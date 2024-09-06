43 Athletes Who Died in 2024

The sports industry is a very vast world in which many athletes have found fame and stardom due to their exceptional skills. However, this world has gotten a little dim with the deaths of some renowned athletes in the year 2024. In this article, we will talk about 43 athletes who have lost their lives in 2024 and will reflect on their professional lives. Though these athletes are no longer in this world, but their impact will be remembered forever by the upcoming generations!!

Frank Ryan

The Los Angeles Rams selected the American football player Frank Ryan as the 55th overall pick in the 1958 NFL draft. After staying with the team for some time, he then played football for Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins. However, the famous player of the National Football League was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in the later part of his life. On 1st January 2024, he died due to complications of the disease at a small hospital in Connecticut. Ryan was 87 years old at the time of his death.

Mario Boljat

The Croatian footballer was known around the world for being a great defender and midfielder. Also, he was famous for being a member of Schalke 04 and Hajduk Split. In 1977, Mario Boljat made his debut by playing for Yugoslavia in a World Cup Qualification match. However, the star atheist passed away on 1st January 2024. The reason for his death has not been made public. At the time of his death, Boljat was 72 years old.

Alberto Festa

The Portuguese football right-back, Alberto Festa had a seventeen-year-long career in the sports industry. He began his professional football journey with the F.C. Tirsense and finished his career with the same club in 1972. From 1960 to 1968, he played for F.C. Porto. After suffering many injuries, he retired at the age of 33. Following his retirement from the sports, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease which ultimately took his life. On 2nd January 2024, he died due to complications of the disease.

Angel Castellanos

The Spanish football player, Angel Castellanos is known around the world for being a center-back and defensive midfielder. Also, he is popularly known for representing his country of Spain in various tournaments in 1974. However, Castellanos’s professional life was affected when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in the years prior to his death. In January 2024, he passed away due to the complications of the disease. At the time of his death, he was 71 years old.

Carmen Valero

The Spanish runner, Carmen Valero is popularly known for representing her country in the 1976 Summer Olympics, held in Montreal. Though she was eliminated from the 800 and 1500 meters races, but the middle-distance runner became the first Spanish woman athlete to represent her native country in that sport in the Summer Olympics Games. However, the professional career of the star athlete was cut short when she passed away at the age of 68. On 2nd January 2024, Carmen Valero died due to the complications of a stroke.

Daniel Revenu

Another famous athlete who lost his life in 2024 is Daniel Revenu. The French fencer was famous around the globe for being an Olympic champion in foil competitions. In addition to this, he was also known being the son of French fencing coach, Ernest Revenu. In the 1968 Summer Olympics, his foil team won a gold medal. However, on 2nd January 2024, he unfortunately died due to some unknown causes. He was 81 years old at that time.

Rene Metge

The French rally race driver, Rene Metge began his professional career in 1973 in international motor racing by appearing in the Formula Renault 2.0 West European Cup. In addition to this, he also appeared in the World Touring Car Championship, 24 Hours Of Le Mans, the European Touring Car Championship, and many more. After appearing and winning the Dakar Rally three times, Metge became more well-known. In January 2024, the French car racer died at the age of 82.

Rosie Reyes

Rosie Reyes was another famous athlete who passed away in 2024. She was a Mexican tennis player who rose to prominence after winning the women’s doubles title with Yola Ramirez at the 1958 French Championships. Also, in the 1968 Summer Olympics, she competed in the women’s doubles event where tennis was introduced as a demonstration and exhibition event. However, the professional life of Rosie Reyes was cut short when she was diagnosed with a lung disease. On 4th January 2024, she died due to the disease at the age of 84 in her home.

Mario Zagallo

The Brazilian football player, Mario Zagallo played as a forward and was also a coordinator and manager. He started his professional career in his teenage years and in 1950, he joined the Brazilian football club, Flamengo. His skills in the sport helped the team win three titles in Campeonato Carioca. After playing for many teams and clubs, he retired in 1965 and worked as a manager and coordinator. However, in January 2024, he died due to multiple organ failure. Before his death, he was admitted to a hospital for respiratory and urinary infections. At the time of his death, Mario was 92 years old.

Duncan Hales

Duncan Hales’ has died but his legacy will remain intact. He was a New Zealand rugby union player who played at the position of a three-quarter. In his professional career, he played the sport for Hawke’s Bay, Canterbury, and Manawatu at the provincial or state level. In addition to this, from 1972 to 1973, he was a part of the New Zealand National Union rugby team, All Blacks. However, on 8th January 2024, he passed away at the age of 76. The causes of his death have not been made public.

