43 Celebrities Who Lost Their Pets

Saying goodbye to your loved pets is one of the saddest feelings or pain in the world and just like normal people, Hollywood celebrities are no exception to this. Just like anyone else, many well-known celebrities have stated that the mere presence of their pets brought so much joy in their lives. So, in this article, we will tell you about 43 celebrities who have undergone the pain of losing their pet and how they dealt with the emotional loss.

JoJo Siwa

The American dancer and actress, JoJo Siwa also works as a singer and YouTuber. She is famous around the world for appearing in two seasons of Dance Moms as a dancer alongside her real-life mother Jessalynn Siwa. In 2023, The J Team actress posted a TikTok video and revealed the news of the passing of her puppy Tooie. She stated that two months ago her puppy joined the family and brought joy and laughter into their lives. Also, she mentioned that Tooie was involved in an accident and she will miss him more than words could explain. No further details were provided by the actress.

Billie Eilish

The singer and songwriter is famous throughout the world for her songs and albums. In 2015, she gained fame after releasing her song, Ocean Eyes. In 2023, the pop star shared her grief over the death of her childhood dog named, Pepper. In an Instagram post, Billie Eilish announced the death of her lifelong best friend. She mentioned that her dog was strong enough because she lived for 15 years and she will definitely meet her again someday. The post contained several pictures which showed how Billie and her dog grew together.

Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical actress started her professional life at a very young age and is famous for appearing in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. In addition to being an actress, Tisdale is also a singer and has released many songs and albums such as Guilty Pleasure and Headstrong. However, in the past few years, she has lost two of her pets named, Blondie and Maui. In 2019, Tisdale revealed via an Instagram post that her dog Maui had passed away and was her soulmate. Later in 2021, she announced that her other dog Blondie lost her life. She stated that Blondie was her 17-year-old family member, who brought sheer joy into her family.

Millie Bobby Brown

The British actress gained internal recognition for starring in the Netflix series, Stranger Things as Eleven. In 2020, Millie Bobby Brown announced the death of her dog, Dolly who joined her family in 2011. The Enole Homes actress revealed that she was utterly heartbroken by the passing of her best friend and did not know how to explain the emotional pain. Also, Dolly was the heart and soul of the Brown family and her loyalty was incomparable. According to Millie, anyone who ever met Dolly just knew how special she was. The actress revealed no other details about the dog’s passing.

Lorde

She is a singer and songwriter from New Zealand who is known around the world for her style of pop music. Pure Heroine, Melodrama, and Solar Power are some of her well-known albums. In 2019, Lorde revealed in a message to her fans that her beloved dog, Pearl has passed away. She stated that Pearl came into her life in 2018 and almost immediately changed everything. In her life, her dog brought an immense amount of joy and also gave her a purpose for living. However, she noted that Pearl had been sick in various forms throughout his life, and before his death, his sickness took a sudden turn. When Lorde took him to the specialists, Pearl had two heart attacks about an hour apart. After the 2nd one, he sadly died.

Joey King

The American actress gained widespread fame for appearing in The Kissing Booth film series as Elle Evans, a late-blooming teenager. However, in the past few years, the Going In Style actress has lost two of her beloved pets. In 2020, she said goodbye to her goofy pet Charlie who stayed with her for 15 and a half years. One year later, in 2021, she uploaded an Instagram post and announced the death of her sweet Angel just a few days before her 15th birthday. King wrote in the post that she was heartbroken and did not know how to explain her pain in words.

Miley Cyrus

The famous singer and songwriter is a pop icon, who is often regarded as the Teen Queen of the 2000s. In 2014, by uploading a Twitter post, Miley announced the unfortunate death of her beloved dog Floyd who died after being attacked by a coyote. She mentioned in the post that she did not want this to be real because she was utterly heartbroken. Also, to honor her pet, Miley got a tattoo that stated, With a little help from my fwends. In 2015, Miley also lost her pet fish Pablow and to honor her pet, she got a tattoo on her arm and also recorded a tribute song. Later in 2019, she lost her dear friend Bubba Sue aka Pig Pig, who she adopted in 2014 after the death of her dog. In 2021, she also mourned the loss of her dog, Mary Jane, who died after being diagnosed with cancer.

