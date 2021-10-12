Who is Tooka? Chicago gang member and King Von lyrics inspiration

Who is Tooka? the Chicago teen, who was murdered in a horrible gang firing in the year 2012. So, the matter is why is he being so hated nowadays? After the eight years of his killing, he is reappearing in the lyrics of King Von and also in discussion on the internet.

So, let’s discover Who Tooka is. Read the full article to get full information

Who is Tooka?

The good name of “Tooka” is Shondale Gregory but he is better known by his street name and he was only a 15-year-old boy from Chicago.

How did he die?

On the 12th of January 2012, Tooka was standing at a bus stop waiting for his bus and only that time a car pulled up right in front of him. A passenger came out of that car and they were seen exchanging a few words, right after that moment the young teen was shot multiple times. The young boy Tooka was declared dead at the spot. He was left even in a condition to rush to the hospital.

What was the reason behind his cruel murder?

Shondale Gregory, aka Tooka was a well-known member of the Chicago gang named the Gangster Disciples (GD). His killing by shooting is thought to have been in retribution for the killing of another member of the gang whose name was Eddrick Walker aka Ty who was only 17-year-old and was the follower and member of the Black Disciples (BD) and to be precise the thought that has been among many is that Ty was killed by one or more of the members of the GD Disciples only.

As a payback to the death of Tooka, GD gang members murdered another BD gang member whose name was Odee Perry and he was 20 years old. As per reports of Daily mail, Gakirah Barnes, who was the closest friend of Tooka, may have been liable for the murder of Odee Perry. The Mail pronounced her “one of the most notorious female gang members in US history”.

The payback by murdering each other gang members continued and Tooka’s closest friend was also murdered in the year 2014 at the young age of 17 and it was expected retribution for the murder of Odee Perry.

Why does the rapper King Von have so much hatred against Tooka?

King Von, who is a rapper from O Block in the south part of Chicago, is named after Odee Perry by fellow gang mates. King Von is the grandchild of the founder of Black Disciples, David Barksdale, usually known by his street name King Dave.

As a portion of the conflict between the Chicago gangs, their members brickbat each other through either song or on social media platforms and that is why King Von has pronounced “smoking Tooka” multiple times in the song.

If you check the Dictionary meaning of “Smoking Tooka” it is explained as A word used to describe potent marijuana. Originated after Shondale ‘Tooka’ Gregory was murdered (smoked) by Chief Keef’s crew Black Disciples. Now ‘smoking took is used to humiliate Shondale’s death.”

In his song, King Von while rapping in the line says “Tooka in my lung, I say that every time, ’cause he got smoked.”

This line full of hatred is the cause behind the return of Tooka in the news all over again after eight years and this is the reason why users in social media platforms are speculating about the reason of hatred King Von has for Tooka.

One of the users reached out to Reddit to express that he feels the reason behind the hatred is because King Von must have been beaten up from Tooka at some point during the past.

In the above video, you can check to pronounce “F*** Tooka we took his life.” This clip was posted on Instagram initially and reached many viewers and that’s the cause of trending Tooka’s name after eight years of his murder.

Tooka is one of the multiple gang members who was brutally killed and then ribbed online. Yet he is one of the few names who is known now by all over the world.