25+ Celebrities Who Have Been Married Many Times and Still Believe in True Love

In 2024, as dating without labels and non-committal relationships have become increasingly popular, marriage has become a less common choice. Despite this shift, some celebrities continue to embrace the tradition, not just once but multiple times, some even three or four times.

A lot of celebrities have exchanged vows multiple times, proving that even amid the glitter and glamour, the search for true love remains a compelling journey. Despite the fairy-tale image often associated with their lives, stars face the same romantic relationship challenges as everyone else. Whether they find themselves in mismatched relationships, grow beyond their spouses, or simply drift into different lifestyles, many celebrities refuse to give up on the hope of lasting love. This relentless pursuit highlights a universal truth: love, with all its trials, is worth chasing again and again.

Their love stories highlight the resilience and hope in all of us, proving that the desire for connection and commitment is alive and well, even in a rapidly changing world.

Here’s a list of 30 celebrities who have been married many times and still believe in true love.

Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton’s romantic journey has seen six trips down the aisle. His first marriage was to Melissa Lee Gatlin from 1978 to 1980, producing a daughter named Amanda Brumfield. In 1986, he exchanged vows with Toni Lawrence for a brief period.

Thorton’s marital path continued in 1990 with Cynda Williams, but their union dissolved within two years. He then shared parenthood with former Playboy model Pietra Dawn Cherniak during their marriage from 1993 to 1997, blessing them with two sons. Following his split from actress Angelina Jolie in 2003, Thornton found love again with Connie Angland, culminating in marriage in 2014 after a 12-year courtship, welcoming a daughter named Bella into their lives.

Thornton’s journey through multiple marriages reveals a steadfast belief in the enduring power of true love.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson’s love life has been a rollercoaster, featuring a string of quick marriages. From her whirlwind union with Tommy Lee in 1995, lasting three years and producing two children, to short-lived marriages with Kid Rock in 2006 and poker player Rick Salomon in 2007. Despite remarriage attempts with Salomon in 2014 and a brief stint with producer Jon Peters in 2020, Anderson’s recent marriage to bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in 2020 also ended swiftly. Reflecting on her romantic journey on Jimmy Kimmel Live in February 2023, Anderson expressed hope for future love, embracing the uncertainty ahead.

Joan Collins

Joan Collins, the famous actress, has been married five times. She first wed actor Maxwell Reed from 1952 to 1956. Later, she married Anthony Newley from 1963 to 1971 and Ron Kass from 1972 to 1983. In 1985, she married Swedish singer Peter Holm, but they divorced in 1987. Finally, in 2002, she found true love with Percy Gibson, whom she calls “the most honorable man” she’s ever met. Collins’ journey teaches us to be patient and wait for the right person, as she believes in finding true love after experiencing many failed relationships.

Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra’s romantic life was a whirlwind, marked by four marriages that unfolded amidst his legendary career. His journey began with his childhood sweetheart, Nancy Barbato, with whom he shared marital bliss from 1939 to 1951, bringing three children into the world. Sinatra then captivated the world by marrying the glamorous Ava Gardner in 1951, their union ending after six tumultuous years. The spotlight followed him into marriage with actress Mia Farrow in 1966, though their bond dissolved just two years later. In 1976, Sinatra found enduring love with Barbara Marx, his partner until his passing in 1998, leaving behind a legacy of love and music.

Jennifer Lopez

When it comes to walking down the aisle, Lopez has taken the journey four times. Following a brief marriage to actor Ojani Noa in 1998, Lopez tied the knot with backup dancer Cris Judd in 2001, only to part ways in 2003. Her longest union was with actor and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares two children, before their divorce in 2014. Rekindling a flame from the early 2000s, Lopez and actor Ben Affleck exchanged vows in a heartfelt ceremony in July 2022, marking a second chance at love.

Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor’s romantic journey captivated the world with its seven marriages and eight weddings. At just 18, she exchanged vows with hotel heir Conrad Hilton, Jr. in 1950, but their union dissolved within months. In 1952, she wed actor Michael Wilding, announcing their separation in 1956 and finalizing their divorce in 1957. Taylor’s heartache continued with the tragic death of theater producer Mike Todd in 1958, only to find solace briefly with singer Eddie Fisher, who remarried 10 days after her divorce. Her most iconic union was with Richard Burton, marrying twice and divorcing in 1974 and 1976. Following divorces from John Warner and Larry Fortensky, Taylor’s legendary love story concluded, leaving behind a legacy of passion and resilience.