Demi Lovato

The Barney & Friends actress has lost two of her beloved pets in the past. In 2015, Demi Lovato announced in a now-deleted Twitter post that her dog, Buddy, whom she shared with her former partner, Wilmer Valderrama, passed away after being attacked by a coyote. It was said that the coyote sneaked in and attacked the defenseless dog leaving him dead and it was Lovato who discovered his dead body. Later in 2019, The Tell Me You Love Me singer said goodbye to her other dog, Bailey. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Lovato wrote that she was heartbroken by the passing of her pet. In 2021, the Lovato family also mourned the death of their dog Bella.

Ed Sheeran

He is an English singer and songwriter, who began writing songs at the young age of 11. Perfect, Shape of You, Photograph, and Thinking Out Loud are some of his blockbuster hits. In 2019, when Ed Sheeran was on a musical tour, his kitten Graham passed away in a sudden accident. The singer posted a picture of Graham on his Instagram in which the little cat can be seen snuggled up to his guitar. He captioned the post with just a broken heart. Liberty Shaw, the partner of Sheeran’s manager Stuart Camp, also posted the cat’s picture and revealed that he died after being hit by a car.

Sadie Stanley

The actress and singer has appeared in many shows and movies, but she is most famous for starring in Kim Possible. In 2019, the Sleepover actress revealed that her cat, Jasper, had tragically passed away at a very young age. She mentioned that her cat had a genetic heart disease that took his life. Also, Stanley revealed that she loved Jasper more than anything in this world, and he was a really special animal. Her pet brought joy and happiness to her and her family.

Lauren Jauregui

The singer and songwriter rose to fame as a member of Fifth Harmony, a best-selling girl group. In 2019, just hours after Lauren’s pup Gracie took the award for cutest musician’s pet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the singer announced in a Twitter post that she had passed away a few days ago. The Worth It singer stated that her angel was taken away from her too soon due to a freak accident that caused breathing complications. Further, she mentioned that her essence is with her forever and prayed that she must be in a better place now.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. They got married in 2019 and finalized their divorce in 2023, after four years of togetherness. In 2019, days after returning from their honeymoon in Maldives, the couple suffered the tragic loss of their Alaskan Klee Kai dog, Waldo Picasso. The couple revealed that their dog passed away after being hit by a car while on a walk with the couple’s dog walker. It was stated that he got spooked by a pedestrian, broke free, and ran into a street. Also, as a tribute to their loving dog, the couple got matching tattoos.

Lili Reinhart

The next famous personality who mourned the death of her beloved pet is Lili Reinhart. In 2019, by uploading an Instagram post, the Riverdale actress announced the death of her pup, Delilah. Lili wrote in the caption that her dog was her best friend and deepest love and is forever grateful for the bond they shared. Also, the American actress mentioned that she cannot imagine a world without her pup. It was revealed that Delilah was diagnosed with liver cancer a few weeks prior to her death.

Shay Mitchell

The Canadian actress and entrepreneur is popular for starring in Pretty Little Liars as Emily Fields. In 2019, Shay Mitchell mourned the death of her beloved childhood dog, Honey who stayed with her for 19 years. In an Instagram post, she mentioned that losing a childhood pet, who has lived for a long time with your family, hits such as deep spot in the heart. Also, Mitchell stated that though she is heartbroken by the loss, she is also relieved that her dog is not in pain anymore.

Zac Efron

The Hollywood actor started his professional career in the 2000s and became popular for starring as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical trilogy. In 2016, Efron shared the sad news that his dog, an Australian Shepherd whom he referred to as Puppy Efron passed away. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Baywatch actor stated that through thick and thin, his dog has been his best friend. In the caption, he quoted the lines of Chance the Rapper’s song Finish Line.

Justin Beiber

The Canadian singer is widely known as a pop icon and rose to prominence after releasing his song, Baby. This song was released as a part of his debut album, My World 2.0. In 2014, Beiber revealed by uploading an Instagram post that his best friend, Sammy had passed away. He stated in the caption that Sammy was the best puppy ever. It has been reported that when Justin Beiber moved to a new city in 2009 and had no friends, his pup was there for him. He was a comfort to the pop star and a beloved friend.

