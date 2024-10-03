34 Celebrities Who Have Expensive Dog Breeds

Dogs are one of the most popular animals among Hollywood celebrities to keep as their pets. Therefore, some celebrities choose the normal breed of dogs, whereas there are some who go the extra mile by selecting those breeds that are expensive and quite rare. So, in this article, we will discuss about 34 celebrities who have costly dog breeds as their pets and will also showcase the special bond they share.

Carrie Fisher

The first celebrity who owns one of the most expensive dog breeds, French Bulldog, is Carrie Fisher. She was an American actress who was famous around the world for playing the character of Princess Leia in the original Star Wars films. Before her death, the Empire Strikes Back actress adopted Gary Fisher from her daughter, Billie, as a service dog who helped her in dealing with her bipolar disorder. Also, the dog was by Carrie’s side when she went into cardiac arrest and died in 2016. The French Bulldog is a celebrity himself because he has accompanied Carrie on her various press tours and has an Instagram page.

Demi Moore

The leading American actress in the 1980s and 1990s has a pet named Pilaf, who is a chihuahua, one of the most expensive dog breeds in the world. The pet joined the Moore family in 2022 and has since attended dozens of fashion shows and events with Demi Moore. Moore has revealed that the chihuahua was found by her daughter, Tallulah, on Facebook during the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the 1.2-pound Pilaf has recently graced the cover of Vogue’s Special Celebri-Dog collection called Dogue, with other pets of some renowned celebrities.

Megan Thee Stallion

The American rapper and singer, Megan Thee Stallion is known for having many pets, especially dogs. The Suga rapper owns six dogs, some of which belong to the most expensive breeds. Stallion owns three French bulldogs named 4oe, Oenita, and Dos. In addition to this, the Fever rapper also owns a cane corso named X. The other two dogs of the famous songwriter, 5ive, and Six are pit bulls.

Patrick Dempsey

The American actor, Patrick Dempsey is also a racing driver who has competed in many car racing events and competitions. The Grey’s Anatomy actor is amongst those celebrities in Hollywood who own an expensive breed of dogs. The actor has two French bulldogs, named Horton and Clementine. Horton is Patrick’s oldest dog who is currently 10 years old. Also, the actor shares both the French bulldogs with his wife, Jillian Dempsey.

2 Chainz

The American rapper initially became famous for being a member of the duo, Playaz Circle alongside the other rapper named Earl Conyers. Later, in 2012, 2 Chainz achieved notoriety as a solo artist when he signed a contract with Def Jam Recordings. The rapper owned a French bulldog, one of the expensive dog breeds, named TrappeyGoHard. In 2021, the dog also starred in the music video of Grey Area. However, in 2023, the adorable sidekick of the rapper passed away after staying with him for over nine years. In an Instagram post, 2 Chainz expressed his grief over his pet’s passing stating that it is hitting like a ton of brick.

Reese Witherspoon

Another famous figure who owns expensive dog breeds as her pet is Reese Witherspoon. She is an actress and film producer from America who began her professional career when she was a teenager. Freeway, Fear, Legally Blonde, Walk The Line, Election, and Big Little Lies are some of her work credits. Reese Witherspoon owns two French bulldogs named Minnie Pearl and Pepper. However, Pepper passed away in October 2020 and Reese Witherspoon also paid tribute to her. Weeks after the death of Pepper, the Sing actress introduced Minnie Pearl into her family and also uploaded an Instagram picture to give her fans a little glimpse.

Mario Lopez

The actor and television host is popular amongst his fans for playing the character of A.C. Slater on the Saved by the Bell and its sequel series. Also, he is known for featuring on Broadway and in many films. Apart from his professional life, Lopez is popular for owning expensive breeds of dogs. The actor is the owner of three French bulldogs named Oscar, Salvador, and Julio. However, one of his three dogs, Julio passed away in 2022 at the age of 13. By posting an Instagram picture, Lopez and his wife paid tribute to their pet and called him an awesome dog.

