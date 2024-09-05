43 Celebrities Who Fell In Love On Stage

Love is on the set. This phrase has become true for many celebrity couples because a film set or stage is a place where they spend long hours with their co-stars. Working on a set or stage often leads to celebrities getting involved in romantic relationships because they spend most of their time together, making it a common place for romances to begin. For the record, most of the great figures in Hollywood found love on the set and married each other. So, in this article, we will talk about 42 celebrities who fell in love while working on a set or stage.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

The relationship of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds came out of a big movie set. The couple met in 2010 while working together on the set of Green Lantern. But they were dating other people then, and by the end of 2011, the stars found themselves single. In October 2011, the couple sparked dating rumors when they were spotted outside an apartment where Ryan was working on R.I.P.D. In September 2012, the couple married each other and are now parents to four amazing children.

Trai Byers and Grace Gealey

Grace Gealey, the American actress, and Trai Byers, an American actor starred alongside each other in the 2015 show, Empire. Grace played the character of Anika and Byers played the role of Andre in the series. Though she had relationships with Hakeem and Lucious in the series, but in real life, she was in love with Trai Byers. After dating for a while, they got engaged in the same year. In 2016, the couple tied the knot in a Caribbean wedding, and in 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first kid together.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

The Family Guy actress and Just Married actor have a true Hollywood love story. The couple met each other when they were working on That ’70s Show, which aired in 1998. However, they did not feel a spark for each other until they met again at the 2012 Golden Globe award show, after a total of 15 years. In 2001, Mila Kunis revealed that the kiss between the actors on the show was actually her very first kiss. In 2012, the couple started dating each other and in 2015, they exchanged vows in California. Since then, the couple has welcomed two kids into this world.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are one of the IT couples of Hollywood. The couple met each other in 2011 while they were filming, The Place Beyond the Pines. In the film, they both played the role of a couple with an infant son. It has been stated that it was actually Ryan Gosling who suggested Eva Mendes for the role of Romania in the film. After filming, the couple was spotted in Disneyland and visiting Paris together. Though the couple has not married each other, but they have two daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

The Overboard actress and the Tombstone actor have been together for more than 40 years. The couple met each other when they were filming the 1968 Disney movie musical, The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. But their romantic relationship took another 17 years to actually begin. The couple reconnected while they were auditioning for the film, Swing Shift and immediately started going on dates. In 1984, they co-starred in Swing Shift and fell in love. Though the couple has not married but they welcomed their son, Wyatt, in 1986.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington first connected with each other on season 2 of the HBO series, Game Of Thrones. They portrayed the role of lovers Ygritte and Jon Snow on the show. Though their on-screen relationship did not last very long, their off-screen chemistry sparked dating rumors among the fans. In 2016, the couple made their first appearance together on the red carpet of the Olivier Awards and confirmed their relationship. In June 2018, the couple officially tied the knot in Scotland and have two kids together, a daughter and a son.

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli

Another couple who fell in love with each other on a set is Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley. The celebrity couple met each other in 2012 while they were working together on the set of Orange Is the New Black. They immediately became friends and at that time, Lauren Morelli was married to a man. However, when she found out that she liked Samira Wiley, she immediately divorced her husband in 2014 and began dating her co-star. In 2016, the couple announced their engagement, and in the following year, they got married. As of now, they have a daughter together.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

For over a decade now, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody have been going strong. The couple met each other in 2013 when they were working together on the set of, The Oranges. They immediately fell in love on the set and revealed their romance in February of the same year. However, the Gossip Girl star has revealed that she had a crush on Brody even before they worked together. In November 2013, the couple got engaged, and in the following year, they exchanged vows with each other in a private ceremony in Northern California. Since then, they have welcomed two kids into this world.

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem met each other while working on the set of a Spanish film, Jamón Jamón in 1992. However, the couple did not start their romantic relationship until reconnecting years later on the set of the 2008 film, Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Though the couple was dating each other, but they did not confirm their romance until they made their first public appearance together at the 2010 Goya Awards. They secretly tied the knot in 2010 and are parents to two beautiful children, Luna and Leo.

Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis Bledel

Alexis Bledel and the actor of Alaska met each other in 2012 when they were filming together the show, Mad Men. The actress starred as a guest in season 5 of the series and immediately fell in love. After the filming of the show wrapped up, the famous celebrities went public with their romance and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Macallan Masters of Photography Series launch in New York City. In June 2014, the couple exchanged vows in a secret ceremony in California and one year later, welcomed their son. In 2022, the couple was officially divorced.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar

The celebrity couple is still going strong and is one of the It couples of Hollywood. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. met each other while working on the set of the 1997 film, I Know What You Did Last Summer. However, their romance did not begin until 2000 when they reconnected again on an accidental date. In April 2001, the actor and the actress got engaged, and in September of the next year, they exchanged vows in Mexico. Since then, they have welcomed two kids into this world namely, Rocky James and Charlotte Grace.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

The Runaway Bride actress and the Forrest Gump actor are the true definition of love. They met each other for the very first time on the set of the 1981 sitcom, Bosom Buddies but at that time they were just friends because Tom Hanks was married to Samantha Lewes. Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks confirmed their romantic relationship in 1986 after the actor divorced his then-wife. After dating each other for two years, the couple got married to each other in 1988 and have two kids together.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

The famous couple of Hollywood has been together for over 20 years. Jada and Will met each other in 1994 on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Though the actress auditioned for the role auditioned for the role of his lover, Lisa Wilkes, she did not star in the sitcom. Despite this, the couple started their romance after Will’s separation from Sheree Zampino. In 1995, the couple made their first appearance together on the premiere of Devil in a Blue Dress. In December 1997, the couple got married in Maryland and since then, they have welcomed two kids, Jaden and Willow.

Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin

Another famous couple who fell in love while working on a set are Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas. The couple met each other in 2011 while working on the set of Once Upon a Time, in which they played the characters of Prince Charming and Snow White. Immediately after feeling a strong connection, the couple started dating and went public with their romance in April 2012. In the following year, Dallas and Goodwin announced their engagement. Then in April 2014, they married in a private ceremony in California and became parents of two children, Hugo and Oliver.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo and Ben Affleck were amongst the most popular couples in Hollywood, but their love story has come to an end. The couple met each other in 2002 while working on the set of Gigli, which came out in 2003. However, they did not begin their romantic relationship until Lopez divorced her second husband, Cris Judd. After this, they got engaged but soon in January 2004, they announced their break up. The romance of the IT Couple was rekindled in April 2021 when they were spotted spending time in Los Angeles. In 2022, the couple got married in Las Vegas, and two years later, in 2024, they were officially divorced.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst

The Civil War actress and the Breaking Bad actor met each other for the very first time in 2015 when they were working on Fargo. In the FX series, they played the parts of Peggy and Ed Blumquist. Though the couple felt that they had something in between, but they did not start dating until 2016. Further, in 2018 and 2021, the couple welcomed their kids into the world namely, Ennis Howard Plemons and James Robert. In July 2022, the couple exchanged vows at a resort in Jamaica.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met each other when they were working as judges on The Voice in 2014. At that time, Blake was married to Miranda Lambert and Gwen was married to Gavin Rossdale. The rumors about the couple’s romantic relationship began in 2015 but it wasn’t made official until 2016, when they made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Since then, the couple has been spotted together on multiple occasions and got engaged in 2020. In July 2021, they exchanged vows at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch.

Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin

The Hollywood celebrities fell in love with each other at the very first sight. Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer met each other in 2008 while working on the set of, True Blood and have since then stayed together. They played the characters of Sookie Stackhouse and Bill Compton in the series and developed an off-screen chemistry. The couple got engaged in August 2009 when Stephen popped the question of marriage with a vintage ring. Then in 2010, the couple exchanged vows with each other in Malibu, California, and welcomed twins in 2012, Poppy and Charlie.

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren turned their on-screen chemistry into a real-life romance. The couple met each other in 2004 while working on the set of Fantastic Four. In the film, the actress played the character of Sue Storm and Warren was the assistant director. They fell in love immediately and began dating. In December 2007, the couple got engaged and in the following year, they tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Beverly Hills courthouse. Since then, they have welcomed three children into this world namely, Haven, Hayes, and Honor.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa

The Generation Gap actress and the Riverdale actor are one of the rare celebrity couples who have stood the test of time. The couple met each other when Mark Consuelos auditioned for All My Children in 1995, the show in which Kelly Ripa has appeared since 1990. Immediately appearing on the show as Hayley Vaughn and Mateo Santos, the couple began dating. After briefly breaking up, the couple eloped in 1996 and got married. As of now, Mark and Kelly have welcomed three children into this world namely, Joaquin, Michael, and Lola.

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman

The famous actress, Natalie Portman met Benjamin Millepied in the year 2009 when they were working on the set of Black Swan. In the film, she played the character of Black Swan and he was hired as a choreographer. They immediately fell in love with each other when Benjamin Millepied taught her how to dance on the set. In early 2010, the couple was spotted spending time with each other on several occasions. After welcoming their first child, Aleph into this world, the couple got married in August 2012. Then, in 2017, they welcomed their second child, Amalia and in 2024, they filed for divorce.

