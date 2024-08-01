30 celebrities who invited their ex to their wedding

Celebrities are high-profile figures whose professional and personal lives become public when they become famous. One such thing that gets most of the attention is their marriage, and as soon as a celebrity exchanges the vows, their fans immediately get intrigued about one question: whether they invited their ex to their wedding or not. So, let’s look at some of the Hollywood celebrities who have invited their former partners to their wedding and shown that a friendship can be mentioned.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were one of the golden couples of Hollywood. The Ghost actress and the Die Hard actor married each other in 1987 after dating each other for four months. However, their marriage ended in 1998, and since then, they have remained friends with each other because of their three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. However, when Demi Moore married Ashton Kutcher in 2005, Bruce showed his support by attending the wedding. Then, Demi Moore attended Willis’ marriage to Emma Hemming in 2009.

Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen have proved that friendship is possible after a past romance. The couple started dating each other in 1980 and ultimately got married to each in 1981. Eddie and Valerie had a tumultuous marriage, which officially ended in 2007 after they spent almost 25 years together. The couple also share a son named Wolfgang and maintained a close friendship even after their split, which happened due to substance abuse and infidelity. However, Valerie attended Eddie’s marriage to Janie Liszewski in 2009, and Eddie attended Valerie’s marriage to Tom Vitale in 2011.

Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel have remained on good terms even after their divorce. The power couple of Hollywood married each other in 1985 and ended their marriage in August 1995, nearly ten years after their wedding. The couple also has a daughter, Alexa Ray. Christie Brinkley married Peter Cook two years after their divorce in 1996, and Billy Joel attended the wedding. Also, Billy Joel invited his ex-wife Christie to his wedding to Katie Lee. The American singer stated in an interview, that the fact that Christie attended his wedding and gave them their blessings was very nice.

Donald Trump and Ivana Trump

Ivana Trump and Donald Trump married each other in 1977 at a church in New York and welcomed three children into this world, namely, Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric. However, their marriage came to an abrupt end in 1989 when Ivana learned that Donald was having an affair with model Marla Maples. The couple filed for official divorce in the year 1990. However, Donald and Ivana did not end amicably, but her former wife invited Donald Trump to her 2008 wedding to Rossano Rubicondi. His former partner’s wedding was held at Mar-a-Lago.

Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller exchanged vows in March 1996. However, the couple of Hollywood parted ways, and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 1999. Though the couple has gone their separate ways, they have remained cordial in the years that have followed. In 2003, Angelina Jolie called his former partner, Jonny Lee Miller, a solid man and a solid friend. Also, in 2014, the renowned actress invited Miller to her wedding to Brad Pitt.

Brooke Mueller and Charlie Sheen

The relationship between Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller has continued to make headlines in the entertainment industry. The couple married each other in 2008, and one year later, they welcomed their twin sons into this world. However, Brooke and Charlie called it quits in the year 2010 due to struggles with drugs and alcohol and infidelity allegations. However, though they had many problems in their relationship, they have maintained a close friendship with each other. In 2014, when Charlie Sheen was engaged to Brett Rossi, they invited Brooke Mueller to their wedding to give them blessings. However, Charlie Sheen and Brett Rossi got divorced in 2015.

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe were one of Hollywood’s IT couples when they were together. The couple married each other in June 1999 after dating for two years. Ryan and Reese met each other while they were filming Cruel Intentions together. Following their marriage, the couple welcomed two kids into this world: Ava and Deacon. However, the couple announced their split in 2007 but have maintained an amicable friendship. The former partner of Ryan Phillippe was invited to his wedding with Pauline Slagter. However, Slagter was not thrilled with the idea that her partner’s ex had received the invite to their wedding.

Jessica Craig and Prince William

Prince William, who is currently in love with her longtime wife, Kate Middleton, has always remained friends with her ex-girlfriend, Jessica Craig. Prince William dated her during his gap year in Africa prior to enrolling himself in a University. However, even after Prince William and Jessica Craig are no longer together, they have maintained a close friendship with each other. In 2016, he was invited to the wedding of Jessica Craig with Jonathan Baillie in Kenya.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were married for almost ten years before they announced that they were conscious uncoupling in 2014. The famous couple met each other in 2002 while hanging out backstage at one of Chris’s Coldplay concerts. They began dating immediately and tied the knot the following year. While the Goop founder and Coldplay frontman may not be together, they have maintained a close friendship with each other. In September 2018, Chris Martin attended the wedding of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk. Also, Paltrow posted a picture of Chris and Brad on Instagram with the caption Sunday Brunch.

Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry

From 2004 to 2011, Prince Harry dated Chelsy Davy on and off for several years. The couple met in South Africa in 2004 after Harry finished his studies at Eton College and before he began his military service. However, in 2011, Prince Harry declared that he was completely single after a turbulent relationship with Davy. Even after going separate ways, the couple maintained a close friendship, and Harry invited her ex to his wedding with Meghan Markle.

Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry

Before getting married to Meghan Markle and after breaking up with Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry dated Cressida Bonas for two years. The couple sparked romance in 2012 after Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie introduced them. However, in 2014, the couple went their separate ways and called their relationship a quits. Also, she was invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, along with his former partner Chelsy Davy.

Olivia Hunt and Prince William

Before exchanging vows with Kate Middleton, Prince William was romantically linked with Olivia Hunt. The couple dated each other during Prince William’s first year at St. Andrews in 2002. However, they were together for a brief period of time and broke up after some time. The couple has maintained good terms with each other as Olivia Hunt was invited to his royal wedding in 2011 to Kate Middleton. However, she did not make an appearance at the wedding but reciprocated it by inviting Prince William to her 2016 wedding to Nicholas Wilkinson.

Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet’s love relationship might not have lasted, but years after their divorce, they maintained a close friendship with each other. The couple got married in November 1987 and got separated in 1991. The divorce of the couple was finalized two years later and have maintained an amicable friendship with each other. Lisa Bonet met actor Jason Momoa in Los Angeles after her divorce from Lenny and got married secretly to him in 2017. Lisa’s former partner is supportive of her relationship and attended her secret wedding to Jason Momoa. Also, the American singer is a good friend of Jason Momoa.

Andrew Parker Bowles and The Duchess of Cornwall

Captain Andrew Parker Bowles married Camilla Shand in front of 800 guests in 1973 and remained married till 1995. The couple parted ways with each other after years of infidelity on both sides. However, they have remained close friends with each other even though they have separated. In 2005, The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Shand, invited Andrew Parker Bowles to her Prince Charles wedding at Westminster Abbey.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have remained friends even though they separated years ago. The couple met in 2007 on the set of Take Me Home Tonight and ultimately exchanged vows in July 2009. However, after nine years of staying together, the couple announced their split in 2018. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have remained supportive of each other and have decided to co-parent their son, Jack. In 2019, Chris Patt invited her ex-wife Anna Faris to his wedding to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Thomas Kingston and Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton and Thomas Kingston dated briefly in 2011 and were spotted together on several occasions. But soon after they went their separate ways, they remained in close touch. Pippa Middleton invited Kingston to her wedding to James Matthews, and Thomas Kingston invited Middleton to his wedding to Lady Gabriella. The former couple does not have any bad blood.

Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons

Russell Simmons and his former wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, have always had a good friendship after their divorce. The celebrity couple of Hollywood married each other in 1998 and ultimately divorced in 2009. The couple also has two daughters, with whom they co-parent. Also, after their split in 2013, Russell Simmons was invited to attend his ex-wife’s secret wedding with businessman Tim Leissner. In addition, Russell leaked details about Kimora’s wedding to the public.

Rupert Finch and Kate Middleton

Before starting her family with Prince William, Kate Middleton dated Rupert Finch, whom she met at St. Andrews. At that time, Rupert Finch was studying in his fourth year at the university. The couple dated for less than a year and split up immediately. However, it’s not just royal Princes who invite their exes to their wedding but also the Duchesses who invite their former lovers to their marriages. In 2011, Kate Middleton invited her ex-boyfriend Rupert Finch to her wedding. But he did not make an appearance at her wedding; instead, he arrived at Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie’s wedding ceremony.

Prince William and Davina Duckworth-Chad

Davina Duckworth-Chad and Prince William dated each other in the late 1990s before he went off to attend a University in Scotland. Davina is a distant cousin of Prince William, who is connected to him through his late mother, Princess Diana, and is the daughter of Mr and Mrs Anthony Duckworth-Chad. However, the relationship clearly ended, and even after their split, they both remained good friends. At the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Davina was invited with her husband Thomas Barber.

Caitlin Beadles and Justin Beiber

Before getting married to Hailey Beiber, Justin Beiber was involved with many other women. One of those women is Caitlin Beadles, whom he met at a church when he moved from Canada to Georgia in 2009. They sparked a romance quickly, and Justin’s song Never Let You Go is about their short-lived relationship. However, even after their breakup, the former couple has maintained a close bond with each other, as Caitlin Beadles was invited to Justin and Hailey’s wedding, which was held in 2019. Apart from Caitlin, no other ex-girlfriends of Justin Beiber were invited to his wedding.

Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama and Mandy Moore have been on good terms with each other, even though they are no longer together. The couple began dating each other in 2000 when Mandy was 16 years old and Wilmer was 20 years old. They stayed together until 2002 and went their separate ways. However, even after their breakup, the couple maintained a close friendship because when Mandy Moore married Taylor Goldsmith in 2018, Wilmer Valderrama was in attendance.

Prince William and Rose Farquhar

Before getting married to Kate Middleton, Prince William was romantically linked to many women, one of whom was Rose Farquhar, the daughter of the late Ian Farquhar. The couple dated in 2000, at the time of Prince William’s graduation from Eton College. However, the romantic relationship did not last but is often called William’s first love. The couple broke up when Prince William met Kate Middleton but have maintained cordial friendships. Just like other exes of Prince William, Rose Farquhar was invited to the 2011 wedding of the Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton. However, the singer did not attend the wedding.

Prince William and Arabella Musgrave

Another ex of Prince William who was invited to his 2011 royal wedding was Arabella Musgrave. She is the daughter of Major Nicholas Musgrave, and she was dated by Prince William in 2001 before attending his university. The former couple dated for a very brief period but have maintained cordial friendship with each other. In 2011, just like other exes of Prince William, Arabella Musgrave was invited to the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles met in 1970 when they were introduced by a mutual friend, Lucia Santa Cruz. Charles was immediately smitten by Camilla. However, when Prince Charles was serving in the military, Camilla got married to Andrew Parker Bowles. In 1978-1979, they both reignited their physical relationship and after some time, Prince Charles got married to Princess Diana in February 1981. At the royal wedding, Camilla Parker Bowles was a guest who attended the ceremony with her son, Tom Parker Bowles.

Isabella Calthorpe and Prince William

Prince William was one of those royal family men who were linked to multiple women before actually getting married. During his 2004 breakup with Kate Middleton, Prince William met a British aristocrat, Isabella Calthorpe, and tried everything to pursue her. The former couple met each other through Princess Eugenie. However, despite their past romance, the daughter of John Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe and Lady Mary-Gaye Georgina Lorna Curzon was invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.