Martha Stewart

The writer and businesswoman from America gained mainstream success through her different businesses which include e-commerce, publishing, broadcasting, and merchandising. Also, she has written many bestselling books. Despite being famous for her quality of professional life, Stewart is famous for owning some expensive breeds of dogs. She has three French bulldogs named Crème Brûlée, Bête Noire, and Luna Moona, alongside two chow chow dogs named Empress Qin and Emperor Han.

Denise Richards

The model and actress also works as a television personality in the entertainment industry. Richards has gained mainstream success by being featured in The World Is Not Enough and Starship Troopers. By seeing the social media profiles of the actress, it can clearly be implied that she is an animal lover. The Wild Things actress owns a slew of dogs, some of which are expensive breeds. Richards has a golden retriever named Tucker, a French bulldog named Leo, a poodle mix named Luke, and a chihuahua mix named George. However, George died in 2022 after being with Richards for 15 years.

Dwayne Johnson

The American actor and professional wrestler started his acting career in 1999. He played the character of his father, Rocky Johnson, in an episode of That ’70s Show. His work credits include the Mummy Returns, The Scorpion King, The Rundown, and Walking Tall. Johnson owns two French bulldogs named Hobbs and Brutus. Hobbs was adopted by the actor in 2016 and was named after his Fast and Furious character. Also, in the same year, Brutus passed away.

Ty Dolla $ign

The record producer, songwriter, and singer became known to the world in 2014 after releasing his debut EP, Beach House EP. Paranoid, Beach House 3, Blase, Or Nah, Saved, and Free TC are some of his singles and albums. Ty Dolla owns a French bulldog named Julio, who appeared alongside Megan Thee Stallion’s dog 4oe in the music video for Hot Girl Summer.

Madonna

The famous singer and actress is often regarded as the Queen of Pop because of her exceptional musical career. Like a Virgin, True Blue, Holiday, Like a Virgin, Like a Prayer and The Immaculate Collection are some of her work credits. Apart from her stunning professional career, Madonna is also known for having many pets. She owns a French bulldog named Olga, who is rarely seen on the star’s social media profiles.

Hilary Duff

The award-winning actress and singer began her career at a young age when she starred in the series, Lizzie McGuire and its film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Cheaper by the Dozen, Cadet Kelly, A Cinderella Story, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Younger, and How I Met Your Father are some of her work credits. The businesswoman owns many pets, out of which some are among the most expensive breeds of dogs. The Santa Claus Lane actress had two chihuahuas named Lola and Coco who died, a Bernese Mountain dog named Dubois who died in 2016, a French bulldog named Beau who died in 2016, and another French bulldog named Peaches. Apart from these, Duff also owns a slew of other dogs.

Lady Gaga

The singer-songwriter from America has made for herself in the music industry by releasing chartbusting songs and albums. The Fame, Poker Face, Just Dance, Bad Romance, Telephone, Cheek To Cheek, and Joanne are some of her work credits. Apart from being famous for her extraordinary professional life, Lady Gaga is known for owning French bulldogs. The Rain On Me singer has three French bulldogs named Miss Asia Kinney, Koji, and Gustav. In 2021, the two dogs, Koji and Gustav were stolen in Hollywood when the 3 dogs were on a walk with their dog walker. Two days later, the dogs were returned and the culprit was sentenced.

Hugh Jackman

The actor is famous worldwide for playing the role of Wolverine in the X-Men film franchise and Deadpool & Wolverine. Also, he has made appearances in Kate & Leopold, Real Steel, Van Helsing, Australia, Prisoners, and The Front Runner are some of his work credits. The actor has two dogs, one of which is a French bulldog, and the other one is a terrier-poodle mix. The French bulldog named Dali was adopted by Jackman in 2010 and the terrier-poodle mix named Allegra joined the family weeks after. Hugh Jackman shares both the dogs with his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

Zach Braff

The comedian and actor is also a filmmaker who has appeared in many shows and movies including The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, In Dubious Battle, Blue Moon, and Getting to Know You. Despite being famous for his professional endeavors, Braff is also known for owning an expensive dog breed. The Scrubs actor had a French bulldog named Scooter. Also, he had two other dogs named Roscoe and Billie. However, Roscoe passed away in 2020 after being with Braff for 17 years.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

The celebrity couple, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, have been together for years now. In 2011, the couple got engaged, and in 2013, they exchanged vows with each other. Since then, they both have extended their family by welcoming their kids and some furry friends. Teigen and Legend owns some of the most expensive dog breeds, including an English bulldog and two French bulldogs. The English bulldog Puddy was the couple’s first pet who died after staying with them for ten years. Their other pet, a French bulldog named Pippa died in 2021. The couple has 4 dogs: a French bulldog, Penny, a Bassett hound, Pearl, a Poodle, Petey, and Pebbles.