Orlando Bloom

The English actor is famous for playing the role of Legolas in the Lord of the Rings film series. In 2020, after going missing for a few weeks and finding his collar, Bloom revealed in an emotional Instagram post that his beloved pet, Mighty had passed away. He announced that his dog was on the other side now, following a 7-day search from sunrise to sunset. In the post, Bloom paid a heartfelt tribute to his pup by getting his name inked on his chest. Further, he said he feels grateful to have learned from his dog that love is eternal.

Jennifer Aniston

The American actress has gained fame for playing the character of Rachel Green on the sitcom, FRIENDS. In the past few years, Aniston has said goodbye to two of her beloved pets, Norman and Dolly. In 2011, it was reported that the popular celebrity lost her Welsh corgi-terrier mix, Norman, at 15. No further details about the death were revealed. As a tribute to her beloved dog, Aniston got his name tattooed on her right foot. Later in 2019, Aniston’s other pet, Dolly, passed away, and she shared this with her ex-husband Justin Theroux. In the loving memory of her late pup, she wears a silver pendant featuring a portrait of the German Shepherd.

Jonathan Van Ness

The American hairstylist is known in the Hollywood industry as J.V.N. Also, he is a popular television personality and podcast host. In 2018, Ness lost his 13-year-old cat, Bug, and announced the news in an Instagram post. Later In 2019, Ness announced via an Instagram post that his cat, Bug the 2nd, fell out of an open window while he was sleeping and sadly passed away. Ness wrote in the emotional post that he cannot explain the pain he has been going through. Also, he explained that he was sharing his grief to let the people in his life know why he would not be happy for some time. As a tribute to his late pet, he urged the people to make donations to animal shelters.

Sandra Bullock

The award-winning actress made her film debut in 1987 by appearing in the thrilling film, Hangmen. In 2018, Bullock revealed that after her father passed away in September, she lost two of her beloved dogs, Poppy and Ruby. She revealed that her dogs were extra special because Ruby had just two legs and Poppy had three legs. Bullock stated that Poppy who was a Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix, was adopted by her and her ex-husband Jesse James in California when she lost a leg in a car accident.

Chrissy Teigen

The American model and TV personality is famous for being the wife of John Legend. In 2018, it was reported that the couple’s beloved dog, Puddy, who was an English bulldog passed away after staying with the couple for 10 years. The couple took the pet in during the first year of their dating. Teigen and Legend have always mentioned that Puddy had been through their thick and thin times. Later in 2021, Chrissy Teigen revealed in an Instagram post that the couple’s beloved French bulldog, Pippa, who also stayed for 10 years, unfortunately died. She wrote under the picture that her pet died in her arms.

Pink

The singer and songwriter from America is known throughout the world for her rock-influenced pop songs. In 2018, Pink revealed through an Instagram post that her 16-year-old dog, Frangelica ‘Nanni’ Moore Hart had passed away. She posted a picture of herself kissing her dog’s snout and thanked her dog for waiting for her to get home.

Gus Kenworthy

The British-American actor and YouTuber is also a former freestyle skier who won a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics. In 2018, the celebrity revealed in an Instagram post that his dog Beemo had tragically passed away due to a fatal heart-related birth defect that he did not know about. The news came just months after Kenworthy rescued his dog from a South Korean meat farm during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. In the post, Kenworthy mentioned that Beemo was the best thing ever happening to him.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria is a popular actress who works as a Hollywood director and producer. In 2018, just a few days before giving birth to her first child, Longoria revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post that her beloved dog, Jinxy had passed away. She explained that her longtime love died in her arms at the vet after suffering a stroke that he could not come back from. She revealed that Jinxy was 15 years old at the time of his death, which is 96 in dog years.

Ian Somerhalder

The retired actor is popular for starring as Damon Salvatore in the drama series, The Vampire Diaries. In 2018, the actor and his wife, Nikki Reed mourned the loss of their beloved dog, Ira. In an emotional Instagram post, Ian Somerhalder announced the tragedy of the German Shepherd’s passing. He stated in the caption of the picture that she died from an unceasing cancer battle. Also, Ian mentioned that she was one of the most incredible animals and she will stay in his heart forever.

