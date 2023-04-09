Ben Gordon Net Worth- How much money did Ben Gordon make?

Ben Gordon is a professional basketball player with a successful National Basketball Association (NBA) career. The 6 feet 3 inches British American basketball player may have retired now from the NBA but has earned a massive amount through it. This is why his fans constantly look into Ben Gordon net worth and how he has built over the years.

Ben Gordon Net Worth

As of 2023, Ben Gordon net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. This includes his earnings from his NBA career, as well as his various investments and business ventures.

In addition to his success on the court, Gordon has invested in real estate and other business ventures. Moreover, he owns several properties in Chicago and has been involved in various entrepreneurial endeavours. This has also helped increase Ben Gordon net worth.

Ben Gordon Early Life

Born in London, England, in 1983, Gordon moved to the United States with his Jamaican parents as a child. He attended Mount Vernon High School in New York, where he played basketball and quickly made a name for himself as one of the top high school players in the country.

After graduating from high school, Gordon attended the University of Connecticut, where he excelled on the court. He helped lead the UConn Huskies to the NCAA National Championship in 2004, earning the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award.

Ben Gordon Career

Following his success in college, Gordon was selected in the NBA draft in 2004 by the Chicago Bulls as the third overall. He quickly made an impact in the league, earning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in his first season and helping to lead the Bulls to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons.

Gordon’s success on the court led to a lucrative contract extension with the Bulls. He later played for several other NBA teams, including the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats, and Orlando Magic. Throughout his NBA career, Gordon earned over $84 million in pre-tax salary, which gave a huge boost to Ben Gordon net worth. His NBA career finally ended in 2015 after the 2014-2015 season.

Ben Gordon’s Personal Life

While the former NBA player tries his best to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, it still somehow makes its way to it. In fact, Gordon has faced some personal struggles in recent years. In 2017, he was arrested for allegedly stealing and damaging his former landlord’s property, and later on, in the same year, he was arrested from one of the stores he owns in Mount Vernon, NY, based on the charges of allegedly assaulting a woman and then closing himself in a closet with a knife.

In 2018, he was hospitalized after a reported suicide attempt. However, he has since sought treatment and has been open about his struggles with mental health.

Ben Gordon’s net worth is a testament to his success as a professional basketball player and his savvy investments in other areas. While his personal life has had its ups and downs, his legacy as one of the top players of his generation is secure.