Miley Cyrus

The American singer and actress became a teen idol when she played the character of Hannah Montana in a Disney Channel television series. The Can’t Be Tamed singer is an animal lover who has many pets, including dogs, some of which belong to the most expensive breeds. Cyrus has a Rottweiler-beagle mix named Happy whom she found in 2012, a pitbull named Milky, a German shepherd mix named Bo Cyrus, a pitbull mix named Mary Jane who died in 2021, and a chihuahua mix named Bean. Apart from these, Cyrus also had other pets.

Jake Gyllenhaal

The American actor has a professional career that spans over 30 years. Jake is the son of Stephen Gyllenhaal and began acting as a child in the 1991 film, City Slickers. In addition to his professional career, the Donnie Darko actor is known for having pets, who belong to some expensive breeds. The actor has a German shepherd named Atticus, whose name is based on the character from a book called, To Kill a Mockingbird. Also, Jake has a puggle named Boo Radley. The actor keeps his personal life private so the dogs are only spotted with him when they are out for a walk.

Ben Affleck

The award-winning actor and filmmaker started his professional life by starring in The Voyage of the Mimi as a child. Since then, Affleck has appeared in many shows and films and earned recognition. The Good Will Hunting actor is an animal lover and owns two dogs, one of which is an expensive breed. The actor has a German shepherd, Hutch, whom he adopted in 2011. The dog has been a part of Affleck’s family since he was with Jennifer Garner. The other pet of the actor is a Labrador named Martha.

Cameron Diaz

The American actress is one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood who has worked in comedy and drama. Some of her work credits include the Mask, My Best Friend’s Wedding, There’s Something About Mary, Gangs of New York, and Charlie’s Angles. The actress is an animal lover who has been spotted rescuing injured and needy animals. In 2008, Diaz took in a German shepherd for some time. After finding the injured dog, the actress cared for the dog at her Hollywood Hills home and later gave it back to the owner.

Nick Jonas

The next Hollywood celebrity who owns some of the most expensive dog breeds in the world is Nick Jonas. He is a singer, and songwriter from America who also works as an actor in the entertainment industry. The Last Year Was Complicated singer has three furry friends whom he shares with his wife, Priyanka Chopra. The couple has a German shepherd named Gino, a chihuahua named Diana, and a husky/Australian shepherd mix named Panda. In 2020, Nick Jonas joked in an interview that he and his wife would be very happy if their dogs became more famous than them.

Paris Hilton

The American media personality is famous around the world for being the granddaughter of Conrad Hilton. Also, she has been featured in many TV series such as Cooking with Paris, The World According to Paris, and The American Meme. Apart from her work life, the author of Confessions of an Heiress is also known for her love of dogs. It has been reported that she has a 2-story luxurious doggy mansion for her beloved pets. Hilton had a chihuahua named Tinkerbell who died after 14 years, a teacup Pomeranian named Prince Hilton, a chihuahua named Diamond Baby who was lost in 2022, and four Pomeranians named Ether, Crypto, Marilyn Monroe, and Baby Luv. Peter Pan, Princess Paris Jr, Prada, Harajuku, Dolce, and Prince Tokyo Gizmo Hilton are other chihuahuas of the celebrity.

Britney Spears

The American singer is one of the best-selling music artists who is often regarded as Princess Of Pop. Apart from her musical career, Spears is known around the world for owning expensive dogs. The Toxic Pony singer owns a Doberman named Porsha, an Australian shepherd named Sawyer, two chihuahuas named Bit Bit and Lucky, and a Yorkshire terrier named London. However, when Sam Asghari and Britney Spears filed for divorce, Porsha was taken by Sam full-time. Recently, the singer has adopted a Maltese named Snow.

