20+ Worst Celebrities to Meet

Mariah Carey

Carey, a renowned pop diva since the ’90s, has long been adored by her fans, which may have contributed to her perceived diva behavior. She is known for making extravagant demands in public, such as insisting on red carpets being rolled out for her when she exits hotels.

Mike Myers

Jay Brody, a former bodyguard turned radio DJ, went viral for recounting his experience working with Mike Myers on the 2008 film The Love Guru. Brody claimed he was fired just hours after starting for simply looking at Myers. He isn’t alone in criticizing the Wayne’s World star; actress Amy Hill, who worked with Myers on the 2003 movie The Cat in the Hat, described the experience as “horrible” and “nightmarish.” In a later interview, she labeled Myers a “diva” due to his attitude on set.

Adam Levine

Adam Levine is no stranger to allegations of arrogance. Known for embracing his controversial image, Levine has often attempted to charm the public despite criticism. In a 2009 Cosmopolitan interview, Levine admitted his cockiness, calling it playful rather than arrogant. Recently, in an interview with Zane Lowe, he lamented the decline of bands, expressing nostalgia for their prominence. Levine’s reputation includes low-energy performances, like a criticized show in Chile, and unapologetic statements about infidelity, showcasing his notorious detachment and self-indulgence.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock may have portrayed a loving mother in The Blind Side, but her real-life demeanor is reportedly far less kind. Distressed over her ex Jesse James’ new engagement, Bullock is rumored to be one of Hollywood’s meanest, often neglecting to acknowledge fans. Despite her reputation as “America’s Sweetheart,” her abrasive attitude might cost her that title. Denise Kodes shared with Star Magazine an incident where Bullock rudely yelled at her wheelchair-bound veteran husband in Boston while filming The Heat. Bullock’s alleged behavior raises questions about her true nature, suggesting she needs a swift attitude adjustment to avoid alienating her audience.

Sean Penn

During an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sean Penn discussed meeting Matthew Perry shortly before his death. He congratulated Perry on his latest book and noted, based on interviews, that he wasn’t surprised Perry had little time left due to his severe drug problems. Penn mentioned Perry’s long-term organ damage, expressing that Perry’s death, while tragic, wasn’t unexpected. These remarks were criticized on social media as insensitive and disrespectful to Perry and his family, although his relatives did not comment. Penn also acknowledged Perry’s talent. Penn himself has been controversial, with past incidents involving Madonna and Mexican actress Kate del Castillo.

Ashton Kutcher

Sharon Osbourne recently revealed that Ashton Kutcher is the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met. Joined by her daughter Kelly Osbourne, Sharon identified Kutcher without hesitation, describing him as “the guy that’s married to an actress and used to do That ’70s Show.” Kelly quickly named Kutcher, surprising the show’s hosts. Sharon did not elaborate on her assessment, and the segment moved on. This isn’t the first time Osbourne has criticized Kutcher; in a 2018 Larry King Now interview, she mentioned they didn’t get along due to his bad attitude and recounted an incident on The Talk where Kutcher was upset after she mispronounced his name.

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres, a widely beloved TV host, has been a trailblazer for LGBTQ acceptance and consistently ends her show by urging kindness. However, behind the scenes, Hollywood insiders and Los Angeles locals who have worked with her claim she has a reputation for rudeness. These allegations have resurfaced due to a viral Twitter thread and a YouTuber’s negative recounting of a recent guest experience on DeGeneres’ show. DeGeneres rebounded in 2003 with her successful daytime talk show, but in 2020, she faced accusations of being mean and fostering a toxic work environment, with BuzzFeed News reporting on employees’ allegations.

Christian Bale

Christian Bale’s recent behavior off-screen hasn’t been earning him any praise. His former publicist, Harrison Cheung, has revealed unsettling details about the ‘Dark Knight’ star. Allegedly, Bale became irate when approached by fans, even lecturing them about manners. In one instance, a fan ended up in tears after Bale’s scolding. Given his history of reported assaults, including on his own mother and verbal attacks on a director during ‘Terminator’ filming, it’s not surprising. Cheung also disclosed Bale’s disturbing comment about eliminating a fan with a screwdriver. Perhaps he’s more akin to his ‘American Psycho’ persona than a superhero.

