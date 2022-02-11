Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Release Date Set for Next Month

Based on Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers is closer than ever to its premiere. As we now have an official release date along with character posters which sure is a treat for fans.
The 10 episode series will feature the best time of Lakers in the 1980s. A time when they were at the peak of their career forming a dynasty that no one to date has forgotten. It will show behind the scenes into the lives of every member of the Lakers in the 1980s and tell their story as they rose to fame.
Winning Time Release Date
Developed by Adam Mckay, Winning Time will be premiere on March 6, 2022, Sunday. The timings for the premiere will be 9:00 pm ET for HBO. It will also be available for streaming on HBO Max so that no one misses out on it.
Winning Time Posters
Here are all the Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers character poster cards that were shared along with the release date.
Cast
The entire cast to tell the story of the Lakers, who have helped make basketball the famous sport it is to today, on-screen is spectacular. It includes some of the biggest names in the industry who we are sure will deliver and make this series one of the best in 2022. This includes:
- John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss
- Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson
- Jason Clarke as Jerry West
- Brett Cullen as Bill Sharman
- Adrien Brody as Pat Riley
- Jimel Atkins as Jamaal Wilkes
- Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman
- Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani
- Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney
- Jason Segel as Paul Westhead
- Julianne Nicholson as Cranny McKinney
- Jon Young as Brad Holland
- Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss
- Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- Tamera Tomakili as Earleatha “Cookie” Kelly
- Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani
- Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn
- DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon
- Sarah Ramos as Cheryl Pistono
- Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen
- Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper
- Austin Aaron as Mark Landsberger
- Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr.
- Sally Field as Jessie Buss
Winning Time Trailer
A trailer for the series was released back in December 20201. And it features from fur coats to fast cars to partying hard, everything that was essential in the lives of Lakers during the 1980s. As their games and lives turned into a show full of glitz and glamour. Winning Time trailer which is approximately 2 minutes long has given fans a glimpse of what to expect in the HBO series. The network has described the 10 episode series as:
“a fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of the sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.”
And according to us, the trailer surely depicts these words.