J.P.R Williams

The Welsh rugby union player, J.P.R Williams is famous around the world for representing his country Wales in the 1970s in international rugby tournaments. Throughout his playing career, he was popular for his aggressive attacking style and playing at the position of a full-back. For his exceptional career, he won numerous awards and honors including the Gareth Edwards, Adam Jones, three Grand Slams, and many more. In January 2024, he died because of bacterial meningitis, at the age of 74.

Bud Harrelson

The American baseball player, Bud Harrelson was also a coach and manager who played at the position of a shortstop. He began his career in 1965 and played until 1980. During this time, he became a part of numerous teams including the New York Mets, Texas Rangers, and Philadelphia Eagles. However, in 2016 he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. On 11th January 2024, he died due to complications of the disease. At the time of his death, Harrelson was 79 years old.

Stephen Laybutt

Stephen Laybutt was a soccer player from Australia who played the sport professionally for numerous countries including Australia, Norway, Japan, Netherlands, and Belgium. With Australia’s national team, Laybutt won 15 caps. In 2008, he officially retired from professional football. After his career came to an end, he announced in 2021 that he was gay. However, on 13th January, he was reported to be missing and on the next day, his dead body was found in bushland. It was revealed that his cause of death was suicide. At the time of his death, he was just 46 years old.

Norm Snead

The American football player, Norm Snead was known for playing in the National Football League. In the 1961 NFL draft, he was selected by the Washington Redskins as the second overall pick in the very first round. Since then, he played for several teams including the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, and many more. However, the professional football quarterback lost his life in 2024. On 14th February 2024, he passed away due to some unknown causes in Naples. At that time, he was 84 years old.

Bennie Muller

Bennie Muller is a Dutch football player who was popular for playing the sport as a midfielder. He started his football journey in 1958 by playing the sport for a club named, Ajax. Soon after becoming notorious, he joined the National team of the Netherlands in 1960 and played a friendly match. In addition to this, he has played for Holland Sport and Blauw-Wit. However, on 17th January 2024, he tragically died. At the time of his death, Muller was 84 years old.

Shawn Barber

The track and field athlete from Canada has passed away recently, but his legacy will stay forever. The pole vault champion rose to prominence when he won a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Further, at the 2015 World Championship in Beijing, Shawn Barber won a gold medal in the pole vault. However, in 2017, he announced that he was gay and was taking a break from tournaments because of his injuries. On 17th January 2024, he passed away due to medical complications at the young age of 29.

Jack Burke Jr

The American golfer was one of the most influential figures in the 1950s and was known for being the son of Jack Burke Sr., who was also a golfer. During his career, Jack Burke Jr. won two major golf titles, Masters and PGA Championships, and 16 PGA tours between 1950 and 1963. However, the professional golfing career of the athlete was cut short when he died in 2024. On 19th January 2024, he passed away 10 before his 101st birthday.

Lance Larson

Lance Larson is a well-known swimmer from America who is popular around the world being a record-holder and an Olympic champion. The professional swimmer rose to prominence when he competed in the 1960 Summer Olympics and won a gold medal with his team. Individually, he won a silver medal in the Olympics in a 100-meter freestyle swimming competition. However, in January 2024, Lance Larson passed away due to complications of pneumonia. He was 83 years old at the time of his death.

Doug Padgett

The sports industry of England lost a legend in 2024 and that is Doug Padgett. The English cricketer is known around the world for playing over 500 matches and representing his native country in Test Cricket twice. After having a successful career in Yorkshire and England, the great player retired in 1971. However, on 20th January 2024, the right-handed batsman unfortunately passed away at the age of 89.

Luigi Riva

Italy’s professional football player was famous worldwide for playing as a striker. Throughout his professional life, Luigi Riva enjoyed a great scoring record and was considered one of the best players of his generation. Also, he was named as Italy’s all-time leading goalscorer between 1965 to 1974. However, he retired from the sport in 1976 and joined the National Team of Italy as a director and team manager. In January 2024, he died due to a heart attack after being hospitalized for acute coronary syndrome.

Jean Petit

The football midfielder was one of the most prominent players in the French sports industry. During the late 1970s, he earned 12 international caps for the national team of France and also won a French title in 1978. In the 1978 FIFA World Cup, Jean Petit was a part of the football team which represented France. However, the professional career of the footballer came to an end when he died. On 23rd January 2024, he passed away at the age of 74.