Khloé Kardashian

The American socialite rose to fame after appearing in Keeping Up with the Kardashians with her family. In 2018, Khloé Kardashian revealed in an Instagram post that her beloved 14-year-old dog, Gabbana passed away, just a few months before she gave birth to her first child, True Thompson. She stated that Gabbana was her first child and companion. In the episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe takes the dog to the vet where she finds out that Gabbana is too weak to stand. The doctors then told her that the dog had a heart-based tumor which slowed down the heart rate.

Tom Hardy

The actor is famous for appearing in many movies and shows including Black Hawk Down, This Means War, Band of Brothers, and The Virgin Queen. In 2017, Tom Hardy revealed that his loyal pooch, Woodstock aka Woody had lost his life due to an aggressive Polymyositis. He mentioned that his beloved pet was just 6 years old when he died. In a heartfelt letter for his late dog, Hardy wrote that he was an angel and a best friend and is grateful for his loyal companionship. Further, Woody was a labrador mix who accompanied Hardy to many of his celebrity events.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The actor is popular for playing the character of Negan in The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: Dead City. In 2015, Morgan revealed that his beloved dog, Bisou passed away after 19 years and to honor his rescue dog, he got her name tattooed on his arm. Morgan revealed that he rescued Bisou on the Venice Broadwalk, where some kids were selling three litters of puppies. The tattoo on the right arm of the actor was made by Keavan Rivers who also posted it on his Instagram profile.

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe is a popular actor and musician who also works as a director in the entertainment industry. For starring in L.A. Confidential, the actor gained widespread recognition. In 2023, he mourned the death of his beloved pet, Louis, who passed away after being hit by a truck. In a heartbreaking Twitter post, the Oscar-winning actor revealed that Louis was just 16 months old and passed away exactly two years after the star’s father died. Also, Crowe mentioned that he tried to take him to the vet, but he tragically died in his arms.

Guy Fieri

The restaurateur and author is famous around the world for being an exceptional television presenter. In 2023, Guy Fieri revealed through a Twitter post that his beloved dog, Cowboy passed away shortly before the Food Network star’s 55th birthday. He wrote in the post that the day of Cowboy’s passing was the saddest day of his life because he brought abundant love and energy to his family. Also, he will always miss his best friend.

Julianne Hough

The next actress who mourned the passing of her beloved pet is Julianne Hough. She is a famous dancer and actress who made her acting debut in 2001. In 2019, the Safe Haven actress revealed that after ten days of asking for a separation from Brooks Laich, her two beloved dogs, Lexy and Harley, were killed by coyotes. On The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, Hough revealed that she was in the Lake Tahoe area for a bachelorette party when the attack happened. Her assistant immediately informed her and flew back to her home. She explained that Lexi and Harley were her kids, and they went everywhere with her.

Nicola Peltz

The famous actress is known worldwide for appearing in Bates Motel as Bradley Martin. In 2024, Nicola Peltz revealed that her beloved dog, Nala tragically after being groomed by John Ceballos, who works at HoundSpa in New York. She claimed that her pet returned from the grooming session with a pulsating chest and in severe distress. After this, Peltz took her dog to the vet who observed that Nala’s tongue was blue, she had fluid in her lungs, and suffered neurological damage. However, due to her severe condition, Peltz’s longtime love died just two hours after being groomed. Also, the actress has filed a complaint against the grooming company.

Jenna Dewan

The actress and dancer is well-known for playing the role of Nora Clark in the film, Step Up. In 2024, Dewan announced in a goodbye Instagram post that her longtime pet, Meeka died at the age of 18. She mentioned in the caption of the post that she and the late dog had more eras together than Taylor Swift. Further, Dewan stated that Meeka was by her side for literally everything and showed her that she could become a mother.