Joe Manganiello

The American actor began his professional career in movies when he appeared as Flash Thompson in Spider-Man. True Blood, Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, How I Met Your Mother, and Justice League are some of his work credits. Manganiello is known for owning a chihuahua/pomeranian mix dog named Bubbles. The Hollywood actor shares the pet with his former wife, Sofia Vergara. Also, while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor stated that the dog loves him more than Sofia and often shows favoritism.

Vanessa Hudgens

The actress and singer from America rose to prominence when she played the role of Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film series. Also, Hudgens is known for owning an expensive dog which she loves the most. The actress has a toy poodle mix dog named Darla, who she adopted in 2016. Often, Darla is spotted on the Instagram account of Vanessa Hudgens. Earlier, she had a toy poodle mix dog named Shadow, who passed away in 2016.

Justin and Hailey Beiber

Justin Beiber and his wife Hailey are one of the It Couples of Hollywood. In August 2024, the couple welcomed their son into the world. Apart from their personal and professional lives, the couple is known for being dog lovers. They have two pets named Oscar and Piggy Lou. The first one is a Maltese Yorkie, whereas the other is a Yorkshire terrier. Both dogs are loved by the couple, who often post pictures of their pets on Instagram.

Hailey Steinfeld

The American actress and singer became an international sensation when she appeared in the film, True Grit in 2010. Since then, Hailey has starred in many films and shows and has gained significant fame. The Ender’s Game actress currently has two dogs, a Yorkshire terrier, and a small puppy who looks exactly like the terrier. The Yorkshire terrier named Martini joined the Steinfeld family in 2020 and also has a separate Instagram account. In 2022, the actress adopted Brando and welcomed him to the world by posting a heartfelt Instagram picture.

Colton Underwood

Before becoming a renowned television personality, Colton Underwood was a professional footballer. He was one of the promising contestants in the 14th season of The Bachelorette. Apart from professional life, the former defensive end is known for owning an expensive breed of dog. In 2020, The Masked Singer contestant adopted a German shepherd/husky/Lab mix dog named Zooka. He shared the news on his Instagram account by posting an adorable picture, which has now been deleted. Also, Colton has a rescue dog named Scout.

Selena Gomez

The American singer and actress started her career as a child actress by appearing in Barney & Friends. After becoming a teen idol, Gomez rose to prominence as a singer by releasing three studio albums. Recently, she founded Rare Beauty, a makeup and cosmetics brand. The Same Old Love singer has always been a dog lover and owns two rescue dogs named, Winnie and Daisy. Both the pets belong to the poodle breed but one is a white poodle whereas the other is a caramel-colored poodle. Winnie was adopted in 2019 whereas Daisy was adopted by Gomez in 2020.

Drew Barrymore

The actress and talk show host also works as a producer in the entertainment industry. She belongs to the Barrymore family of actors and began her career as a child actress. Apart from her professional endeavors, Drew is known for being an animal lover who lives with seven pets. The actress has a snake, cats, and dogs in her home who she loves from all her heart. One of her dogs, Lucy, is a golden retriever, which is an expensive breed.

Hannah Brown

The television personality and model is also a beauty pageant titleholder. She gained success when she was placed in the Top 7 of The Bachelor Season 23. Currently, she lives with her boyfriend Adam Woolard in Nashville. In 2022, the couple took the next step in their relationship and adopted an expensive dog, an Australian Labradoodle. They named the dog Wally and shared the news in an Instagram post.

Lily Collins

The next celebrity who owns an expensive dog is the famous Lily Collins. She is an actress who started performing on screen at the age of 2. Since then, she has gained fame and has starred in many films and shows. The Emily In Paris actress has a pet named Redford, a pug-terrier mix, whom she adopted back in 2019. Often, the pet of the actress is featured on her Instagram account though the dog has a social media account of its own.

Justin Theroux

The American actor and filmmaker rose to prominence when he starred in the 2001 film Mulholland Drive. Theroux is also known for owning a pit bull mix dog named Kuma, whom he adopted in 2018 after she was rescued from a horrific hurricane. The actor updates his fans about Kuma by posting Instagram pictures. In 2021, the official social media profile of the pet was launched.