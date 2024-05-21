Who Is Simone Biles Husband?

Simone Biles has made numerous appearances in Green Bay this season. The four-time Olympic gold medalist is among the most well-known figures in sports because she brought the United States gymnastics team to prominence globally. On the other hand, another topic that is equally making the rounds is ‘Simone Biles’s husband,’ namely, Jonathan Owens, who is also quite sporty. Jonathan Owens, a player with the Packers who hopes to make an unexpected run to Super Bowl 58, is Biles’ soulmate.

The gold medallist from the Olympics and Jonathan Owens tied the knot in a Houston courtroom on April 22, 2023. They held a lavish second wedding in Mexico a few weeks later.

Owens has been Biles’ greatest fan since their romance started in March 2020, especially when she decided to pull out of many Olympic competitions in Tokyo in 2021.

In October 2023, Biles discussed how her view of the sport has evolved since overcoming mental health challenges and getting married to TODAY hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Where Does Simone Biles Husband Come From?

Jonathan, popularly known as Simon Biles’s husband, was raised in Missouri. He was born on July 22, 1995, and spent a long time living in St. Louis.

Before leaving Christian Brothers College High School to play collegiate football at Missouri Western State University, he participated in high school football there. He is close to his family and, throughout the years, has shared several postings with his mum, sister, and other family members.

According to Simone, she knew she had met “the one” when she first met Jonathan’s mother, Arthruine Cannon, in a 2023 interview with E News. She was also enthralled by Jonathan’s treatment of the women in his life, expressing her “wow” reaction.

What is Simone Biles Husband Famous For?

Although Biles’ athletic career with USA Gymnastics is well known, the couple includes other athletes. Jonathan Owens, a capable safety for the Packers, is her spouse. Owens played collegiately at Missouri Western State, a Division II NCAA school participating in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics (MIAA). Simon Biles’ husband played for the Griffons for four seasons, winning second-team all-MIAA honors and the MWSU Male Student-Athlete of the Year in his last campaign.

Owens signed with the Cardinals prior to the 2018 season after being left undrafted in the NFL draft. But he spent the entire season on injured reserve due to an injury, and the team waived him in August of ’19. In September of 2019, the Texans added Owens to their practice squad. Owens bounced between the main roster and the practice squad for two seasons before making his first start in ’21. Before securing a full-time role and starting in all 17 of the Texans’ games in 2022, he had two starts in seven outings for Houston in 2021. Last summer, Owens signed a $1.01 million, one-year contract with the Packers as a free agent. The safety made 11 starts for Green Bay this season and recorded a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and three pass deflections.

He signed a contract with the Chicago Bears in March 2024 as a football safety, and he is currently an NFL professional.