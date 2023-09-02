Alex Collins Death Cause: Former Ravens running back Alex Collins dies at 28

The NFL community and fans worldwide were left in shock and sorrow as news broke of the untimely passing of Alex Collins on the 13th of August, 2023. At just 28 years old, his promising life was tragically cut short in a devastating motorcycle crash, per ESPN.

The Fateful Night

The stage was set for an unimaginable tragedy on that ill-fated Sunday night. Collins, a former member of the Seattle Seahawks, embarked on a motorcycle ride aboard his 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600K. Little did he know that this ride would lead to a life-altering collision.

As the clock struck 10:20 p.m., the streets of Lauderdale Lakes bore witness to a heart-wrenching incident. An automobile, heading west made a left turn onto Northwest 33rd Avenue, inadvertently veering into the eastbound lane. Tragically, Collins’ motorcycle collided with the rear passenger side of the SUV.

This abrupt collision left Collins with little chance, and his motorcycle collided with a formidable Chevrolet Suburban SUV. The location of this tragic accident was West Oakland Park Boulevard. The Broward Sheriff’s Office swiftly dispatched officers in response to the distressing scene. However, the following news was undeniably grim – Collins had been pronounced deceased at the accident scene.

The SUV driver, an adult female, cooperated fully with law enforcement authorities during the initial investigation.

Related: What is Robin Tamang’s Cause of Death?

Related: George Michael Death Cause: What Did Wham Singer Die From?

Tributes Pour In

The news of Alex Collins’ passing sent shockwaves through the NFL community, particularly among his former teams and colleagues. The Seattle Seahawks, the team with which Collins last graced the field in 2021, announced his passing with heavy hearts. This declaration highlighted the immense love and respect he garnered from all who knew him.

Across the NFL community, Alex’s indomitable spirit, unwavering determination, and magnetic personality left an indelible mark. He was more than just a player; he was a source of inspiration, kindness, and joy.

The Baltimore Ravens, another team with the privilege of witnessing Collins’ talents, joined in mourning his loss. The Ravens celebrated his skills on the field and his character off it. Head Coach John Harbaugh paid tribute to Alex as a beacon of positivity and a stellar teammate.

Kelli Masters, Collins’ dedicated agent, expressed her profound sorrow on Twitter. She painted a vivid picture of a soul who touched countless lives with his kindness and love. That “big smile” she mentioned was a reflection of the goodness that emanated from his heart.

Beyond the NFL, Collins’ impact extended to the basketball community. Ricardo Marino, his basketball coach, highlighted how Collins was a beloved camp counselor, a leader, and an inspiration to children. His loss was deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

In conclusion, Alex Collins’ untimely passing is a profound loss felt in the NFL and the hearts of everyone who knew him. His memory lives on in the indomitable spirit, kindness, and love he shared with the world.

Related: 15 Prominent Celebrities Who Passed Away In July 2023