Melanie Griffith

Melanie Griffith, having exchanged vows four times, asserts she won’t pursue a fifth marriage, citing her contentment with her current life at 60 with four children. In an interview with InStyle magazine in August 2018, she questioned the relevance of marriage in her circumstances. Her marital history includes a brief union with actor Don Johnson in 1976, followed by a longer marriage to actor Steven Bauer from 1981 to 1989. After retying the knot with Johnson in 1989 until 1996, Griffith’s last marriage was to actor Antonio Banderas in 1996, ending in 2015.

Rue McClanahan

Golden Girls icon Rue McClanahan’s love life was as colorful as her on-screen persona, chronicled in her 2008 memoir “First Five Husbands… and the Ones Who Got Away.” Her marital journey began with Tom Bish in 1958, followed by unions with actor Norman Hartweg and Peter DeMaio. McClanahan’s quest for love led to marriages with Sam “Gussie” Fisher and Tom Keel, albeit ending in divorce. However, love found her again in 1997 when she tied the knot with actor Morrow Wilson, their bond enduring until her passing in 2010 at age 76, leaving behind a legacy of laughter and love.

George Foreman

Before marrying Mary Joan Martelly in 1985, renowned boxer George Foreman had four previous marriages. He was wed to Adrienne Calhoun from 1971 to 1974, Cynthia Lewis from 1977 to 1979, Sharon Goodson from 1981 to 1982, and Andrea Skeete from 1982 to 1985. With five sons, all bearing his name, and seven daughters from his relationships, Foreman’s family has grown significantly over the years.

James Cameron

James Cameron, famous for blockbusters like Titanic and Avatar, has walked down the aisle five times. His marital journey began with Sharon Williams from 1978 to 1984, followed by Gale Ann Hurd from 1985 to 1989. In 1989, he tied the knot with director Kathryn Bigelow, but their union ended in 1991. Next, he married Linda Hamilton in 1997, separating in 1999. Since 2000, Cameron has been happily married to former model and actress Suzy Amis. Reflecting on his past, he shared with The Guardian in August 2017 his appreciation for his strong, independent wife, Suzy.

Kenny Rogers

Kenny Rogers, the beloved singer, embarked on five marital journeys throughout his life, each leaving its mark. His first marriage to artist Janice Gordon lasted from 1958 to 1960, followed by a union with Jean Rogers from 1960 to 1963. Rogers then shared his life with Margo Anderson from 1964 to 1976 and actress Marianne Gordon from 1977 to 1993. Finally, in 1997, he found lasting love with Wanda Miller, with whom he spent 22 cherished years until his passing at age 81. Rogers’ legacy of music and love lives on through his five children and enduring melodies.

Liza Minnelli

Liza Minnelli has embraced matrimony four times. Her first walk down the aisle was with musician Peter Allen, a journey that lasted from 1967 to 1974. Following this, she exchanged vows with producer Jack Haley Jr. from 1974 to 1979. Sculptor Mark Gero became her husband from 1979 to 1992. Lastly, she married film producer David Gest, a union that spanned from 2002 to 2007.

Richard Pryor

Comedian Richard Pryor’s love life was a rollercoaster, with seven trips down the aisle and some repeat journeys.

His first marriage in 1961 to Patricia Price lasted only a year. Despite subsequent unions with Shelley Bonis, Deborah McGuire, and Jennifer Lee, divorces followed. Pryor even remarried actress Flynn Belaine twice in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Notably, he tied the knot again with Jennifer Lee in 2001, their union enduring until his death in 2005. Lee reflected on their tumultuous relationship, highlighting Pryor’s remorse and their eventual reconciliation, shedding light on the complexities of love amidst life’s challenges. His determination to keep trying, even after heartache, inspires others with his hopeful attitude towards love.

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman, now happily married to writer Gisele Schmidt since 2017, has navigated through several marriages. His first union was with actress Lesley Manville, resulting in son Alfie, from 1987 to 1990. Oldman then married actress Uma Thurman from 1990 to 1992. In 1997, he wed model Donya Fiorentino, welcoming two sons before their 2001 divorce. His fourth marriage, to singer and actress Alexandra Edenborough in 2008, concluded with divorce in 2015. Through the ups and downs of love, Oldman’s journey reflects the complexities of relationships and the pursuit of lasting happiness.

Barbara Walters

Before Barbara Walters passed away at 93 in December 2022, she experienced marriage four times with three different spouses. Her first marriage to Robert Henry Katz dissolved in 1955, lasting less than a year. In 1963, she wed theater producer Lee Guber, with whom she welcomed their daughter, Jacqueline Dena Guber, before divorcing in 1976. Walters then entered matrimony with TV producer Merv Adelson, tying the knot twice, initially from 1981 to 1984 and again from 1986 to 1992.

