How much is Ashley Judd Net Worth in 2022?

An activist, a feminist and an actress, she is a woman who has done it all. And this is why Ashley Judd net worth is $14 million.

Ashley started her career as an actress at a young age and made a name for herself through various box office hits. She has also won several awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award for her splendid performance in Missing. She has also considered becoming a politician, and there was a time everyone thought she would, but she has made no such confirmation. And now, with a net worth of $14 million, you might wonder how long it took her to achieve this success. Moreover, what assets does she own? Here is everything you need to know about the 54-year-old actress and Ashley Judd net worth.

Ashley Judd Early Life

Born on April 19, 1968, in Los Angeles to Naomi Judd and Michael Charles Ciminella, Ashley Judd is the second child of the country singer. She is the stepsister of Wynonna Judd. Her parents were not famous when she was born. It was in the 80s when Ashley’s mother became a famous country singer and starred in a few movies.

Her parents got separated in 1972, and so Naomi took both her daughters along with her to Kentucky. By this, Ashley had attended 13 schools in Lexington, Ashland, and Tennessee. She finally graduated from high school and moved towards a modelling career in Japan. However, Judd soon changed her career path and studied at the University of Kentucky. She took various subjects such as French, Art History and Anthropology.

Kelsey Asbille Net Worth

What is Micky Dolenz Monkees Net Worth in 2022?

After completing her studies at the University of Kentucky, Ashley moved to Hollywood to study acting. Here she worked part-time at a restaurant. A while later, she moved back to Tennessee to spend quality time with her mother and sister.

Ashley Judd’s Net Worth through Career

Belonging to a family of celebrities, Ashley Judd knew she wanted to follow the same path. Her first achievement in the entertainment industry was her role as Ensign Robin Lefler in Star Trek: The Next Generation in the 90s. Her character was a part of two episodes. Soon after, she landed a recurring role in NBC’s Sisters.

Then, she played a minor role in Kuffs. This was the first time she had appeared in a movie. After that, her acting career bloomed, and she got a role in Ruby in Paradise. She also got a chance to play Marilyn Monroe in Norma Jean and Marilyn. Furthermore, during the 90s, Ashely Judd was cast for many movies, including Heat, A Time to Kill, Natural Born Killers, Smoke, Double Jeopardy, and Kill the Girls.

In the 2000s, Judd landed roles in several movies, and they all did pretty well at the box office. Along with the six films, she also performed in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, a Broadway Revival and proved herself as an actress.

Then in the 2010s, she peaked her career in movies. Among these were her famous roles in Flypaper, Divergent, Insurgent, Dolphin Tale, Dolphin Tale 2 and Barry. During this period, she also played the role of Rebecca Winstone in the ABC drama Missing.

She then began her career in political activism. Although, this did not mean that she stopped working as an actress. By this time, she had become a vast actress who played a significant role in Double Jeopardy and Kissed the Girls. She also played a supporting role in the movie A Time to Kill, which was a Box Office hit.

Ashley Judd Net Worth through Brand Endorsements

Ashley Judd has worked with a few brands up till now. In 2004, she collaborated with a cosmetic brand called American Beauty. Her face was everywhere, representing the brand. Then, in 2007, she collaborated with Goody’s Family Clothing and released three fashion lines.

Taylor Swift Net Worth after winning top MTV video award

Jennifer Flavin Net Worth in 2022

Ashley Judd Politics

Everyone has been wondering when Ashley Judd will join politics. After all, she has quite a stance on her political views and has confidently expressed them several times.

She has shown her complete support to democratic politicians such as Barak and criticized Republican politicians such as Sarah Palin several times. Back in 2013, she even shared the news of running for senate. However, she backed away.

Moreover, she has participated in several humanitarian missions and has even gone to different nations. The 54-year-old is a proud feminist and has shown her support for women through various events.

Recently, she showed her complete support for Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 presidential election.

Ashley Judd Personal Life

Judd began dating a racing driver Dario Franchitti in 1999 and married him in 2001. However, the couple called it quits after 12 years of marriage in 2013.

The actress has no children with her former husband or boyfriends as she is an antinatalist. This means that Judd believes that one should not give birth as bringing kids into this world is morally and ethically wrong.

What is Nick Cannon Net Worth in 2022?

Ashley Judd Net Worth through Real Estate

Ashley brought a house in 2013 for $120,000. She got this particular 1,400 square feet property in Kentucky as this is the same house where she spent a part of her childhood. This is also the house that her father once owned. This is a tiny portion of Ashley Judd net worth.