Jimy Williams

The baseball infielder from America played in the Major Baseball League for the St. Louis Cardinals. He appeared in two seasons of the MLB as a second baseman and shortstop for his team. After his playing career came to an end, he became the manager and coach of the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, and many more teams. However, on 26th January 2024, Jimy Williams lost his life after battling an illness. At the time of his death, he was 80 years old.

Luis Tejada

Another famous athlete who passed away in 2024 was Luis Tejada. He was a Panamanian football player who played in the position of a striker and won 100 caps for his country. Throughout his professional life, he represented 15 distinct football clubs including Tauro, Plaza Amador, Deportes Tolima, Al Ain, Real Salt Lake, and many more. Also, he represented the national team of Panama 108 times. However, in January 2024, he suffered a heart attack and lost his life at the age of 41. It was reported that the cardiac arrest happened after a pick-up game.

Víctor Luna

The football player from Colombia played the sport as a defender and with Colombia’s national team, he appeared in 21 matches. In the 1983 Copa America tournament, Víctor Luna was part of the football team which represented the country. However, the professional career of the star player came to an end when he died. On 28th January 2024, at the age of 64, he passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Héctor Sanabria

The football industry has lost many veteran players in the year 2024 and one of those is Héctor Sanabria. He was a Mexican footballer who played as a defender and made a name for himself by competing in the 1968 Summer Olympics. In his senior career, he represented the UNAM Pumas and in his international career, he played for his home country Mexico. However, on 29th January 2024, he unfortunately died at the age of 78.

Abe Terry

The English rugby league player, Abe Terry was one of the most prominent figures during the 1950s and 1960s. He was the most active rugby player who played at the representative level for Lancashire and Great Britain. At the club level, he has played for several rugby clubs including the Featherstone Rovers, Castleford, St. Helens, and Leeds. However, on 30th January 2024, the star athlete passed away due to some unknown causes at the age of 89.

Terry Beasley

The American professional football player, Terry Beasley played in the National Football League for the San Francisco 49ers. He was selected by the team in the 1972 NFL draft as the 19th overall pick in the very first round. Throughout his professional life, he played in the position of a wide receiver. However, on 31st January 2024, he passed away at his home in Alabama at the age of 73. Medical officials have ruled it as a suspected suicide.

Carl Weathers

Before becoming a famous actor and director, Carl Weathers was an American football player who played the position of linebacker. In 1970, he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Oakland Riders and played with them until 1971. After this, the Canadian Football League’s BC Lions selected him and he stayed with them until 1973. The footballer announced his retirement in 1974 and began his acting career. However, in February 2024, he died due to an atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Michel Jazy

The French middle-distance runner and long-distance runner started his running career in 1956 by participating in the Olympic Games in Melbourne. He became known around the world after he won a silver medal at the 1960 Summer Olympics and 2 golds at the 1962 and 1966 European Championships. However, on 1st February 2024, Michel Jazy passed away due to some unknown causes.

Rich Caster

Rich Caster, an American footballer lost his precious life in 2024. He was a tight end who played in the National Football League for a total of 13 seasons. In the 1970 NFL draft, he was selected by the New York Jets as the 46th overall pick in the second round. After this, Caster also joined Houston Oilers, New Orleans Saints and Washington Redskins. However, on 2nd February 2024, he passed away due to complications of Parkinson’s disease. It was reported that when he died, his age was 75.

Barry John

The Welsh rugby union player, Barry John was famous for playing in the 1960s and 1970s, when the sport was in its early stage. He started his professional journey in 1964 by playing for the Wales team, Llanelli RFC. After becoming notorious with the team, he joined the National Team of Wales as David Watkins’ replacement. However, on 4th February 2024, he died peacefully at the University Hospital of Wales. At the time of his death, he was 79 years old. He is survived by his wife and 4 kids.

Giacomo Losi

The Italian footballer will remain in everyone’s heart even though he has left this world. The professional football player played as a defender and till the time of his retirement, he stayed with A.S. Roma, an Italian club. He rose to prominence when he became part of the squad which represented Italy in the 1962 FIFA World Cup held in Chile. However, on 4th February 2024, the life of Giacomo Losi was cut short because of some unknown causes. At the time of his death, he was 88 years old.

Kurt Hamrin

Another athlete who has passed away in the year 2024 is Kurt Hamrin. The Swedish football player became famous for playing the position of a winger. Initially, he played the sport for his home country but later transitioned to playing for numerous Italian clubs such as Fiorentina and AC Milan. In the 1958 FIFA World Cup, he represented the national team of Sweden. However, in February 2024, he unfortunately died at the age of 89. The cause of his death has not been made public.