Will Smith

Actor Will Smith faced severe backlash after his controversial actions at the Oscars, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage. The incident led to Smith being banned from the Oscars for a decade, with the Board of Governors taking action against him. Public outrage ensued, with many condemning Smith’s behavior, particularly his physical altercation in response to a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Despite the public outcry and being ‘cancelled’, Smith attempted to make amends by issuing a lengthy apology on his YouTube and Instagram platforms. However, his social media following continued to grow, underscoring the limitations of cancel culture.

Justin Timberlake

Reality TV personality Audrina Patridge shared a revealing incident involving singer Justin Timberlake at an awards show in her memoir “Choices: To the Hills and Back Again.” Patridge recounted an awkward encounter at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards when she and her co-stars were presenting an award to Timberlake. Despite their presence on stage, Timberlake did not come forward to accept the award. Instead, Chris Brown intervened, taking the award and presenting it to Timberlake. Patridge described Timberlake’s behavior as rude and diva-like, causing disappointment among her co-stars.

In the past few years, Justin has received strong criticism for his treatment of Britney following their breakup. Britney faced significant vilification in the media after Justin contributed to speculation suggesting she had been unfaithful.

Tobey Maguire

Tobey Maguire once offered a woman $1000 to bark like a seal, a controversial act that has contributed to his enduring notoriety. Despite rising to fame as Spider-Man, Maguire’s reputation has been tarnished by conflicts with co-stars like James Franco and Charlize Theron, as well as his notorious hot temper. Additionally, Maguire’s involvement in a dubious gambling ring, where he reportedly won millions illegally, further marred his image. Molly Brown, who organized these games, recounted her experiences with Maguire in her book “Molly’s Game,” shedding light on the actor’s questionable behavior.

James Corden

After the social media controversy in October 2022, James Corden’s reputation in the restaurant industry suffered. The late-night host was banned from New York’s Balthazar, with owner Keith McNally publicly addressing the issue. McNally described Corden as extremely rude and abusive to his servers, the worst in the restaurant’s 25-year history. The incident involved Corden angrily reprimanding a server over a mistaken omelet order for his wife. Corden later issued a public apology for his behavior, which McNally accepted, stating on Instagram that all was forgiven.

Rihanna

In 2014, Rihanna participated in the cyberbullying of her fan Alexis Carter on Twitter. Alexis had recreated Rihanna’s Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit from the 2010 Echo Awards for her prom outfit. As the hashtag “#PromBat” trended, mocking the 16-year-old, Rihanna shared several memes ridiculing her. Alexis expressed her hurt to a local Fox affiliate, questioning why Rihanna would criticize her when she wore the same outfit. Alexis felt that Rihanna’s actions contradicted her claims of loving her fans.

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe, the Oscar-winning actor, director, musician, and proud Australian known for his passion for rugby, has had his share of temper-related incidents, including the infamous hotel phone-throwing episode. Despite his reputation, news of Azealia Banks filing a police report accusing Crowe of assault was surprising. Banks alleged in a now-deleted Facebook post that Crowe called her a racial slur, choked her, threw her out of a Beverly Hills hotel suite party, and spat on her. However, an eyewitness told TMZ that Banks had threatened violence, prompting Crowe to remove her from the room in a bear-hug manner.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts has earned a reputation in Hollywood for being difficult to work with, which she discussed in a recent British Vogue interview. Early in her career, Roberts clashed with director Steven Spielberg on the set of 1991’s “Hook,” where she played Tinkerbell and was reportedly nicknamed “Tinkerhell.” Spielberg remarked on “60 Minutes” that it was not an ideal collaboration, even joking about never working with her again. Roberts also had conflicts with her “I Love Trouble” co-star Nick Nolte and reportedly with others, including Hugh Grant and Meryl Streep. In the interview, Roberts explained she wasn’t overly friendly on set to avoid being taken advantage of, acknowledging that her protective nature can sometimes make her seem harsh, though she never intends to hurt anyone’s feelings.

Jennifer Lawrence

In 2016, Jennifer Lawrence shared with the UK’s Telegraph that she had become hesitant to take selfies with fans. She confessed, “I have started being really rude and withdrawn.” Lawrence explained that people often assume they have a personal connection with her because of her fame, but she doesn’t know them.

