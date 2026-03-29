Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Release Date Confirmed as New Official Details Come Into Focus

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game is currently scheduled to launch on July 2, 2026, with that date now appearing across the game’s official website and Steam store page. The official site says “Coming July 2, 2026,” while Steam lists the same date for the hand-drawn 2D fighter from Gameplay Group International and PM Studios.

That makes July 2, 2026 the release date readers should use as of March 30, 2026. The timing was also reinforced by a new announcement push over the weekend, including a fresh press release tied to the game’s launch plans.

A new release-date rollout has made the launch window much clearer

For a while, this game sat in the usual pre-launch fog where fans had a title, some character reveals, and a vague idea of when it might arrive. That has changed now. The official website is no longer using a broad seasonal window and instead points directly to a fixed July date, while Steam has opened pre-purchases and attached the same launch target to both the standard and digital deluxe editions.

That is the kind of shift that matters. A listed release date on the official site is one thing. Matching storefront support is another. When both are aligned, the information is much stronger than the loose placeholder windows that tend to circulate around unreleased games.

The fighter is bringing Avatar and Korra characters into a 1v1 format

Officially, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game is a fast-paced 1v1 fighting game built around characters from the Avatarfranchise. Steam describes it as a title with hand-drawn 2D animation, 12 playable characters, and modes including Story, Arcade, Training, Spectator, Art Gallery, plus offline and online versus play. The listing also confirms rollback netcode and full cross-play, which are not throwaway features in a fighting game. They are core selling points.

The official game website pushes a similar pitch, leaning on elemental combat, competitive play, and accessibility for both veterans and newcomers. In plain English, the game is trying to sell itself as something that can appeal to Avatar fans without alienating people who actually play fighters. Whether it pulls that off is a different question, but that is clearly the lane it is aiming for.

The platform lineup has also sharpened

The currently promoted versions are PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Those platforms are reflected in the latest official materials and in current storefront information.

That matters because platform plans can quietly change during a game’s development cycle, and this one appears to have done exactly that. Recent reporting notes that a previously announced PlayStation 4 version now seems to be off the table, with the current push focused on current-generation systems, Switch, Switch 2, and PC.

Pre-orders are live, and Steam already outlines the edition split

Steam pre-orders are now live, with a Standard Edition and a Digital Deluxe Edition already listed. Steam says the deluxe package includes a digital artbook, original soundtrack, and a Year 1 Pass adding five extra playable characters after launch. Pre-order bonuses also include a Samurai Appa support character skin and exclusive color variants for several characters.

That is a pretty aggressive early pitch for a newly dated fighter. It tells you the publishers are not just testing interest anymore. They are moving into the actual sales phase, which usually means the release plan is far enough along that they are comfortable attaching money to it.

What is officially safe to say right now

As of March 30, 2026, the confirmed public line is straightforward: Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game is set for July 2, 2026, it is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, Switch, and Steam, and it is being positioned as a 2D 1v1 fighter built around Avatar universe characters, online play, rollback netcode, and cross-play.

That is enough for a clean news story without padding it with rumor bait or fake certainty about features that have not been fully demonstrated yet. The release date is now official, the store page is live, and the game has finally moved out of vague-announcement territory and into an actual launch window.