Mickey Rooney

Mickey Rooney’s love life was a whirlwind of marriages, humorously summed up by his quip in 1993: “Weddings? I’ve been to a lot of them.” His first marriage to actress Ava Gardner in 1942 was short-lived, followed by unions with Betty Jane Phillips, Martha Vickers, and Elaine Mahnken. In 1958, tragedy struck when his wife Barbara Ann Thomason was murdered. Rooney then married her friend Marge Lane briefly. Subsequent marriages to Carolyn Hockett and singer Jan Chamberlin followed. Despite life’s ups and downs, Rooney expressed love for each wife, affirming in 1993, “Absolutely. I loved every one of them.”

Larry King

Larry King’s romantic odyssey spanned eight marriages to seven women, a journey he humorously reflected upon in a 2020 interview he got married a lot. In his head, and that he’s not a marrying guy. His matrimonial ventures commenced in 1952 with Freda Miller, allegedly annulled by their disapproving parents.

Subsequent unions with Annette Kaye, Alene Akins (twice), Mickey Sutphin, Sharon Lepore, Julie Alexander, and Shawn Southwick characterized his varied romantic tapestry. His journey ended with Southwick, marking a lifelong pursuit of love amidst life’s changing tides.

Martin Scorsese

Director Martin Scorsese has embarked on five marriages throughout his life. His journey began with Laraine Marie Brennan in 1965, followed by Julia Cameron in 1977. Scorsese’s unions with Isabella Rossellini from 1979 to 1982 and Barbara De Fina from 1985 to 1991 followed suit. Since 1999, he has found enduring love with Helen Morris, with whom he shares a daughter named Francesca. Reflecting on his current marriage, Scorsese expressed deep admiration for Morris, emphasizing her companionship and the invaluable lessons he learns from her.

David Foster

David Foster, now happily married to Katharine McPhee since 2019 and proud parents to their child born in 2020, has experienced multiple marriages. His marital journey began with singer B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, followed by Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986. Foster then exchanged vows with songwriter Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and former model Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017. Reflecting on his diverse experiences, Foster acknowledges the fluid nature of marriage, stating in March 2024 that his fifth marriage with McPhee defies rigid expectations, embracing the ever-evolving dynamics of love and partnership.

Ben Folds

Singer-songwriter Ben Folds has embarked on the journey of marriage five times, each chapter marked by its own unique story. His first union, with Anna Goodman his childhood sweetheart, lasted from 1987 to 1992. Following this, Folds entered into brief marriages with Kate Rosen from 1996 to 1997 and musical artist Frally Hynes from 1999 to 2006, where the melodies of romance intertwined with life’s complexities. His marriage to Fleur Stanbrook from 2007 to 2011 showcased a period of growth and evolution. In 2017, Folds found companionship with former Royal Ballet dancer Emma Sandall, marking a new chapter of hope and possibility. Despite the twists and turns of his marital journey, Folds’ willingness to continue exploring the depths of love underscores his enduring belief in the power of connection and the pursuit of happiness.

Zsa Zsa Gabor

Zsa Zsa Gabor’s romantic saga is legendary, leading with a record number of marriages. From Turkish politician Burhan Asaf Belge in 1935 to Conrad Hilton, George Sanders, and Herbert Hutner, each chapter brought its own drama.

A whirlwind of unions followed, including Joshua S. Cosden Jr. and Jack Ryan, all ending in divorce. Even a one-day marriage to Felipe de Alba added to her mystique. Finally, in 1986, she found enduring love with Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt until her passing in 2016. In 2021, von Anhalt honored her final wish by burying her ashes in Budapest, a fitting tribute to her remarkable life.

Christie Brinkley

Brinkley has embarked on marriage four times, with architect Jean-François Allaux from 1973 to 1981, followed by Billy Joel from 1985 to 1994. Her union with real estate developer Richard Taubman lasted from 1994 to 1995 and architect Peter Cook from 1996 to 2008. Despite her past experiences, the supermodel entrepreneur shared in January 2024 that she remains open to another relationship but feels content with her current life. Brinkley emphasized the importance of being happy alone to enter a relationship for the right reasons and avoiding dependency on a partner.

Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, embarked on four marriages. Her journey began in 1988 with musician Danny Keough, resulting in the birth of their daughter, Riley Keough, before their separation in 1996. Shortly after, she wed music icon Michael Jackson, but their union ended the same year. In 2002, she married Nicolas Cage, yet their marriage dissolved just three months later, finalizing in 2004. Her final marriage was to Michael Lockwood in 2006, with whom she had twin daughters, Harper and Finley, before their divorce in 2016. Tragically, she passed away at 54 in January 2023.

