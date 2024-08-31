Your Famous Legendary Bands from 1980 – What Are They Doing Now?

Music from the 1980s is often considered the best and has a loyal fan base. While several bands and artists from the 1980s are still active and continue entertaining fans with their tours, live performances, or albums, some have parted ways. Take a look at some of the legendary bands from the 1980s and see what they are up to now.

Metallica

Metallica was formed in 1981 in Los Angeles. The band, which started by playing heavy metal music, gained popularity with four of their best albums: “Kill ‘Em All” (1983), “Ride the Lightning” (1984), “Master of Puppets” (1986), and “…And Justice for All” (1988). Despite being around for four decades, the band remains popular and continues to tour and produce the best music. They might have mellowed with age, but they are loved and respected by people of all age groups.

The Smiths

This rock band was formed in 1982 in Manchester. Consisting of Morrissey, Andy Rourke, Johnny Marr and Mike Joyce, they produced hits like “The Queen Is Dead”, “This Charming Man” and “What Difference Does It Make?” The rock band was considered one of the most influential and iconic bands of the 1980s. However, the four band members never reunited after the band broke up in 1987. Morrissey and Johnny pursued their solo careers. Despite this, the band’s music continues to inspire the current generation.

The Cure

The Cure was formed by Robert Smith and his bandmates in 1978. They were at their best during the 1980s and produced their best albums: “The Head on the Door,” “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Kiss Me, Kiss Me,” “Kiss Me,” and “Disintegration.” The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers still entertain their fans with live performances and hint that new albums are on the way.

Guns N’ Roses

Local bands Hollywood Rose and L.A. Guns merged to form Guns N’ Roses. This hard-rock band formed in 1985, consisted of vocalist Axl Rose, bassist Duff McKagan, drummer Steven Adler, lead guitarist Slash and rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin. During their early years, they heavily toured the West Coast club circuit. They became popular with hits like “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City” and “Sweet Child o’ Mine.” Axl, Slash and Duff are still going strong and continue to tour, with new music expected shortly.

The Police

This rock band, formed in 1977 in London, consisted of Sting, Andy Summers, and Stewart Copeland. It gained popularity in the late 70s and mid-80s and was known for its role in the British new wave music scene, placing rock music influenced by punk, reggae, and jazz. Outlandos d’Amour, Reggatta de Blanc, and Zenyatta Mondatta were some of their hits. Currently, The Police might not be as famous as before, but they have left their mark and are still respected. Even though they have stopped making music together, the boys have successful solo careers.

Run-D.M.C

Run-D.M.C. was formed in 1983 by Joseph Simmons, Darryl McDaniels, and Jason Mizell and went on to become King of Hip-Hop. The rap versions of Aerosmith’s “King of Rock,” “Walk This Way,” and “Christmas in Hollis ” are still popular among fans. However, tragedy struck the band when Jason was killed in 2002. Today, they are celebrated as one of the most influential groups in hip-hop, and their legacy remains strong.

Blondie

Blondie was formed by singer Debbie Harry and guitarist Chris Stein in 1974. The rock band became known for their unique punk and pop music mix. They became popular in the 80s with their hit singles like Rapture, Heart of Glass and Call Me. After taking a break in the 80s and early 90s, they made a strong comeback in the late 90s and early 2000s. With Debbie leading the band, they released new albums and made successful tours. Today, the band is still going strong and continues to perform on world tours.

Bon Jovi

This band was formed in 1983 in New Jersey and were known as the kings of the 1980s hair metal and pop rock scene. They remained popular into the 1990s and their infectious lyrics and energetic performance continued to garner millions of fans worldwide. “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “It’s My Life” are some hits. Even today, the band continues to attract large audiences on tour. Although the lead guitarist, Richie Sambora, has not been with the band for some time, the band remains popular and influential.

Def Leppard

This rock band, formed in 1977, consisted of Rick Savage, Rick Allen, Vivian Campbell, Joe Elliott and Phil Collen. In the early 80s, they were considered part of the new wave of British heavy metal. Although the lineup has changed over the years, they are still an active band and continue to tour and perform, entertaining millions of fans around the world.

Mötley Crüe

Formed in 1981, this rock ‘n’ roll band took the world by storm with their leather outfits and over-the-top antics. This heavy metal band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, with Dr. Feelgood being the major hit in 1980s. They remain popular today. Although they announced their retirement officially in 2015, they made a successful comeback with a tour in 2022, proving their lasting legacy. Even today they continue to perform and entertain their fans.

B-52s

B-52s, formerly known as B-52 is an American rock band formed in Athens in 1976. “Party Out Of Bounds,” “Love Shack” and “Planet Clarie” are some of the hits produced by them. Although they haven’t released a new album in more than a decade, they continue their tour. They finished their farewell tour in 2023 and are seen performing regularly at the Vegas residency at the Venetian in 2024.