Tom Cruise

In late May 2005, Tom Cruise publicly criticized Brooke Shields for using antidepressants, creating a rift between them. Cruise called Shields irresponsible for claiming in her memoir that antidepressants helped her overcome postpartum depression after her daughter Rowan’s birth in 2003. Shields countered by suggesting Cruise focus on his own concerns. During a “Today Show” interview, Cruise engaged in a heated debate with Matt Lauer, arguing that chemical imbalances don’t exist and that antidepressants only mask issues. He advocated for vitamins and exercise as better treatments and accused Lauer of being dismissive. Shields later wrote in The New York Times, asserting that Cruise’s remarks harmed mothers everywhere.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto often comes across as arrogant in real life. Renowned for his extreme method of acting, Leto also exhibits rude behavior while touring with his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, often flipping off audience members and acting obnoxiously. The band has developed a cult-like following and organizes retreats where attendees dress in white and follow Leto’s directives. More concerning is Leto’s attraction to younger women; it’s widely known in Hollywood that he frequently contacts young models in Los Angeles. Overall, Leto’s behavior paints him as an unpleasant individual.

Lea Michele

The 33-year-old singer and actress faced a public relations crisis after a tweet supporting racial justice demonstrations prompted her African American “Glee” co-star, Samantha Ware, to publicly criticize Lea Michele as excessively callous, rude, and possibly racist. Numerous accounts have emerged from actors who worked with Michele, dating back to her early days as a Broadway child star in the late 90s, supporting Ware’s claims. Michele has attempted to apologize for her past behavior, though some feel it may be too little or too late. Additional reports from the beauty industry also corroborate Michele’s reputation for rudeness towards colleagues and subordinates.

Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl has been labeled as challenging to work with, but she refutes these claims. Speaking at the Television Critics Association to promote her new series “State of Affairs,” Heigl emphasized her commitment to professionalism and kindness, denying any intentional difficulty. She compared her approach to her mother’s, emphasizing the importance of respectful behavior. Despite attempts to clarify her stance, Heigl’s recent career struggles and evidence of her challenging demeanor, including reports of her behavior on set and a notable commercial role, suggest ongoing challenges in her professional relationships.

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly was under fire for apologizing to Black women following resurfaced comments from a video interview. Alice Glass, formerly of Crystal Castles, shared the clip from the 2012 BET Awards, warning of its disturbing nature. In the video, Kelly makes explicit and disrespectful remarks about Black women, followed by derogatory language toward a woman off-camera. Glass criticized Kelly for fetishizing Black women and called for an apology, highlighting the broader issue of sexist and racist behavior in the industry. She emphasized the need for change in an industry that perpetuates such behavior and continues to empower individuals who act inappropriately.

Chevy Chase

If Chevy Chase were depicted as a Sim character, he would likely possess the “Inappropriate” trait. His dry and sarcastic remarks frequently cross the line into crude, unnecessary, and offensive territory. Chase’s history of bad behavior goes beyond verbal offenses. He has been known to incite fistfights and walk out on sets, contributing to a negative reputation for himself.

Terrence Howard

During the debut season of Fox’s popular drama “Empire,” Lucious Lyon’s character solidified his status as an anti-hero: the ex-drug dealer committed murder, engaged in infidelity homophobia towards his son, concealed damaging information for his company’s IPO, and was revealed to have fathered a child with his son’s former girlfriend while she was involved with the son.

Terrence Howard, who portrays the villainous Lucious, readily connects with the character. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, he stated, “Since they view me as a villain, I’ll embrace that role.” Howard, 46, has a history of violence akin to Lucious’s, with multiple assault charges dating back to 2000, notably highlighted during his recent court proceedings seeking to overturn a settlement in his 2013 divorce from second wife Michelle Ghent, who accused him of assault.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande responds to accusations of being ‘disrespectful’ and ‘rude’ towards her South Korean fans following her concert in Seoul, part of her Dangerous Woman world tour. Criticism arose as fans were disappointed by the absence of a rehearsal. Grande’s arrival in the country just three hours before the show and immediate departure afterward led to claims of her being ‘indifferent.’ Hyundai Cars CEO took to Facebook to express dissatisfaction, suggesting her conduct made the concert seem mechanical. Some urged Grande to exhibit the same courage she displayed after the Manchester bombing, prompting Grande to express gratitude to her fans via Twitter.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has faced accusations of rudeness in various instances. Reports and rumors have circulated about her behavior toward fans, fellow celebrities, and industry professionals. Some incidents include allegedly refusing to interact with fans, making disparaging remarks about other artists, and displaying diva-like behavior on sets and during public appearances. While Lovato has also been open about her struggles with mental health and addiction, her actions have sometimes sparked controversy and led to criticism from both fans and media outlets. Despite her talent and success, her reputation for rudeness has lingered in certain circles within the entertainment industry.

