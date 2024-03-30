Big Brother Celeb George Gilbey Cause of Death Is “Fall From Death”: Police’s Statement

The sudden news of George Gilbey cause of death broke out this Wednesday. The Gogglebox star on Channel 4 was only 40 when the freak accident occurred. The exact circumstances surrounding it are still unknown. The police are carrying out an ongoing investigation.

Has George Gilbey Cause of Death Been Revealed?

George Gilbey cause of death is still unknown. Initially, police statements claimed George Gilbey tragically died after falling off a warehouse. Upon further investigation, the police suspect a 40-year-old man guilty of criminal negligence and manslaughter. However, nothing is confirmed about his sudden demise, the suspect’s identity is undisclosed, and he is in police custody.

Essex Police were called to the scene when a man was discovered after falling from a warehouse in Shoebury, Southend-on-Sea, Essex. The event occurred around 10 a.m.

They divulged the details of the incident in the following statement:

“We received a report of an incident at Campfield Road in Shoebury at around 10 a.m. this morning (27 March), during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury.

“The ambulance service including air ambulance were in attendance. Sadly, the man died at the scene. We will continue liaising with partners, including the Health and Safety Executive. A cordon remains in place at the scene.”

The Inquiry Continues

The Essex Police Department released a statement after they captured a suspect responsible for George Gilbey’s cause of death. They have already arrested and charged him with negligent manslaughter against George Gilbey.

“As part of our ongoing investigation into the death of a man in Campfield Road, Shoebury, we have arrested a man in their 40s from the Witham area on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. This is a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive, and our inquiries are ongoing.”

An Introduction to George Gilbey

George Gilbey was a self-employed electrician from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex. He became famous after appearing in the reality TV shows Gogglebox (2013) and Celebrity Big Brother (2014).

Gilbey was best known for his appearance in the TV show Gogglebox on Channel 4. He worked alongside his mother, Linda, and stepdad, Pete McGarry.

During his time off Gogglebox, George participated in Celebrity Big Brother, making it to the finals.

Gogglebox reminisced about the time George James Gilbey spent on the show:

“George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda and George’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

Gogglebox also asked for the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Gilbey’s stepfather also passed away in 2021 at the age of 71, just a few days after being diagnosed with bowel cancer. He was also a fellow reality TV star on the same show.

Who Was in Big Brother with George Gilbey?

Geordie Shore actor and Celebrity Big Brother fellow TV personality Ricci Guarnaccio was notably seen with the deceased on Celebrity Big Brother. In his initial tweet, he stated that George died in an “accident at work.”

Co-stars and fans also expressed their sadness over the news of George Gilbey cause of death. Ricci was one of the first people to express his sorrow. He tweeted the following with a collection of pictures:

“Breaks my [heart] but @georgegilbey you are well and truely going to be missed, my friend. Always lit up the room, cared for others and the memories we made I’ll cherish for ever brother. From CBB to speaking to you last week, I’m going to hugely miss you ma boiii! Love you G.”

Tributes to George Gilbey

George’s sister confirmed the news and wrote:

“Rest in eternal paradise, brother. Far too young, but god only takes the best.”

Another co-star, Daniella Westbrook, paid her tribute on Instagram with a picture and the caption:

“Gone too soon. Good night, my darling friend George. I’m absolutely gutted.”

TV personality Nadia Essex also offered her condolences, saying, “I will never forget the crazy times we spent together. He will be sorely missed and fondly remembered.”

May reality star George Gilbey rest in eternal peace.