Call the Midwife’ Season 11 Release Date, Cast, and Much More

Fans absolutely loved the tenth Season of Call the Midwife. Especially with its Christmas special, the show was a great hit.

However, now the fans are more excited about the 11th Season of Call the Midwife. Fans are extremely happy to know that it will get two more seasons. This news was confirmed after the BBC officially announced it.

While the fans are excited to hear about this news, the cast of the show is happy as well. They have been working together for ten years now, and they have loved every bit of these ten years.

With the news of the 11th Season coming out – fans want to know as much as they can about the Season. In this article, we have provided you with all the information about the 11th Season of Call the Midwife.

Call the Midwife has already been aired in the UK. It was released on 2nd January. It aired every Sunday, and its last episode came out on 20th February in the UK.

However, fans in the USA have to wait a bit for a TV show to be released on the BBC. Hence, the show will be released on 20th March in the USA.

Moreover, Season 11 has a total of eight parts. It will be aired every week on Sunday.

Cast

All your favorite characters of yours are back in Season 11. It includes the same main cast as it had for the past ten seasons.

The main cast includes the following:

Miriam Margoyles

Helen George

Jenny Agutter

Leonie Elliott

Linda Bassett

Stephen McGann

Laura Main

Cliff Parisi

All the old actors are back to reprise their roles. Fans are excited to see them all in their respective characters.

What is Call the Midwife Season 11 about?

We all know that Call the Midwife is not just a light and witty show. It talks about various subjects that are taboo or hard to talk about.

Jenny Agutter, who plays the role of sister julienne, has stated that sister Julienne’s character is now well in its 60s. This is why a lot of people have great expectations from the character. However, she believes the character goes through various things in her life and this Season.

It was also hinted by Helen George that Trixie’s bond with Matthew would grow greatly in Call the Midwife Season 11.

It is believed that Season 11 will be as good as the previous seasons. However, no verdict can be given until Call the Midwife Season 11 actually airs.