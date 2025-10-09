Cardi B’s Boyfriend Stefon Diggs Sued By His Ex Over Alleged Assault

Cardi B’s boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, is in trouble, as his ex-girlfriend, Mulan Hernandez, has filed a lawsuit accusing him of assault and trying to silence her. Previously, Stefon had accused Mulan of assault in a separate lawsuit against her and her friend, Brianna Mack.

According to US Magazine, in her counterclaim, which was filed against Stefon on April 7, 2025, in a Texas court, the Basketball Wives Orlando alum has denied all allegations and called him the aggressor.

As per the tabloid’s report, Mulan claimed that on June 7, 2024, Stefon punched her in the back of the head with a closed fist, and “almost immediately” after the incident, he tried to get her to sign a non-disclosure agreement to keep his actions hidden from both the NFL and the public. She added that in June, he “frantically” sent his personal assistant to Houston to try to get her to sign a non-disclosure agreement, but her lawyer contacted his lawyer in November 2024 to hold the New England Patriots star responsible for his actions. She also claimed that she was diagnosed with a concussion on the same day as the alleged assault.

In her lawsuit, she is seeking unspecified compensation for her physical pain, mental suffering and medical expenses. She has requested the court to award her “at least $250,000 but no more than $1 million.”

Earlier, in February, Stefon had filed a lawsuit against Mulan and a third party, Brianna Mack, accusing them of “assault, trespassing, intentional infliction of emotional distress, conspiracy and other claims.” He also accused them of attempted extortion. He mentioned in his lawsuit that he was in a casual relationship with Mulan in early 2024, and allowed Mulan and her friends to stay at his Houston apartment.

Further, the lawsuit stated, “Hernandez burst through the bathroom and into the gaming room, visibly intoxicated and upset. [Diggs] told Hernandez to leave, but she refused. [Diggs] attempted to diffuse the situation by attempting to remove himself from Jones’ line of fire, but she continued to castigate him.”

On June 7, 2024, after partying the night before, Mulan came to Stefon’s apartment around 6 am, assaulted him, and destroyed his property. He claimed that she attacked him (punching his chest multiple times and threatening him with a dangerous weapon) and broke his things – his video game console and his wristwatch worth $130,000, and tossed his cell phone in the toilet.

The NFL star stated that any interaction with Mulan or her friend was in self-defense, and he did not hit, kick or attack her in any way.

He claimed that Brianna, who was with Mulan, witnessed the incident, and he repeatedly asked them to leave, but they refused. He stated that on that night, Mulan went to the hospital for nausea and vomiting, and was given medication for it.

He also claimed that she reported falling on a wet kitchen floor and visited another doctor on June 14, where she “falsely” claimed she was punched “in the back of the head with a closed fist.”

“In the weeks and months that followed, Hernandez and Mack, both individually and with the assistance of counsel, tried to use their newly spun tale to extort millions of dollars from [Diggs].”

The NFL star said he refused to go along with their demands. His lawyer was quoted by the tabloid as saying, “Simply put, [Diggs] is pursuing this case because he will not allow himself to be victimized by the defendants’ attempts to extort money from him. It is the defendants who are liable to [Diggs], not the other way around.”

Stefon’s lawsuit stated that Mulan’s lawyers claimed she had been living with him and was five weeks pregnant at the time of the alleged assault, and demanded $1 million in damages. The NFL star, in turn, sought more than $250,000 but less than $1 million from Mulan and Brianna.

In a separate filing, Brianna denied all the accusations. The case is still ongoing.

For the uninitiated, after his relationship with Mulan ended, Stefon began dating Cardi B. The couple confirmed their relationship earlier this year (2025) and revealed last month (September 2025) that they are expecting their first child together.