Patrick Dempsey

During an October 2021 interview with Tavis Smiley’s radio show (as reported by Insider), Washington disclosed new details about Dempsey and her Grey’s Anatomy tenure. She alleged Pompeo received undisclosed payments, colloquially termed “hush money,” to remain silent about Dempsey’s purported toxicity. This revelation coincided with the emergence of the #MeToo movement. Subsequently, Pompeo clinched a deal to become TV’s highest-paid actress. Washington further elaborated on Dempsey’s alleged on-set demeanor and the network’s handling of it, suggesting Dempsey’s behavior overshadowed hers during their exits from Grey’s Anatomy. Neither Dempsey nor Pompeo has responded to these claims as of now.

William Shatner

William Shatner has made it clear: don’t expect autographs from him. The 87-year-old actor shared his stance on Twitter, responding to users who cautioned against asking for his signature. He bluntly stated he doesn’t give autographs in public, even rebuffing a request for a private one. Shatner defended his position, highlighting the chaos that ensues if he were to make exceptions. He dismissed suggestions of business cards or self-addressed envelopes for autographs, emphasizing his prioritization of charity requests. Despite criticism of being rude, Shatner stood firm, asserting his right to decline autographs.

Jesse Eisenberg

While Jesse Eisenberg excels in acting, his conduct in interviews doesn’t always match. A notable example occurred after the release of “Now You See Me,” where he clashed with a female interviewer. Eisenberg, known for his role in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” displayed discomforting behavior, particularly when the interviewer referred to Morgan Freeman by his last name. Instead of maintaining professionalism, Eisenberg chose to verbally attack and ridicule her throughout the conversation, showcasing a side of himself that’s less than admirable when engaging with the press.

Edward Norton

Known for his serious approach to acting, Edward Norton’s tenure as the Hulk in the 2008 film “The Incredible Hulk” didn’t extend into future projects. Instead, Mark Ruffalo took over the role. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hinted at Norton’s departure being due to a lack of collaborative spirit, emphasizing the need for actors who embrace teamwork. Feige stressed the importance of ensemble work, contrasting Norton’s approach with the collaborative ethos of other cast members. The decision to replace Norton wasn’t driven by financial considerations but rather by the desire for an actor who embodies creativity and teamwork, essential qualities for portraying Bruce Banner in “The Avengers.”

Reese Witherspoon

Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon, known for her wholesome image, was arrested in Atlanta alongside her husband, Jim Toth. Toth was pulled over for suspected DUI, while Witherspoon was charged with disorderly conduct after arguing with the officer. She infamously told the officer, “Do you know my name? You’re about to find out who I am.”

The police report, described as both entertaining and eyebrow-raising, reveals her comments during the incident. Witherspoon, who won an Oscar for her role in “Walk the Line,” quickly apologized, expressing deep embarrassment and respect for the police. Despite this, her reputation took a hit, with experts noting the stark contrast between her actions and her public persona.

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen, son of Hollywood veteran Martin Sheen and brother to Emilio Estevez, rose to fame in 1986 with Oliver Stone’s Vietnam film “Platoon.” He also starred in Stone’s “Wall Street,” the western “Young Guns,” and the action thriller “The Rookie” with Clint Eastwood. By the mid-1990s, Sheen’s partying lifestyle became tabloid fodder, leading to a rehab stint. In 1995, he was hospitalized for cocaine use and admitted to spending nearly $50,000 at Heidi Fleiss’s brothel. In 1997, he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery against ex-girlfriend Brittany Ashland, receiving a suspended sentence and probation. Following a near-fatal overdose in 1998, he returned to rehab. By 2000, Sheen had recovered enough to replace Michael J. Fox on “Spin City.” After a period of stability, he married Denise Richards in 2002, but they divorced in 2005 due to Sheen’s drug abuse and alleged death threats. Sheen married Brooke Mueller in 2008, who later gave birth to twin sons. In December 2009, Sheen was arrested for assaulting and threatening to kill Mueller.

Cuba Gooding Jr.

New Orleans police have issued an arrest warrant for actor Cuba Gooding Jr. following an incident at a Bourbon Street bar. According to a news release, a bartender reported that Gooding became agitated with patrons requesting photos at 3 a.m. Tuesday. When the bartender asked him to calm down and later informed him that police had been called, Gooding allegedly pushed her twice. He left the bar before the police arrived, prompting the issuance of a misdemeanor arrest warrant for municipal battery. Gooding’s publicist declined to comment. The actor is in New Orleans filming “The Butler,” a movie about a White House butler who serves eight American presidents.