Lana Turner

Lana Turner’s love life was just as interesting as her movies, with eight marriages. Her first one, with composer Artie Shaw in 1939, lasted only four months. Then, in 1942, she married actor Joseph Stephen Crane. But their marriage had problems because Crane was already married before, so they had to get an annulment in 1943. Even though they tried again for a short time, they ended up divorcing in 1944..

Turner then exchanged vows with socialite Henry J. Topping, Jr. in 1948, followed by actor Lex Barker in 1953, both ending in divorce. Subsequent marriages to businessman Fred May, CEO Robert Eaton, and hypnotist Ronald Dante showcased Turner’s tumultuous romantic life. She remained unmarried until her passing in 1995, leaving behind a legacy of glamour and intrigue. Turner’s series of marriages, despite their varying durations and outcomes, underscore her enduring belief in true love. Each time she got married, it was like starting fresh, believing in the chance for lasting happiness. Despite the ups and downs, she never stopped believing in the magic of love to change lives.

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage’s romantic journey has been marked by five marriages, each with its own unique tale. His first marriage to Patricia Arquette lasted from 1995 to 2001, followed by a short-lived union with Lisa Marie Presley in 2002. Cage then shared vows with Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016, welcoming a son named Kal-El. However, subsequent marriages to Erika Koike in 2019, annulled after four days, led to speculation. Surprising fans, Cage married girlfriend Riko Shibata in 2022. They welcomed daughter August in September. Reflecting on his journey, Cage told the Los Angeles Times, “I’m really happily married. I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time.”

Jim Edmonds

Former professional baseball center fielder Jim Edmonds found love again, marrying realtor Kortnie O’Connor in a picturesque ceremony in September 2022 in Lake Como, Italy. Reflecting on his joy, Edmonds shared, “The best part of the wedding is I now get to spend the rest of my life with Kortnie. For the first time in my life, I finally understand true happiness.” This marks Edmonds’ fourth marriage. Previously married to LeeAnn Horton and Allison Jayne Raski and his third to Meghan King, Edmonds’ journey showcases resilience and belief in love’s enduring power, proving happiness can be found even after life’s challenges.

Billy Joel

Billy Joel has walked down the aisle four times! Firstly, he married Elizabeth Weber, his former manager, from 1973 to 1982. Then came his famous marriage to Christie Brinkley, the “Uptown Girl,” lasting from 1985 to 1994. Next, he tied the knot with chef Katie Lee in 2004, but their marriage ended in 2010. Joel found love again with Alexis Roderick, marrying her in 2015. Together, they’ve welcomed two daughters, Della Rose and Remy Anne. Billy also shares a daughter, Alexa Ray, with Brinkley.

Despite the ups and downs of his romantic life, Joel’s willingness to walk down the aisle multiple times demonstrates his unwavering optimism in finding lasting companionship.

Geena Davis

Geena Davis has ventured into marriage four times. Her journey began with director and restaurateur Richard Emmolo from 1982 to 1983. Subsequently, she tied the knot with actor Jeff Goldblum, their union ending shortly from 1987 to 1990. Another chapter unfolded with director Renny Harlin from 1993 to 1998. Finally, she found companionship with surgeon Reza Jarrahy, with whom she shares three children, lasting from 2001 to 2017. Despite multiple setbacks, her enduring capacity to still believe in true love sets an example for all of us to keep fighting for love.

Rita Hayworth

Rita Hayworth’s love life was as dramatic as her on-screen performances, marked by five marriages. Her journey began with promoter Edward C. Judson from 1937 to 1942, followed by a union with director Orson Welles from 1943 to 1947. Subsequent marriages to socialite Prince Aly Khan in 1949 and actor Dick Haymes ended in divorce, the latter marred by public turmoil. Hayworth’s final marriage to producer James Hill in 1958 also ended in divorce in 1961. Despite the challenges, Hayworth’s enduring legacy shines through her remarkable career in Hollywood, leaving behind a trail of iconic performances and romantic entanglements.

Jennifer O’Neill

Jennifer O’Neill has traversed the aisle nine times with eight partners, commencing at the young age of 17 with Dean Rossiter in 1965. Their marriage ended in 1971, followed by her union with Joseph Koster in 1972. After separating in 1974, she wed Chippendales choreographer Nick De Noia in 1975, ending in divorce a year later. Subsequently, she married singer Jeff Barry in 1978, leading to divorce in 1979. Later that year, O’Neill married John Lederer, parting ways in 1983. She then married Richard Alan Brown in 1986, divorcing in 1989. Her fifth marriage was to Neil L. Bonin in 1992, annulled the following year. In 1993, she remarried Brown, only to divorce again in 1996. Since then, she has been married to record producer Mervin Sidney Louque, Jr. Jennifer O’Neill’s many marriages show that she kept believing in true love, never giving up hope despite the ups and downs.