All About Chloë Grace Moretz’s Dreamy Wedding to Kate Harrison

Actor Chloë Grace Moretz and model-photographer Kate Harrison are now married. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony over the Labor Day weekend.

Chloë wore a custom baby-blue Louis Vuitton gown by Nicolas Ghesquière with spaghetti straps/a sweetheart line, subtle ruffle detailing, matching opera gloves, and a long veil. Meanwhile, Kate wore a custom Louis Vuitton two-piece—strapless ivory bustier and long skirt—with gold-tan embellishments; she paired a birdcage veil in front with a cathedral-length veil in back. The gowns were custom Louis Vuitton pieces by Nicolas Ghesquière.

Vogue documented their final fittings in Paris at Louis Vuitton’s atelier (photos/video). As a Louis Vuitton ambassador, Chloë thanked designer Nicolas Ghesquière and the brand while showcasing their looks. She shared looks on Instagram thanking @nicolasghesquiere and Louis Vuitton: and captioned it as, “Words can’t begin to express how this feels. Thank you @nicolasghesquiere @louisvuitton. Your generosity, artistry, dedication and kindness knows no bounds. We feel so incredibly grateful. Thank you doesn’t even begin to cut it, but, thank you. Your vision made our day all the more meaningful. x (sic).”

Speaking to the magazine before her wedding, Chloë said, “A big part of the wedding [is about] sharing things that Kate and I love with everyone that’s going to be there.”

Kate also revealed how excited she was about everything. She was quoted by the magazine as saying, “The thing I’m the most excited for — other than being married — is that first look moment. Having no idea of what we look like in our dresses, it’s going to be so special. This dress just kind of makes you feel ready. This design is perfect. I’m ready!”

Speaking about what she was most excited about in marriage, Chloë said, “We’ve been together for almost seven years and making this promise to each other in a new way, and exchanging these vows. I think it’s important to just stay every day choosing each other.”

In keeping with tradition, they didn’t see each other’s looks before the day and did their fittings separately—even while both were in Paris.

Chloë and Kate have been together since 2018 and confirmed their engagement on New Year’s Day, showing Victorian-style diamond rings designed with Elizabeth Potts at Moon Stone.