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney were co-stars who became husband and wife in real life. They met each other while working on the set of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and began romantically dating in 2006. The couple kept their romance a secret from everybody and ultimately exchanged vows with each other in September 2008, after getting engaged in 2007. Though the couple tried to keep their romance private, but people were suspicious about this. Since then, the couple has welcomed two kids into this world, Alex Lee in 2010 and Leo Grey in 2012.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have a relationship that is called once in a lifetime romance. The couple met each other in May 2020 while working on the set of an indie thriller, Midnight In The Switchgrass, and felt a connection between them. Though the production of the film was stopped due to Covid-19, but they both enjoyed the company of each other. At that time, Megan Fox was married to her longtime husband, Brian Austin Green and he revealed in his podcast that he and Megan have been on a break since 2019. In June 2020, Kelly and Fox were officially dating. Since then, the couple has shown their love for each other by getting matching tattoos and getting engaged in 2022.

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin

Another famous couple who is still going strong with their romance is Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song. The lovely couple met each other in 2017 when they working together on the set of the film, Changeland. In 2017, the couple was spotted together on several occasions, spending some quality off-screen. Since then, the couple began dating and have revealed that they love being together. In April 2021, Brenda and Macaulay welcomed their first their first kid, Dakota into this world. The following year, they announced their engagement, and in 2023, they became parents for the second time.

Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos

The famous on-screen couple met each other in August 2020 while they were filming the Netflix drama series, Sex/Life. In this show, they portrayed the characters of Billie and Brad who were a couple, so there’s no doubt that their romance turned into a real one. In December 2020, the couple confirmed their romantic relationship by posting an Instagram picture. In the following year, the couple made their red carpet debut at the People’s Choice Awards. As of now, the lovely couple of Hollywood is still going strong and prefers not to mix their personal and professional lives.

Josh Bowman and Emily VanCamp

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman have been together for over a decade now. The couple met each other while working on the set of ABC’s Revenge in 2011. In the film, they played love interests of each other but their story did not have a happy ending. Despite this, the couple fell in love with each other on the set and went public with their romance in 2012. After dating for a while, the couple got engaged in 2017 and ultimately exchanged vows with each other in 2018 in the Bahamas. Since then, the couple has welcomed one child together, Iris, and is pregnant with the second one.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are those Hollywood celebrities who fell in love while working together. The couple met each other in 1988 while they were working together on the PBS film, Lemon Sky. After dating for a brief period, Kevin and Kyra got married in the same year and have been together ever since. After this, the couple became parents of two kids, Travis in June 1989 and Sosie in March 1992. Cavedweller and Murder in the First are two more projects in which the couple worked together.

Genevieve Cortese and Jared Padalecki

The enduring couple of Hollywood has a fairy-tale-like love story. The couple met each other on the set of Supernatural. In 2009, Genevieve Cortese joined the cast of the show during the 4th season as a demon named Ruby. The couple got to know each other while working together for several months and became romantically involved. After dating for a while, Jared Padalecki proposed to the actress and they ultimately tied the knot in 2010 in Idaho. Since then, the couple has welcomed three sons into this world namely, Odette, Thomas, and Austin.

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell

The on-screen chemistry of Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell turned into a real-life romance. Before meeting on the set of The Americans in 2012, the couple first met each other in 2002 in a parking lot after a kickball game. The couple fell in love while playing the roles of Elizabeth and Philip Jennings on The Americans. In the following year, the dating rumors began to swirl and in 2014, the news of their romance was officially confirmed. In May 2016, the couple welcomed their son Sam into this world. Since then, Keri and Matthew have been going strong.

Meredith Hanger and Wyatt Russell

Wyatt Russell’s love story is similar to the ones of his parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. In 2016, while working together on the set of the film, Folk Hero & Funny Guy, the couple met each other and fell in love. Though did not play love interests of each other, but their chemistry was commendable. After dating for a while, Wyatt and Meredith got engaged in December 2018 after buying a home in California. In 2019, the couple got married to each other at Wyatt’s parents’ house in Colorado. Since then, they have welcomed two kids into this world.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell

Just like many other Hollywood couples, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell fell in love on the set. The couple met for the very first time in 2005 during a screen test. Then in 2015, the couple reconnected with each other when they were working together in Josh Tank’s film, Fantastic Four. While making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Bell revealed that they fell in love on the set. In the fall of 2015, the romance of the couple was confirmed after they were spotted holding hands at the Met Gala after-party. In 2017, the couple got married and welcomed two kids into this world.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix

The famous actors, Joaquin Phoenix, and Rooney Mara met each other in 2012 when they were working together on the film, Her. The actress played the role of Joaquin’s ex-wife in the movie and at this time, he thought that she did not like him. The couple again starred in the 2018 film Mary Magdalene and while filming this, the couple got attracted to each other. In 2019, the couple got engaged and in the next year, they welcomed their son, River into this world. It has been revealed that Joaquin named his River in the loving memory of his younger brother, River Phoenix.

