, the center of our universe.”

Mindy Kaling

She has been relatively private about her dating life but shared her most immense happiness with her fans through social media. She wrote, “In late February, I gave birth to my daughter, Anne.”She celebrated her 45th birthday on June 24 and wrote about her baby girl, saying she had the best birthday present.

Erin Foster and Simon Tikhman

Erin revealed her pregnancy in November 2023, almost four years after her marriage. The couple welcomed their first baby, a baby girl, on May 17 at home. They call her Noa. Two days later, she shared her feelings on Instagram: “Truly the most insane experience of my life, with the best ending.

Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon

The internet sensation Paytas gave birth to a baby girl named Elvis on May 24. She shared a picture and wrote, “Proud to announce the safe and happy arrival of our precious daughter, Elvis Paytas Hacmon 05.24.24.”

Tenly Molzahn

Molzahn announced her second pregnancy on November 13th, 2023. She welcomed her second daughter on May 23rd, announced on Instagram with an audio recording of the moment when she was born. She wrote, “We have a beautiful and healthy baby girl in our arms! More to come!!! The couple already parent to a daughter, who was born in September 2020.

Kristen Welker and John Hughes

“Meet the Press” anchor Kristen and husband John were blessed with a second child via surrogate on May 30th. They have named him John. Kristen informed her surrogate that she was doing great, and she called her “angel on earth.”

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge

Sofia shared a snap of her newborn’s feet and wrote, “Eloise Samantha Grainge 5.20.24 best day of my life.” She made this post on Instagram on May 24th

Derrick and Nicole Kosinski

“You made Mommy’s Day extra special this year. I love you both so much.” On May 12, Derrick expressed his emotions and welcomed baby boy Maverick. He added, “Thank you, God, for a healthy baby boy.”

Stephen and Ayesha Curry

On May 27th , the couple made a joint Instagram post in which they shared their happiness with their fans, revealed the birthdate of their child, “May 11” and his name, “Caius Chai,” and wrote, “Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!” He is their fourth child, and the couple is grateful for him.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff

Jeremy and Audrey are already parents to three kids, and they have now welcomed their fourth baby on May 23rd. Jeremy shared that Audrey delivered her in their bedroom, which must have been a profound experience for the couple. He shared pictures and captioned “

“Audrey is a superhero, and Mirabella is beautiful. Very grateful”