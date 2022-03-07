Amazon Prime’s ‘Goliath’ Season 5 Details about Release date, Casts, Trailer and more

Season four of Goliath has almost ended on Amazon Prime. Therefore, fans are curious if there will be a Goliath Season 5.

There is no official news about Goliath Season 5 yet. However, according to some sources, the Season will be returning to Amazon Prime sometime in September, just like the previous seasons of Goliath.

Fans want as much information about Goliath Season 5 as they can get. However, there isn’t much of it available on the internet. We have jotted down everything we know about Season 5 in this article.

It will consist of 10 episodes in total like the previous seasons of the show. Moreover, you will be able to stream them only on Amazon Prime – you can stream them all right after their release.

According to sources, the first episode will be aired on the 23rd of September 2022. After that, each episode will be aired every week on Friday.

This, however, is not definite news as nothing about Season 5 has yet been confirmed. But as soon as that happens, we will share it with you here.

Goliath Season 5 Cast

Fans are excited to know if there will be any new members joining the cast in Goliath Season 5. There is no such rumor going on. All we know is that the old cast will be returning for their roles.

This news has made the fans extremely excited. Given below is the list of the main cast.

Billy Bob Thorton

Tania Raymonde

Molly Parker

Graham Greene

Shamier Anderson

Marva Jefferson

Amy Brenneman

Morris Chestnut

Goliath Season 4 Plot

The story revolves around a very famous and strong lawyer, Billy McBride. However, he is no more the strong and powerful lawyer he once was. Instead of spending time in a courtroom, he spends all his time at a bar.

However, during this time, he decides to take a new case. The case is basically a wrongful death lawsuit. This lawsuit is against one of the biggest clients of a huge law firm he had helped create.

Billy, along with his team, comes up with a deadly conspiracy. This takes them to a huge trial against the great Goliath.

This plot continued for four seasons straight, and it would be fair to say that everyone was on the edge while watching the show. Therefore, fans are impatiently waiting for Goliath Season 5.

Conclusion

It’s not clear when Season 5 will come out. However, fans are still waiting for some kind of news about Season 5.

They believe that Season 5 will definitely come out as the show cannot be canceled yet. Let’s hope for the best and wait for any news regarding Goliath Season 5!