Jenny Staley

The Australian Tennis player, Jenny Staley was famous around the world for being active in the 1950s. She started her professional journey by competing in the 1951 Australian Championships and winning the junior doubles title. In 1955, she appeared at the South Australian Championships and won a medal in the singles category. However, on 13th February 2024, the star athlete tragically passed away in Spain. At the time of her death, she was 89 years old.

Orlando Cepeda

The first baseman who played in the Major Baseball League from 1958 to 1974 has left this world. Orlando Cepeda was known as The Baby Bull because he was one of the most consistent hitters. Throughout his career, he played for several teams including the San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, Oakland Athletics, Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, and Boston Red Sox. However, in 2018 the athlete was admitted to a hospital after he suffered a stroke and head injury due to falling in a parking lot. His daughter claimed that he had dementia but it was denied by the baseman. In June 2024, he died due to his health problems.

Marty Pavelich

He was a Canadian Ice Hockey left winger who played in the National Hockey League from 1947 to 1957. During the ten seasons, Marty Pavelich played only for the Detroit Red Wings and appeared in 634 regular season games. Also, he led the team to win the Stanley Cup four times. However, the best player in hockey history retired in 1957 and went on to run a successful plastic manufacturing business. However, on 28th June 2024, he died due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He was diagnosed with the disease a month prior to his death.

Willie Mays

The professional baseball center fielder played in the MLB for a total of 23 seasons and was regarded as one of the best players of his time. He began his professional journey in 1951 by playing for the San Francisco Giants and stayed with them until 1972. After this, he went on to play for the New York Mets until 1973. However, on 18th June 2024, he passed away at the age of 93 at home care. It was revealed that his cause of death was heart failure.

Mike Brumley

The professional baseball utility player, Mike Brumley was known around the world for playing as a shortstop in the Major Baseball League. He started his professional journey in 1987 and played until 1995 with various teams including the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics, Houston Astros, and many more. After finishing his playing career, Brumley became a baseball coach. However, in June 2024, he unfortunately died in a traffic collision in Mississippi.

Jerry West

Jerry West is one of those athletes who have bid goodbye to this world in 2024. He was a professional basketball player from America who played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the National Basketball Association. He was the greatest player in Basketball history and was often known as The Logo, Mr. Clutch, Zeke from Cabin Creek, and Mr. Outside. However, on 12th June 2024, Jerry West sadly died at the age of 86. The cause of his death has not been made public.

Chet Walker

He was a famous basketball player from America who played in the National Basketball League for a total of 13 seasons. In the 1962 NBA draft, he was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers as the 12th overall pick in the second round. He played seven seasons for the team and led them to an NBA Championship in 1967. In 1969, he was taken by the Chicago Bulls and played for them until 1975. After his playing career ended, he became a TV film producer and wrote a memoir. However, in June 2024, he died due to a long-term illness. At the time of his death, Walker was just 84 years old.

Larry Allen

The American basketball player played as a guard in the NBA. He was selected in the 1994 NBA draft by the Dallas Cowboys as the 46th overall pick in the second round. He played for the team until 2005 and in 2006, he went on to play for the San Francisco 49ers. Larry Allen played 13 seasons in the NBA and was regarded as one of the strongest players in NBA history. However, while on a vacation with his family members in Mexico, he passed away in June 2024 due to some unknown causes.

Grayson Murray

He was a famous golfer from America who began his professional journey in 2015 and participated in several tours, including the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, and eGolf Professional Tour. Most recently, Murray earned his second PGA Tour victory by winning the Sony Open in Hawaii on 14th January 2024. However, though he had a bright professional life, but his personal life struggles to be perfect. He battled depression, alcoholism, and anxiety, and in 2022, he was badly injured in a scooter accident. In May 2024, he passed away at the age of 30 at his home in Florida. His parents revealed that he took his own life.

Jim Otto

The professional footballer from America played 15 seasons in the American Football League and National Football League. He played for the Oakland Raiders until 1974 and led the team to win one AFL/AFC championship in 1967. Throughout his professional life, Jim Otto suffered many injuries which resulted in nearly 74 surgeries and multiple joint replacements. Also, he suffered neck and back problems along with life-threatening infections. In his book The Pain of Glory, he explained that his life became miserable because of his health. However, due to all of this, he passed away on 19th May 2024. At the time of his death, Otto was 86 years old.