New Kids on the Block

New Kids on the Block (NKOTB), formed in Massachusetts, enjoyed success in the late 80s and early 90s. The boy band sold over 80 million records worldwide, with hits like “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” and “Hangin’ Tough.” Although not all the members have been together all the time, they made a strong comeback in 2008. They continued their success with MixTape tours in 2019 and 2022. The NKOTB are still going strong and have that special charm to attract the crowd.

Tesla

Tesla, which was considered one of the most underrated bands of the 1980s, became successful with their hit albums Mechanical Resonance and The Great Radio Controversy. Although they are not as commercially successful as they were before, they continue to make music, tour regularly and released their latest album in 2019.

Van Halen

Formed in 1973, Van Halen was a California-based rock band. Although they grabbed attention in the 1970s with their self-titled album Van Halen, they became successful in the 1980s. These rock legends took over the music industry with their albums like 1984 and 5150 and popular songs, “Jump,” “Panama,” and “Hot for Teacher.” However, in 2020, Eddie Van Halen passed away, which marked the end of the band’s era.

Journey

Formed in 1973, this rock band consisted of Gregg Rolie, Ross Valory, George Tickner, and Prairie Prince, among others. The band is known for hits like “Separate Ways,” “Don’t Stop Believing’” and “Faithfully,” among others. The band’s lineups changed frequently over the years. The lead singer, Steve Perry, came and went but returned with a solo album in 2018. The band fired the other members- Ross and Steve Smith, after accusing them of trying to take control of one of the band’s businesses to fund their retirement.

Talking Heads

Formed in 1975, Talking Heads consisted of David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth and Jerry Harrison. “Burning Down the House,” “Take Me to the River” and “Once in a Lifetime” were some of their hits and earned a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. The last time they reunited was at their Hall of Fame induction. While David was involved in various solo and collaborative projects, Jerry produced albums for No Doubt and others.

AC/DC

AC/DC, the Australian rock band, is known for their heavy metal and hard-rock music. Their hits include “Back in Black,” “You Shook Me All Night Long” and “Thunderstruck.” In 2017, the band announced the death of Malcolm Young, who was suffering from dementia.

Depeche Mode

Formed in 1980, Depeche Mode consisted of Dave Gahan, Martin Gore, Andy Fletcher and Vince Clarke as band members. This rock band, which is known for their synth-pop and alternative music, still has devoted fans. “Just Can’t Get Enough,” which was released in 1981, played an important role in boosting their popularity. Although the band’s co-founder Andy passed away from an aortic dissection in 2022, the band continued to make music over the years.

Whitesnake

Although this hard rock band was formed in 1978, they gained commercial success in the 80s with their music, “Slide It In” and their self-titled release, which included MTV classics, “Here I Go Again” and “Slip of the Tongue. In 2019, they released their 13th studio album and toured extensively around the world.

U2

Formed in Dublin in 1976, U2 is an Irish rock band, consisting of Bono, the Edge, Larry Mullen Jr. and Adam Clayton. Just like other popular bands like Metallica, U2 was considered one of the biggest bands in the world. The band has never stopped and continues to go strong since their 1980 debut album Boy. Their concerns remain memorable experiences, and some even feel that their music and performances have improved over time.

New Order

New Order was formed by Bernard Sumner, Peter Hook and drummer Stephen Morris in 1980. This English rock band became one of the most praised and influential bands in the 1980s with their mix of post-punk with electronic and dance music. Some of their hits include, “Blue Monday” and “Bizarre Love Triangle.” They continue to tour and remain one of the most beloved bands.

Iron Maiden

Formed in 1975 in London, Iron Maiden consisted of Steve Harris, Bruce Dickinson, Nicko McBrain, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith and Janick Gers. The band released their first album in 1980 and their hits include “Killers”, “Piece of Mind” and “Powerslave.” For over four decades, Iron Maiden has loyal fan base. Their 2019 Legacy Of The Beast Tour was one of the big hit, post this, in September 2021, they released Senjutsu, their first album in six years, and in 2022, they went on another tour.

The Fixx

The Fixx was formed in 1979 in London. Their most well-known album is 1983’s Reach the Beach. Some of their hits include, “One Thing Leads to Another” “Secret Separation,” and “Are We Ourselves?” In June 2022, they released “Every Five Seconds.” The band continues to entertain audiences across the world with their live music.

Queen

Formed in the early 1970s in London, Queen wasn’t just a band, but a phenomenon. “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions” were some of the greatest hits of all time. Freddie Mercury’s passing away in 1991 was a huge loss for the band. After which, Adam Lambert continued Queen’s legacy as lead vocalist. The band currently consists of Brian May and Roger Taylor, who still perform world tours with other bandmates.

REO Speedwagon

REO Speedwagon was formed in 1967, but gained popularity in the 1980s. With songs like “Keep On Loving You” and “Time for Me to Fly,” they became mainstays on American radio and eventually became anthems for sports stadiums. Even though some members of the band have taken breaks, the band continues to perform and entertain fans. Their tour and songs remain relevant and loved even today.

