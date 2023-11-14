Duquesne University officially confirmed the death of Garry Nelson, basketball legend. The university paid tribute to the legendary player and remembered his great times on the court. His sudden death has shocked many as basketball fans worldwide wonder what is Garry Nelson cause of death and if he was suffering from any long-term illness.

What Is Garry Nelson Cause Of Death?

Garry Nelson cause of death was a fall. The 73-year-old fell in Vero Beach, Florida, the United States of America. He could not survive due to injuries caused by the tragic incident. Unfortunately, the source who announced this heartbreaking news did not give specific details about where the fall occurred or the exact nature of the injuries. Sadly, Garry Nelson passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, leaving his legacy behind.

More About Garry Nelson

Garry and Barry Nelson were born in Pittsburgh, and the twin brothers attended Fox Chapel High School. They began going to Duquesne University in 1968, and from then onwards, their career as basketball players began. They were stars of the basketball team in the late 1960s and early 1970s, drawing in crowds who loved seeing the brothers in action.

Garry played for the university for three seasons, getting an average per game of 12.8 points and 9.6 rebounds. With his outstanding performance and the ability to grasp fans’ attention, Garry Nelson was soon offered a place in Duquesne’s All-Century Team.

In 1971, Garry was drafted by the NBA and ABA for the teams’ Buffalo Braves and Dallas Chaparrals. However, Garry Nelson’s basketball career was short-lived as he went on to pursue a law degree instead of continuing to play basketball professionally. In 1974, the young player graduated from the Duquesne Law School and worked as an assistant district attorney at Allegheny County.

Even though Garry’s career was short-lived as a basketball player, he inspired others, such as Bill Cowher, the former coach for Pittsburg Steelers, to pursue a career in the profession. Moreover, even after passing away, Garry has ensured to leave a mark in this world not just because of his amazing performance on the court but because of the Garry Nelson Memorial Scholarship Fund at Duquesne University, for which anyone can make donations.