Tom Holland

One of the most popular actors of his generation, Tom Holland is popular for playing the character of Spider-Man in MCU’s superhero films. In 2024, the well-known actor’s father, Dominic Holland, announced that the family’s longtime best friend and constant companion, Tessa had passed away in a series of Instagram posts. In another post, he revealed that the Holland family planted a tree in memory of Tessa, who was adopted in 2014. After this, Tom Holland took to his official Instagram account and uploaded his dog’s picture by writing, Missing My Lady.

Angie Harmon

The actress and model won the Seventeen’s modeling contest at the age of 15 and became well-known. In 2024, the Law & Order actress revealed that her dog, Oliver, was shot and killed by Christopher Anthoney Reid, an Instacart delivery driver. Harmon revealed that she was feeding her two squirrels at her home when she heard a gunshot. She glanced down from the 2nd floor and saw her dog lying helpless on the ground. Later, Harmon filed a suit against Instacart and the delivery driver for trespassing, invasion of privacy, and negligence. The delivery driver stated in the court that he shot the dog in self-defense.

Paris Hilton

The American personality was regarded as New York’s leading It Girl in 2001. She then appeared in Cooking with Paris, Hollywood Love Story, and The American Meme. In 2023, the famous figure announced on Instagram that her beloved chihuahua, Harajuku Bi*ch, had passed away at the age of 23. She revealed in the post that the dog was her companion and filled her life with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Also, she said that words cannot explain the immense pain she has been going through.

Seth Rogan

The actor and comedian made his first movie appearance in 2001 when he played a minor role in Donnie Darko. In 2023, the Knocked Up actor revealed through an emotional Instagram post that after nearly 14 years of togetherness, his beloved dog Zelda had died. He explained in the caption that she was a perfect girl who taught him about love, resilience, kindness, and strength. Also, she was a magical creature who had gigantic buggy eyes. Further, Rogan shared special highlights about Zelda and his memories with her.

Pete Davidson

He is an actor and comedian who started his professional career in the early 2010s by starring in Guy Code, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and many more films and shows. In 2023, the former Saturday Night Live funnyman announced through Dave Sirus’s Instagram account that his beloved dog, Henry had passed away. He stated in the caption that Henry was just 2 years old and suddenly got very sick. Davidson revealed that his family adopted Henry at the start of the pandemic. Also, in the end, he said Henry was the sweetest and happiest dog ever.

Janelle Brown

The writer and journalist is known for appearing in the show, Sister Wives. In 2023, Brown announced in an emotional Instagram post that her sweet dog, Jack had passed away. She revealed that her dog was diagnosed with an auto-immune type disorder, which was initially manageable with medications. But suddenly, Jack’s health took a turn and his condition got worse. In the caption, Brown thanked the vets at the Canyon Pet Hospital who tried everything to save her longtime best friend. But Jack’s body couldn’t overcome the disease.

John Mulaney

The actor and writer also works as a stand-up comedian and producer in the entertainment industry. In 2023, the Mulaney actor revealed in an Instagram post that his beloved dog, Petunia had passed away. He wrote that he loved the tiny French Bulldog from the first moment and will always love her from the bottom of his heart. Also, John Mulaney shared the pet with his ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler.

Halsey

The award-winning songwriter and singer has received many awards and honors for their different singing voice. In 2022, the Without Me singer announced via a now-deleted Instagram post that their beloved dog, Jagger had passed away after suffering from Myelomalacia. Further, they stated that the dog was just 5 years old and died due to an uncommon and unfair condition with a catastrophic prognosis. In 2017, Halsey adopted the dog when he was only a few weeks old. They named the pet after Mick Jagger.

Vanessa Bryant

The model and philanthropist is known around the world for being the widow of Kobe Bryant. In 2022, Bryant announced through an Instagram post that her beloved dog, Crucio had passed away. She mentioned in the post that the Bryant family will miss the sweet boy forever. Also, she thanked Crucio for always watching over the family.

Mandy Moore

The singer and actress rose to prominence in 1999 after releasing her debut single, Candy. In 2020, Moore announced on her official Instagram account that her pet, Joni Mitchell had passed away. In the caption, the This Is Us actress revealed that Joni was almost 13 years old and had a major surgery a few days ago to remove a mass on her liver. Though she was recovering well, her condition got worse suddenly.