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison

Fans around the world were in an aww when the news of Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham’s romance was confirmed. The couple has become husband and wife in real life after showing off their chemistry on-screen. The couple met each other in 2019 while working together on season 3 of Yellowstone. After getting separated from Anna Axter and Austin Nicols, the couple went public with their romance by posting an Instagram picture. In October 2023, the couple tied the knot at Harrison’s family home in Dallas.

Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have been together for more than three decades now. The couple initially met each other in 1983 when Danson was auditioning to play a character in Cross Creek. But their romantic relationship started when they worked together in the film, Pontiac Moon in 1993. After dating for a while, the couple got married in 1995 on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Since then, the couple has been living happily together.

Jackson White and Grace Van Patten

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White’s romantic relationship has swooned their fans away. The couple met while working together on the Tell Me Lies set. In the Hulu series, they play toxic love interests of each other, but in real life, they have a very sweet relationship. After seeing their chemistry, fans were convinced that they were dating, but nothing came to the forefront. However, in 2024, the actress confirmed her romance and stated that Jackson knows her better than anyone else.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Zendaya and Tom Holland are more than just any on-screen couple. The two actors met each other in 2016 when they were cast together to appear in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Since then, they started appearing on each other’s Instagram accounts. In July 2017, the dating rumors of the couple started to swirl because they were spotted on numerous occasions together. In 2021, the romantic relationship between Tom and Zendaya was confirmed though they prefer to keep their lives private.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict

The love story of Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry did not have a happy ending but it was surely a sweet one. The couple met each other in 1999 while they were working on the set of Hollywood Horror. While working together, the couple immediately felt a connection and began dating. In 2008, the couple got married to each other and subsequently welcomed their children, Cree and Cairo into this world. However, in October 2022, the couple was officially divorced.

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay

The popular actors, Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay are one of the most loved couples of Hollywood. The couple met each other in 2001 on the set of Law and Order: SVU when Hermann was cast to appear as a guest in season three of the show. Hargitay was already appearing in the show as Olivia Benson. Immediately after, the couple started dating each other. In The Drew Barrymore Show, Hargitay revealed that she was drawn to Hermann on the very first day. In 2004, the couple got married and welcomed their son in 2006. In 2011, the couple adopted two more kids.

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow did not have the idea that they would meet their soulmate on a set. In 1996, the film producer produced the film, The Cable Guy, and during the pre-production, he met the American actress. After the audition, the couple instantly felt a connection and started dating. On their first date, they went on to watch a basketball match. In June 1997, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Hawaii and since then, they have welcomed two daughters together. The names of their daughters are Maude Apatow and Iris Apatow.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig are another celebrity couple who became love birds while working together on a set. The couple met each other in 1994 while they were working on the play, Les Grandes Horizontales. However, this was not the time when they fell for each other, but it actually happened in 2010, when they were cast in Dream House. They immediately started dating and eventually tied the knot in 2011 in an intimate wedding ceremony with only 4 guests. Since then, the couple has welcomed their daughter Grace in 2018. Also, Rachel and Daniel prefer to keep their personal lives private.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy

Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes became more than friends after they met in 2006 while working on the set of the film Evening. Soon after, their friendship grew into a romantic relationship, and they began dating. In February 2009, the couple got engaged, and in September of the same year, they exchanged vows in a private ceremony in France. Since then, the couple has been living happily and has welcomed three kids into this world: Cyrus, Rowan, and a baby girl.

Daniel Kountz and Kimberly J. Brown

The Disney movie stars, Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz met each other in 2001 on the set of Halloween Town II: Kalabar’s Revenge. However, they did not start dating until 2017 when they reconnected again. After meeting again the couple felt a romantic connection and confirmed their relationship in 2018. In 2022, Daniel Kountz proposed to J. Brown, and in 2024, they tied the knot in California, surrounded by a total of 92 guests.

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow

The Shallow Hal actress and co-creator of Glee fell in love while working on the Glee set in 2010. At that time, the actress was married to Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin even though she felt a strong connection with Brad Falchuk. In 2014, Gwyneth Paltrow divorced her then-husband and began dating her love interest secretly. After dating for a while and making numerous appearances together as a couple, they got engaged in 2018. In the same year, the couple tied the knot with each other in an intimate ceremony in New York. However, after some time the couple got divorced but have stayed friends.