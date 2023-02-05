Who is Margot Robbie Dating : A Look at the Actress’ Current Relationship Status And Dating History

Who is Margot Robbie dating: Many questions are arising on social media regarding the new trend of whether Margot Robbie, 32 years old Australian Actress dating or not, and if yes, then Who is Margot Robbie Dating?

The answer is more complex than it seems. However, she is not dating White Sox infielder Leury Gracia nor Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn, but a fake TMZ report goes around by Blue Jays. It was a joke, according to Sports news. Gate 14 podcast posted a message that ‘Toronto Blue Jays ace Mitch White is dating A-list Actress Margot Robbie.’ As a result, many copies of posts have been made with different characters and actors to make fun of A-list actresses’ with odd athletes.

Who Is Cleopatra Coleman Dating? Who’s the Lucky One?

Is Margot Robbie Married?

Yes, Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie officially married in Coorabell on December 18, 2016. However, at first, Margot doesn’t want to reveal her secret relationship with Tom; later, she explains, “We kept it a secret because we weren’t taking it seriously. ‘Oh, whatever, we’re just mates, we’re just mates.”

Furthermore, She confirmed their wedding news by showing off her diamond ring while kissing Tom in her wedding dress. They have no children yet, but Margot hopes to make a family and have kids.

Has Margot Robbie any Dating History?

Even Margot Robbie is married to Tom Ackerley, but her dating history is quite interesting for fans curious about her past. Before her marriage, she was reportedly dating Henry Aitken in 2014. After being sighted together in London on April 14, they reawakened their relationship into an affair. She also dated Alexander Skarsgard in 2015. According to the sources, ‘Margot and Alexander looked like a couple.’ After their breakup, they continued their friendship for a long time. According to the rumors, she was also caught dating Leonardo DiCaprio, as per some sources.

Is Selena Gomez Dating Drew Taggart?

Her history finally comes to an end with Tom. Margot admits her relationship with him when she says, “We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course, we’re together. This makes so much sense, as nothing has ever made sense.”

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley worked together in many films like Birds of Prey, including her upcoming Barbie film in 2023.

What is Carla Diab’s Net Worth? Who is She Dating?