Genesis

Formed in 1967, Genesis is known for hit songs like “Invisible Touch,” “Mama,” and “Carpet Crawlers,” to name a few. Their longest-existing and successful line-up includes Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford, and Phil Collins. After a long hiatus, in 2020, after 13 years, the band launched their first tour with Rutherford, Banks, and Collins performing at shows across the UK.

Dire Straits

This British rock band was formed in 1977 in London by David Knopfler, Mark Knopfler, Pick Withers, and John Illsley. The band retired in 1992. It was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame without Mark and David. Later, Mark went solo and was involved in various creative projects.

The Cars

This rock band, formed in 1976 in London, consisted of Benjamin Orr, Ric Ocasek, Greg Hawkes, Elliot Easton, and David Robinson. Some of their hits include “Good Times Roll” and “My Best Friend’s Girl.” In 2018, the band split, with Ocasek going solo, releasing six albums, and producing for other bands. After Orr passed away in 2000, the other team members reunited and released a new album, “Move Like This.” In 2019, Ocasek passed away.

Eurythmics

Formed in 1980, Eurythmics consisted of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, who were previously in the band Tourists, which broke up in 1980. Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” and “Here Comes the Rain Again” were some of their hits that showcased their unique experimental music. The band split in the 1990s to pursue their solo careers. However, they reunited at the end of the decade to make their last album, “Peace.” While Lennox is praised for her music and humanitarian work, Stewart launched Dave Stewart Entertainment and was involved in various creative works. In June 2022, the band was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Hall & Oates

Formed by Daryl Hall and John Oates in 1970, Halls & Oates gave several hits in the mid-’80s. “Private Eyes,” Sara Smile,” “Kiss on My List,” and Maneater” are some of the hits produced by them. After this, Hall opened a restaurant and music club, Daryl’s House. In 2017, Oates penned a memoir, “Change of Seasons.” In 2023, Hall & Oates broke up following a legal dispute over song rights. Despite their ups and downs, the band’s music still strongly influences pop culture and appears in TV shows, movies, and video games.

Devo

Devo was formed in 1973 and consisted of the Mothersbaughs brothers, the Casales brothers, and Alan Myers. Their robotic dance moves and unconventional fashion sense made them famous. They gained mainstream popularity in 1980 with their single “Whip It.” The band is still on tour, entertaining fans across the globe. Despite their hiatus in 1990, the band never lost their charm. Their occasional reunion tours and surprise appearances are what their fans wait for.

ZZ Top

This band, formed in 1969, is known for its distinctive beards and bluesy rock music. Its use of gritty guitars and infectious tunes made it stand out in Southern rock. The band consisted of Dusty Hill, Billy Gibbons, and Frank Beard, who remained together for a long time until 2021 (Dusty’s death). After that, Billy and Frank often toured with classic rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd. Their latest tour in 2024 is called the “Sharply Dressed Man Tour.”

Rush

The band formed in 1968 in Toronto consisted of Geddy Lee, Neil Peart, and Alex Lifeson. Later, there were several line-up changes. Some of their hits include “Limelight” and “Sawyer.” Despite Neil Peart’s passing in 2020, Rush’s legacy continues through their influential music and impact on the rock genre.

Toto

Toto, formed in 1977, combines pop, rock, hard rock, soul, funk, R&B, blues, and jazz. The band consisted of David Paich, Steve Lukather, Jeff Porcaro, Steve Porcaro, Bobby Kimball, and David Hungate. After Jeff’s death in 1992 and Mike’s in 2015, the band continued to perform. The band broke up after their 2019 “40 Trips Around the Sun” tour. In 2024, they launched the tour “Dogz of Oz.”

Sonic Youth

Formed in 1981, this rock band was founded by Kim Gordon, Thurston Moore, and Lee Ranaldo. With their unique brand of music, the band introduced the world to experimental forms of rock and produced hits like “I Love Her All the Time” and “Expressway to Yr. Skull,” to name a few. In 2011, the band played its final concert. Steve Shelley, who joined the band in 1985, manages the band’s label.

Fleetwood Mac

This rock band was formed by Peter Green in 1967 in London. The band consists of Mick Fleetwood, Jeremy Spencer, and bassist Bob Brunning, who John McVie later replaced. Their album “Rumours” topped the charts, and fans still remember their 80s hits “Gypsy” and “Big Love.” Over the years, the band faced a lot of ups and downs and changes. In 2013, they came together for a reunion. Despite this, their hit song “Go Your Own Way” hinted at the band’s destiny.

Chicago

Formed in 1967, this rock band is known for its hits, including “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park,” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is,” among others. Over the past 50-plus years, the band has released 37 albums and sold over 100 million records. The band continues to tour and perform, entertaining its audience around the world.

De La Soul

This hip-hop band was formed in 1988 in New York and consisted of Kelvin Mercer, Vincent Mason, and David Jude Jolicoeur. The trio had originally formed a group while they were in high school. The trio continues to tour. However, they have cut ties with their record label, Tommy Boy Records, due to a dispute about streaming rights.