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan, though one of the most beloved athletes, is known for being firm about picture requests, as rapper Chamillionaire experienced. At a 2009 party for Jordan, Chamillionaire, famous for his 2005 hit “Ridin’,” asked for a photo with the basketball legend. Jordan, who was with Boston Celtics players and director Spike Lee, responded bluntly, refusing the request in a dismissive manner. Chamillionaire then mentioned spending $7,000 on one of Jordan’s jerseys, hoping to change his mind, but Jordan demanded $15,000 for a photo. This encounter illustrates the saying, “Never meet your heroes,” as it can lead to disappointment.

Rachael Ray

Most people with restaurant industry experience tend to tip generously, understanding the demands of the job, but Rachael Ray is an exception. On her show “$40 a Day,” she demonstrated how to enjoy the best foods worldwide on a $40 budget, partly by leaving low tips. Although the standard tip is 15-18 percent, Ray has publicly stated that a 7 percent tip is acceptable. This approach has drawn criticism, especially from those within the service industry, leaving a negative impression among servers and restaurant workers.

Doja Cat

When a fan on Threads requested Doja Cat to express love for her fans, she reportedly responded that she doesn’t because she doesn’t know them. Another fan mentioned their unwavering support, to which she allegedly replied that no one forced them to support her. She criticized the fans for speaking to her as if they were her mother and calling them crazy people.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera’s alleged rude behavior extends from celebrities to fans. Mary J. Blige, Avril Lavigne, Daniel Franzese, and Valerie Bertinelli have all shared negative experiences, echoing fans’ sentiments. Blige recounted an incident where Aguilera stuck out her hand for Blige to kiss, calling her behavior “nasty” and stating it ruined her desire to work with Aguilera. Lavigne described receiving a fake laugh when introducing herself. Production crews from shows Aguilera was part of also reported issues, citing her frequent lateness, clashes with Adam Levine on “The Voice,” and incidents requiring makeup crews to intervene to prevent her from making a scene.

Justin Bieber

During a show in Atlantic City, a fan tossed a gift on stage at Justin Bieber, and he reacted poorly. As seen in a concert clip, Bieber interrupted his speech about the Purpose tour to reprimand the fan. He asked the audience to listen and not throw items on stage, saying he “probably doesn’t want that sh*t.” This reaction was criticized for being harsh, as the fans likely idolized Bieber and spent their money on the gift. Bieber’s response seemed insensitive and dismissive towards someone who supports him deeply.

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon is addressing claims of a challenging workplace atmosphere at The Tonight Show. While Fallon is widely regarded as a funny and dedicated host, reports suggest a different dynamic behind the scenes. Current and former staffers told Rolling Stone that the environment often hinged on Fallon’s mood. Some described a tense atmosphere, with people feeling nervous and walking on eggshells. Allegations include Fallon snapping rudely, belittling crew members, and reacting strongly over minor issues. Some employees reported feeling so overwhelmed by the environment that they contemplated suicide.

Teri Hatcher

According to a former staffer, Teri Hatcher purportedly exacerbated tensions on the set of “Desperate Housewives.” Patty Lin, who worked on Season 1, revealed in her book “End Credits: How I Broke Up With Hollywood” that writers were not warmly received by the cast, especially Hatcher. Lin claimed they avoided making eye contact with her during table reads but did not specify why. Hatcher’s representatives did not respond to requests for comment. This isn’t the first time negative claims have surfaced about the show’s actors. Creator Marc Cherry previously suggested that Felicity Huffman was polite to a problematic “big star” on set.

Thomas Gibson

Thomas Gibson was fired from Criminal Minds after 12 seasons, with his character, FBI Special Agent Aaron Hotchner, written out of the series. While the cast of Criminal Minds saw frequent changes, Gibson’s exit wasn’t due to pursuing other interests like some of his co-stars. Hotchner’s departure from the show was depicted in season 12, episode 6, as his character entered the Witness Protection Program to protect his son from a serial killer. Gibson’s suspension from the cast in 2016 stemmed from an on-set altercation with a writer-producer, which he later expressed regret for, citing creative differences. This incident followed a previous dispute with an assistant director, resulting in mandatory anger management counseling.

All that glitters is not gold. These celebrities might have it all, but they lack a good heart. Maybe we commoners cannot blame them entirely—for how would we know how our egos will react to such massive fame and fortune?